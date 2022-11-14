Read full article on original website
Forsan ISD teacher arrested
FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Forsan ISD teacher, identified as Kendall Phillips, was arrested Tuesday. Phillips has been accused of having an improper relationship with a high school student. In a statement, Superintendent Dane Richardson stated: On November 14, 2022, the District received an anonymous tip concerning interactions between an employee and a student. On receipt […]
cbs7.com
