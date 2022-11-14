Read full article on original website
Beautiful French Polynesia To Cap Visitors — Here’s How Many Tourists Will Be Allowed Each Year
Officials in French Polynesia are taking proactive steps to protect the region by placing a cap on the number of annual visitors. The 5-year plan calls for an annual cap of 280,000 tourists in Tahiti, Bora Bora, and other smaller islands as officials aim for what they are calling high-value, small-scale tourism.
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
The best travel destinations around the world for 2023, according to National Geographic
San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Charleston, South Carolina, landed on National Geographic's list of best places to travel to in 2023.
Paradise Awaits on BFF Trip at Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos
Did you say Girls' Getaway? We were recently invited to Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos to experience Beaches Friends Forever Girls Getaway, and we are excited to share with you the highlights of our time there!. Beaches Resorts Turks & Caicos hosted our publishers for the purposes of this review....
Royal Caribbean's Tour of 'Family Townhouse' Suite Is Totally Over-the-Top
Cruises are so much fun, but for those of us who like to travel with family and friends know that usually these types of vacations mean a total loss of all personal space. Staterooms aren't exactly known for being huge — after all, they are on a boat, not in a hotel. But if you have the cash, you're totally able to spread out... maybe even more than you do at home!
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Dubai’s Most Hotly Anticipated Resort Is Now Taking Reservations—Here’s a Look Inside
In a city known for its bold architecture, a new eye-catching resort has joined Dubai skyline—and it’s almost ready to accept guests. Atlantis The Royal will make its grand debut in early 2023 and the resort just released a first look at the property. The 795-room hotel, which is now taking bookings, will offer slew of ultra-luxe amenities from the 295-foot-long infinity pool on the 22nd floor, to the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, to a water fountain that “breathes fire.”
The 2022 Responsible Tourism Charter signed on Magna Carta Island
On Sunday 6th November an updated Responsible Tourism Charter was signed where, in 1215, King John signed the Magna Carta Island*. The venue was secured for the signing by Therme. Stelian Iacob, Senior VP of Therme Group, said of the new partnership; “For Therme Group, supporting the historic launch of the new Responsible Tourism Charter shows the commitment we have to people and planet. We care deeply about the communities we serve and by being truthful we can all have a positive impact and build a better future.”
Moving fast into a borderless transport network
The Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) regulation is crucial to the energy transition process in the European Union. Parliament is working on the Commission‘s revised proposal. It is critical to consider its scope and complementarity with other legislative proposals such as Refuel EU, Fuel Maritime, and AFIR, to name just a few.
10 reasons to plan a Christmas trip to Helsinki
The festive season is declared officially in swing in Helsinki on the day Christmas Street is ‘opened’ – this year it will be 19 November. Santa Claus himself puts in an appearance (by the way, he comes right through the front door and not down the chimney in Finland). The lights go on along Aleksanterinkatu – a custom going back to 1949 – then a parade takes place through city centre neighbourhoods. It’s a chance to appreciate how Helsinkians soften winter’s darkness. Growing out of the tradition of candles, these days residents spread joy with carefully placed lights, sometimes coordinating designs across whole buildings. And don’t miss Stockmann’s, a department store with charming and impressive displays, particularly on Aleksanterinkatu and Mikonkatu streets.
Foreign visitors flock to Japan after tourism reopening
The number of foreign visitors to Japan rose to nearly 500,000 in October, the first month it fully reopened to overseas visitors after more than two years of Covid restrictions, more than doubling the volume from September.
Bucket List Adventures: Luxury Travel Founder Carlos Alvarez Shares His Travel Tips
Luxury travelers are a breed apart from your holidaymakers, family travelers, honeymooners, and digital nomads. So, it makes sense that they travel differently, plan differently and use a whole different set of travel tips. Sui Generis Entertainment & Travel, Inc co-founder Carlos Alvarez has spent much time over his travel...
Trevornick Holiday Park Nominated For Park Of The Year In 2022 Cornwall Tourism Awards
Trevornick Holiday Park in Newquay, United Kingdom has been selected as a nominee for the 2022 Cornwall Tourism Awards in the Camping and Caravanning Park of the year category. Alongside more than 60 other finalists across categories that cover various lodging types, hospitality companies, and other attractions, the park, located...
A First Look Inside The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort and Residences, Set to Open in 2025
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
Semi-high-speed train connecting Laos with China set to boost growth in the region
The semi-high-speed linking China with Laos will soon celebrate its 1st year anniversary. Inaugurated on the 3rd of December 2021, the 1,035-kilometer route runs through the country’s mountain ranges to connect the southeastern Chinese city of Kunming with Vientiane, the capital of Laos. The $6 billion infrastructure was financed...
France and Germany to launch discounted train ticket for young people in January 2023
Authorities in France and Germany are working on the implementation of a “Franco-German” train ticket for young people with the goal of promoting travel between the two countries, the two transport ministers announced in early November. The details of this “special reduced-price youth ticket” will be defined by the Franco-German Council of Ministers in January 2023, the transport ministers said in a joint statement.
The political messages of Venice Biennale’s National Pavilions
Ever since its opening in 1895, the Venise Biennale created, through the National Pavilions and wider exhibits, an opportunity for countries to share their artistic creations, inspire others, or at least create a dialogue between nations. It is also an opportunity to share political messages and show the power of art as a communication tool. This year’s Biennale explores, in spades, the issues of cultural identity, appropriation, and guilt – with respect to past and present prejudice and our responsibility for the destruction of the planet, and our growing distance from nature. There is more, of course, including a much conceptual art, but I want to focus on the powerful multi-facetted issues of identity, colonial-cultural threads, and the various issue of responsibility that our societies must grapple with if what we have can be called civilisation.
Post-Brexit ray of hope for UK visitors to Spain
British and other non-EU visitors to Spain could see a lifting of restrictions limiting the amount of time they can stay in the country, if the Spanish Ministry of Tourism and Industry gets its way. Since Brexit, British visitors fall into the same third country category as any other non-EU...
Tuscany, Two Ways: Off-The-Beaten Path Countryside Villages
If you’re not sure where to start when planning your Italian bucket list escape, Barga and Lucca are definitely worth a visit. There’s something about Tuscany that just takes your breath away. Perhaps it’s the charming little towns, the ancient churches, or being home to Europe’s most incredible wine regions. I’d only visited one time previously, but when I’d gotten the opportunity to go back and experience it through a new lens, I immediately jumped at the opportunity. Even better, I’d get to explore two off-the-the-beaten-path towns: Barga and Lucca.
