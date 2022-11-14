ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder, TX

Forsan ISD teacher arrested

FORSAN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Forsan ISD teacher, identified as Kendall Phillips, was arrested Tuesday. Phillips has been accused of having an improper relationship with a high school student. In a statement, Superintendent Dane Richardson stated: On November 14, 2022, the District received an anonymous tip concerning interactions between an employee and a student. On receipt […]
Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon.  Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
