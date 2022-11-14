Ever since its opening in 1895, the Venise Biennale created, through the National Pavilions and wider exhibits, an opportunity for countries to share their artistic creations, inspire others, or at least create a dialogue between nations. It is also an opportunity to share political messages and show the power of art as a communication tool. This year’s Biennale explores, in spades, the issues of cultural identity, appropriation, and guilt – with respect to past and present prejudice and our responsibility for the destruction of the planet, and our growing distance from nature. There is more, of course, including a much conceptual art, but I want to focus on the powerful multi-facetted issues of identity, colonial-cultural threads, and the various issue of responsibility that our societies must grapple with if what we have can be called civilisation.

2 DAYS AGO