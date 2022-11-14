Read full article on original website
The nursing shortage is taking a toll on patients, according to a recent poll by nurse staffing platform Connectrn. In a survey last month of 1,000 nurses, 9 out of 10 respondents said they felt the quality of care is suffering due to staffing shortages. More than half said their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plates.
Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
It’s increasingly common for patients to encounter nonphysician practitioners as members of their health care teams. Meanwhile, ever more nonphysician practitioners have received advanced training resulting in a doctorate degree, such as the doctor of nursing practice. AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians. After fighting for physicians during...
NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
Sometimes, staff turnover is crucial to improving organisations: 10 Downing Street, for example. But high turnover is clearly not a good thing everywhere. Workers learn how to do their roles well over time and recruitment costs in both cash and management time. Hospitals are clearly in the “we don’t want...
A group of medical organizations on Monday warned President Biden that hospital emergency departments were reaching a “breaking point” as they deal with influxes of patients seeking beds that are not available. The medical groups, which include the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association, cautioned that the...
Here we go again: It's not even the height of flu season and hospitals are slammed, running out of beds due to the collision of respiratory viruses and a shortage of registered nurses. Per the CDC's data, the tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID will worsen with winter, and inadequate staffing concerns aren't going anywhere.
Although COVID-19 remains in a lull, hospitals across the country are in crisis amid a towering wave of seasonal respiratory illnesses—particularly RSV in children—as well as longer-term problems, such as staffing shortages. Pediatric beds are filling or full, people with urgent health problems are waiting hours in emergency...
What does your doctor really think about your condition and health concerns? For more than a year now, patients have been able to access and read the observations doctors write down about them during a visit. The clinical notes can come with surprises. Patients may be amused to find out...
UnitedHealthcare will administer AARP's Hearing Solutions, which provides affordable hearing aids to members of the association. AARP members will be able to purchase prescription hearing aids starting at $699 per hearing aid through UnitedHealthcare, according to a Nov. 15 news release. These members will also have access to discounted pricing...
MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- UnitedHealthcare is now administering AARP Hearing Solutions, helping make it easier and more affordable for millions of Americans to purchase prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006324/en/ UnitedHealthcare and AARP are working together to help make hearing aids more affordable and accessible for millions of AARP members, including prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) options. Source: UnitedHealthcare
Hospitals seek more aid to house patients they can't discharge
Health worker shortages are keeping hospitals from discharging patients for post-acute care and prompting pleas to Congress for per diem Medicare payments to cover the longer stays. Why it matters: The requests add to a long list of health industry asks that Congress will have to sort through in the...
Nurses are considered the backbone of the U.S. health care system, but there's an unprecedented shortage. The U.S. needs more than 200,000 new registered nurses every year until 2030 to meet the demand. Norah O'Donnell reports.
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
Physicians are commonly offered one, two, and three-year employment contracts that appear ironclad and have automatic renewal clauses. The length of these contracts encourages us to believe we can confidently make major financial decisions based on expected income. Moreover, we want to believe that enduring years of training and oppressive loans have finally resulted in financial success. So, we read contracts hoping these agreements will be honored.
Expectant parents have plenty of decisions to make about pregnancy and birth, and choosing a support system for the duration of the pregnancy is chief among them. An obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN), midwife, and doula are all available to assist, but it can get confusing to figure out who you need, when, and where.
Local hospitals received top grades for safety again this year. Five WellSpan hospitals received “A” safety grades for fall 2022 from The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality. WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital,...
“Not too long ago, a circumstance occurred. I have experienced similar circumstances several times in my career. However, this time, my response was different. It was like a switch in my brain flipped. I was ready to leave clinical medicine. It was time for the next chapter. Wow! It was...
Karen Fine, DVM, explains why she thinks the narrative medicine approach can improve the human-animal bond and doctor-client relationship. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Author and veterinarian, Karen Fine, DVM, discusses her work on narrative medicine and her memoirs....
The University of Central Florida (UCF) received a two-year, $250,000 grant from Bank of America for its Progresando initiative, which aims to grow the number of Latino health care graduates. UCF, in partnership with the university’s Education Advisory Board, will use the funds to expand services that will benefit over...
