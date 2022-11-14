ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MilitaryTimes

Air Force investigating damaged B-52 bomber after midair bird strike

An Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber was recently damaged in a skirmish along the northern U.S. border with foes a fraction of its size: birds. Air Force spokesperson Justin Oakes said Tuesday that a B-52H at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, hit a flock of birds in midair Nov. 3, prompting an investigation into how badly the plane — including its eight jet engines — was affected.
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND
The Independent

BA plane suffered ‘significant damage’ when nose struck ground at Heathrow - old

A British Airways plane suffered “significant damage” when its nose struck the ground at Heathrow Airport, an investigation has found.The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the incident happened while the Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet was being prepared for a cargo flight to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 18 last year.A pin inserted in the wrong place led the landing gear under the plane’s nose to retract during a maintenance procedure, causing the aircraft to tip forwards.This resulted in minor injuries to the co-pilot who was in the cockpit and a member of the cargo loading crew.The force of the impact...
Smiles2all

Is It A Bird? A Plane? A Satellite Train?

An unexpected and delightful perk of living in Orcutt, California is the close proximity to Vandenberg Space Force Base aka Space Base. Ok, it is very, VERY cool to live near a “Space Base.” There is something connective about all of us watching the night sky down through the ages. Space has always been a part of my life. Being a youngster in the 1960s I remember our whole family going over to the Bradshaw’s house down the street to watch the moon walk of Apollo 11 on their color television in 1969, even though the actual walk was in black and white.
ORCUTT, CA
traveltomorrow.com

Boosting the uptake of zero-emission transport in Europe

In 2021, transport accounted for 37% of the total CO2 emissions produced by end‐use sectors, amounting to nearly 7.7 Giga tonnes, according to the International Energy Agency. In line with the European Green Deal, the continent plans to reach net zero by 2050, transport playing an important part. ‘Green...
traveltomorrow.com

Elon Musk forecasts a future with aliens, tunnels to ease traffic, and rocket tourism

On Monday November 14th, Elon Musk appeared on a screen to address business leaders in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit. As reported by Agence France Press, Musk offered a vision for the future that includes aliens, deep tunnels and rocket tourism. He was sitting in the dark, wearing a traditional Indonesian batik shirt and surrounded by candles. ”We had a power outage three minutes before this call. That’s why I’m totally in the dark,” he told Indonesian tycoon and moderator Anindya Bakrie.
Amusing Planet

The First Aircraft Accident Investigation

On 13 May 1912, a two-seater aircraft piloted by Edward Victor Beauchamp Fisher crashed at Brooklands, in England, killing both the pilot and his passenger, American millionaire Victor Mason. According to witnesses, the aircraft appeared to stall at about 100 feet in the air before diving towards the ground, where it burst into flames upon impact.
CNET

See the Alef Model A Flying Car Prototype

The top surface of the Alef Model A flying car is an open mesh to let air flow through. The body houses four propellers on one side of the passenger bubble and four propellers on the other side. Alef Model A flying forward. This computer rendering shows how Alef expects...

