Two people were rescued and one is in critical condition following a Tuesday afternoon water incident on Johnson Lake. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, units from Station 62 in Hawthorne responded to a water rescue incident on Johnson Lake near Lindsey Phillips Park east of US 301. Upon arrival, emergency responders found one patient in the middle of the lake who possibly experienced a medical emergency while on a watercraft and fell off the craft into the water.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO