Lake City, FL

WCJB

Starke man steals motorcycle, runs from police with minor in tow

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Starke was arrested after officers say he stole a motorcycle and ran from police with a child. According to Starke Police Department officers, Garrett Culverson, 34 was arrested on Tuesday after he was found with a stolen motorcycle at Heritage Villas Apartments. When...
STARKE, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City Police battles uptick in car thefts

'You shall not steal' it's one of the ten commandments, but Lake City Police say thieves are stealing from unlocked cars while the owners are learning those commandments. Ashley Hardison, a Lake City Police Department spokeswoman, said it's happened to multiple churches within the city limits. "If you leave something...
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

On Saturday, a Lake City Police officer arrested a man after discovering more than 340 grams of pressed pills with Fentanyl inside his vehicle. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, an officer arrested Joshua O’Danta Diston, 20, of Lake City, at 7:49 p.m. The officer initially conducted a traffic stop when Diston failed to stop at a stop sign on NW Wilson Street at the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue. The vehicle pulled over on NW Redding Avenue.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD collects 137 pounds of medications

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) collected 137 pounds of medications during the Oct. 29 Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. According to a Nov. 15 LCPD release, the nationwide event is designed for people to properly dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medications in...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Rabies alert issued in Suwannee County after cat catches the virus

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Health Department is alerting residents to the presence of rabies in the community after a cat was infected with the virus. The health department has issued the rabies alert for the City of Live Oak from U.S. 90 to the North; from White Avenue from the East; from Helvenston Street to the South; and Ohio Avenue to the West.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two people rescued from Johnson Lake

Two people were rescued and one is in critical condition following a Tuesday afternoon water incident on Johnson Lake. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, units from Station 62 in Hawthorne responded to a water rescue incident on Johnson Lake near Lindsey Phillips Park east of US 301. Upon arrival, emergency responders found one patient in the middle of the lake who possibly experienced a medical emergency while on a watercraft and fell off the craft into the water.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy honored

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for saving a mans life. The American Police Hall of Fame lifesaving award was presented to deputy Trinton Lovell during last night’s Bradford County commission meeting. On August 10th, a driver suffered a medical emergency, causing...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

