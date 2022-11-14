ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandon, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Senior center issues plea for tarps, tents and volunteers

ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release issued by the City of Roseburg, Roseburg Senior Center volunteers are reaching out to the public for help with donations of tarps, tents, sleeping bags, and able-bodied volunteers. The senior center at 1614 SE Stephens Street is providing space overnight as a...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Babysitter charged in the death of Coos County infant

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Myrtle Point woman has been charged with manslaughter in the "abusive head trauma" death of an infant in her care. In a press release, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says that on Monday, November 14, 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele called 911 to report that the 10-month-old boy she was caring for "was not breathing normally and that the child's eyes 'were not responding in a normal manner'.
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Van crashes into Roseburg restaurant, 5 injured

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Late Tuesday afternoon, November 15, five people were injured after the fire department says a driver crashed through the front of a Roseburg restaurant. This happened at approximately 3:30 p.m., at Seven Thai on Garden Valley Boulevard. According to the fire department, a 94-year-old driver hit...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

BLM starting controlled burns in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced that it is starting prescribed burns, commonly known as "controlled burns" on BLM-administered lands in parts of Douglas County this week. The burns will continue, as conditions permit, through spring of 2023. The agency says the prescribed...
nbc16.com

Coos County Sheriff's office mourns K-9 Raven's passing

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9's, Raven. Sergeant Adam Slater says Raven was being seen for an intestinal obstruction after she became ill Tuesday night. Her handler, Sergeant Jon Boswell, rushed her to Hanson Meekins Animal...
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Delay in election results for Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County voters expected an update to the midterm election results for local races Wednesday, but the County Clerk's Office was unable to post the latest numbers. The delay was announced Wednesday. "We got a recall petition filed in the middle of this election, this...
COOS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy