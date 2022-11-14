Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Warming shelter at Roseburg Senior Center open Thursday, free shuttle available
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The warming shelter at the Roseburg Senior Center will open again Thursday night, November 17, the City of Roseburg has confirmed with shelter operator Kimetha Stallings. The shelter has been open every night since Sunday, November 13, says the city. The shelter opens on nights when...
nbc16.com
Coos Bay & North Bend superintendents go cart-to-cart for Golden Cart Award
Coos Bay and North Bend are just weeks away from their Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive, and the cities brought out their school superintendents for some friendly competition Wednesday to raise donations. The Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club got some help from Northwest Natural and McKay's Market to collect...
nbc16.com
Coast Guard to host open house to welcome Bay Area residents on base
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Coast Guard Sector North Bend takes steps to reconnect with the North Bend and Coos Bay communities. This Saturday, they'll host an open house at 2000 Connecticut Ave, North Bend from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to walk onto the campus...
nbc16.com
Senior center issues plea for tarps, tents and volunteers
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release issued by the City of Roseburg, Roseburg Senior Center volunteers are reaching out to the public for help with donations of tarps, tents, sleeping bags, and able-bodied volunteers. The senior center at 1614 SE Stephens Street is providing space overnight as a...
nbc16.com
American Legion National Commander fights veteran suicides through site visits
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The American Legion National Commander Vincent J. Troiola pays a visit to the Oregon Coast. Troiola, a Navy veteran newly elected as commander in September, made the trip from Maine to visit Coast Guard Sector North Bend Tuesday. He plans to spend the next year...
nbc16.com
Babysitter charged in the death of Coos County infant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Myrtle Point woman has been charged with manslaughter in the "abusive head trauma" death of an infant in her care. In a press release, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says that on Monday, November 14, 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele called 911 to report that the 10-month-old boy she was caring for "was not breathing normally and that the child's eyes 'were not responding in a normal manner'.
nbc16.com
Van crashes into Roseburg restaurant, 5 injured
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Late Tuesday afternoon, November 15, five people were injured after the fire department says a driver crashed through the front of a Roseburg restaurant. This happened at approximately 3:30 p.m., at Seven Thai on Garden Valley Boulevard. According to the fire department, a 94-year-old driver hit...
nbc16.com
Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
nbc16.com
BLM starting controlled burns in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced that it is starting prescribed burns, commonly known as "controlled burns" on BLM-administered lands in parts of Douglas County this week. The burns will continue, as conditions permit, through spring of 2023. The agency says the prescribed...
nbc16.com
Coos County Sheriff's office mourns K-9 Raven's passing
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9's, Raven. Sergeant Adam Slater says Raven was being seen for an intestinal obstruction after she became ill Tuesday night. Her handler, Sergeant Jon Boswell, rushed her to Hanson Meekins Animal...
nbc16.com
Delay in election results for Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County voters expected an update to the midterm election results for local races Wednesday, but the County Clerk's Office was unable to post the latest numbers. The delay was announced Wednesday. "We got a recall petition filed in the middle of this election, this...
