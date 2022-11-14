Read full article on original website
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Dallas air show crash: Two World War Two planes collide in mid-air
Two vintage World War Two-era planes have collided and crashed at an air show in the US state of Texas, killing six people. Footage shows the aircraft striking each other at a low altitude, breaking one of the aircraft in half. A fireball can be seen as it hits the ground.
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
Air Force investigating damaged B-52 bomber after midair bird strike
An Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber was recently damaged in a skirmish along the northern U.S. border with foes a fraction of its size: birds. Air Force spokesperson Justin Oakes said Tuesday that a B-52H at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, hit a flock of birds in midair Nov. 3, prompting an investigation into how badly the plane — including its eight jet engines — was affected.
BA plane suffered ‘significant damage’ when nose struck ground at Heathrow - old
A British Airways plane suffered “significant damage” when its nose struck the ground at Heathrow Airport, an investigation has found.The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the incident happened while the Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet was being prepared for a cargo flight to Frankfurt, Germany, on June 18 last year.A pin inserted in the wrong place led the landing gear under the plane’s nose to retract during a maintenance procedure, causing the aircraft to tip forwards.This resulted in minor injuries to the co-pilot who was in the cockpit and a member of the cargo loading crew.The force of the impact...
Is It A Bird? A Plane? A Satellite Train?
An unexpected and delightful perk of living in Orcutt, California is the close proximity to Vandenberg Space Force Base aka Space Base. Ok, it is very, VERY cool to live near a “Space Base.” There is something connective about all of us watching the night sky down through the ages. Space has always been a part of my life. Being a youngster in the 1960s I remember our whole family going over to the Bradshaw’s house down the street to watch the moon walk of Apollo 11 on their color television in 1969, even though the actual walk was in black and white.
Boosting the uptake of zero-emission transport in Europe
In 2021, transport accounted for 37% of the total CO2 emissions produced by end‐use sectors, amounting to nearly 7.7 Giga tonnes, according to the International Energy Agency. In line with the European Green Deal, the continent plans to reach net zero by 2050, transport playing an important part. ‘Green...
New eVTOL ‘Axe’ Aircraft Flies 100 MPH and Parks at Home for $173K
In 1962, "The Jetsons" promised a future with flying cars that still hasn't materialized. But the vehicles that zipped George and Judy off to work would be put to shame by what could soon be coming to...
World’s tallest woman takes her first flight on plane with modified seats
Rumeysa Gelgi, the world’s tallest woman, traveled by plane for the first time in her life. The journey from Türkiye to California took approximately 13 hours. Gelgi is 24 years old and at 2.15 meters tall, she was ranked as the world’s tallest living woman by Guinness World Records earlier this year.
This man is walking 25km a day for 153 days to help reverse his lifetime’s carbon footprint
US entrepreneur Craig Cohon has committed to reverse his lifetime’s carbon footprint. Cohon has held C-suite positions at The Coca-Cola Company and Cirque du Soleil and founded multiple startups. Cohon knew that he had far exceeded this global average. He regularly flew across the world several times a month...
Elon Musk forecasts a future with aliens, tunnels to ease traffic, and rocket tourism
On Monday November 14th, Elon Musk appeared on a screen to address business leaders in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit. As reported by Agence France Press, Musk offered a vision for the future that includes aliens, deep tunnels and rocket tourism. He was sitting in the dark, wearing a traditional Indonesian batik shirt and surrounded by candles. ”We had a power outage three minutes before this call. That’s why I’m totally in the dark,” he told Indonesian tycoon and moderator Anindya Bakrie.
The First Aircraft Accident Investigation
On 13 May 1912, a two-seater aircraft piloted by Edward Victor Beauchamp Fisher crashed at Brooklands, in England, killing both the pilot and his passenger, American millionaire Victor Mason. According to witnesses, the aircraft appeared to stall at about 100 feet in the air before diving towards the ground, where it burst into flames upon impact.
See the Alef Model A Flying Car Prototype
The top surface of the Alef Model A flying car is an open mesh to let air flow through. The body houses four propellers on one side of the passenger bubble and four propellers on the other side. Alef Model A flying forward. This computer rendering shows how Alef expects...
