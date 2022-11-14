Read full article on original website
Les Schwab wants to replace homes at Moran Ave and Dell RangeOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Two Dell Range businesses are now open!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
3 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
B&N plans to open in permanent locationOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn’t meet settlement conditions
The outcome of a 2020 lawsuit stated that CYFD needed to change the way they run their operations, and now, some say those requirements still haven't been met.
Push to end prohibition on rent control in New Mexico gains legislative momentum
“This is really about a struggle for democracy right now. Local communities have no democratic rights to enact any controls on rent,'' said People’s Housing Project Organizer Bex Hampton.
Recalled ground beef may be contaminated with ‘mirror-like’ material
More than 90,000 pounds of raw ground beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with a reflective mirror-like material.
Millions in debt relief coming to New Mexico healthcare professionals
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Millions are going to health care professionals across New Mexico. The New Mexico Higher Education Department announced on Wednesday it has awarded $2.8 million in student debt relief. The relief comes from the agency’s Health Professional Loan Repayment Program which will be providing debt relief to 44 healthcare professionals by way […]
New report card gives Upper Rio Grande Basin a ‘C’
A team of researchers took a hard look at its condition, and the grade they gave it is not a great one.
Where does New Mexico rank on the most overweight, obese states in America?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study by WalletHub ranks the most and least overweight and obese states in the U.S. for 2022. According to the study, New Mexico ranks as the 24th most overweight and obese state. The study, which uses three key dimensions to rank the 50 states and District of Columbia: Obesity and overweight […]
Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — You know who you voted for, but how well do you know your neighbors? The unofficial results from New Mexico’s 2022 general election reveal which parts of Albuquerque leaned towards Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and which leaned towards Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. So, do you know where your neighborhood sits? The baseline: […]
Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico house representative will fill a vacant state Senate seat on Albuquerque’s west side. Bernalillo County commissioners appointed Democrat Antonio “Moe” Maestas to take over Senate District 26, where Senator Jacob Candelaria served until he stepped down last month. Maestas touted his 16 years in the state house, along with […]
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad. KRQE News 13 received reports from...
Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused of killing wife
A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused …. A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. News...
Red and white necklace is key clue in East Mountain homicide, BCSO asks for help
TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are asking for help in a recent homicide in the East Mountains near Cedro, New Mexico. They say the only item from the crime scene is a red and white beaded necklace. On November 7, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found a body near Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Avenue. The Sheriff’s […]
New Mexico officials to hold public meeting on proposed changes to an I-25 interchange
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be on the proposed changes to the I-25 Raton & Clayton interchange. The interchange serves as one of three access points to the city of Raton and also connects the U.S. 64/87 […]
Arctic air moves into New Mexico Friday
An artic air mass will move into New Mexico Thursday night. Flurries, freezing fog, and freezing drizzle could create icy conditions in eastern parts of the state Friday. Temperatures were 5-15° warmer Thursday afternoon compared to Wednesday thanks to a westerly wind that has developed today. However, a very strong cold front and Arctic air mass is beginning to move into northeast New Mexico and this will usher in the coldest air so far this season. By Friday morning, the cold front will have pushed across almost all of eastern New Mexico and begin spilling into the Rio Grande Valley. Along and behind the cold front though, light snow will be possible across northeast New Mexico to I-25. This will also combine with areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle Friday morning that will stretch from north of Roswell to the Colorado state line. This is the area that could run into icy conditions Friday morning. Temperatures along and north of I-40 in eastern New Mexico will not climb above freezing Friday afternoon. Record breaking cold-high temperatures are likely across the eastern half of the state up to Santa Fe Friday afternoon.
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
Man accused of cold case rape will remain behind bars
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man accused of a cold case rape will remain behind bars until trial. Duran is charged with three rapes in 1993, 1994, and 1997 and he is suspected of several more. Duran was arrested last year after old rape kits were re-tested. He is accused of raping his victims at […]
Record cold arrives Friday for some in New Mexico
The cold weather continues. A strong cold front will bring record cold-high temperatures to eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon. Yet another cold day across New Mexico. Easterly, upslope winds have brought snow to the central mountain chain from Ski Santa Fe to Ski Apache. High temperatures were once again anywhere from 15-25° below average for the middle of November. Northwest flow returns Thursday, and that will help to bring back slightly warmer temperatures Thursday. A cold front will begin to enter northeast New Mexico Thursday evening though, bringing in much colder temperatures for Friday.
