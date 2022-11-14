An unexpected and delightful perk of living in Orcutt, California is the close proximity to Vandenberg Space Force Base aka Space Base. Ok, it is very, VERY cool to live near a “Space Base.” There is something connective about all of us watching the night sky down through the ages. Space has always been a part of my life. Being a youngster in the 1960s I remember our whole family going over to the Bradshaw’s house down the street to watch the moon walk of Apollo 11 on their color television in 1969, even though the actual walk was in black and white.

