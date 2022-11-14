Read full article on original website
WCJB
Starke man steals motorcycle, runs from police with minor in tow
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Starke was arrested after officers say he stole a motorcycle and ran from police with a child. According to Starke Police Department officers, Garrett Culverson, 34 was arrested on Tuesday after he was found with a stolen motorcycle at Heritage Villas Apartments. When...
mycbs4.com
Lake City Police battles uptick in car thefts
'You shall not steal' it's one of the ten commandments, but Lake City Police say thieves are stealing from unlocked cars while the owners are learning those commandments. Ashley Hardison, a Lake City Police Department spokeswoman, said it's happened to multiple churches within the city limits. "If you leave something...
WCJB
Lake City man was arrested after he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Lake City was arrested after deputies say he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend. Suwannee County deputies say that Christopher Foust, 45, forced his way into her home Tuesday morning. Once inside, he attacked her and another victim with a hammer and a...
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
On Saturday, a Lake City Police officer arrested a man after discovering more than 340 grams of pressed pills with Fentanyl inside his vehicle. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, an officer arrested Joshua O’Danta Diston, 20, of Lake City, at 7:49 p.m. The officer initially conducted a traffic stop when Diston failed to stop at a stop sign on NW Wilson Street at the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue. The vehicle pulled over on NW Redding Avenue.
One arrested after nearly 20 dogs seized during search warrant on Jacksonville Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and Animal Care & Protective Services Wednesday served an arrest warrant at a Northside home to seize reportedly over 20 dogs. When Action News Jax showed up at Castle Dr. and Sherwood forest, three dogs could be spotted running...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Monday.
First Coast News
James Hodges, attorney, Lake City community members speak about alleged constitutional violations by police
Hodges, who is legally blind, was walking home when he was arrested. He is now calling for an investigation into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD collects 137 pounds of medications
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) collected 137 pounds of medications during the Oct. 29 Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. According to a Nov. 15 LCPD release, the nationwide event is designed for people to properly dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medications in...
News4Jax.com
Man shot by police during investigation at Jacksonville motel dies of injuries, Sheriff’s Office says
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that a man, who investigators said was wielding a gun when he was shot by police at a motel, has died from his injuries. The man was identified as Javon Tyrone Jones. The Sheriff’s...
High speed driver who caused deadly crash arrested, charges pending
Jacksonville, Fl — A fiery crash leaves one driver dead and a man in police custody. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports a speeding car on Crystal Springs Boulevard ran a red light at Hammond Boulevard around 1 am and hit another car. That driver was ejected and the...
WCJB
Two people rescued from Lake Johnson after attempt to save drowning man goes wrong
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were rescued from a lake after one of them attempted to save the other from drowning. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews were called Tuesday afternoon to the Lindsey Phillips Park on Johnson Lake in Hawthorne. They found two people in the water, one who...
WCJB
Rabies alert issued in Suwannee County after cat catches the virus
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Health Department is alerting residents to the presence of rabies in the community after a cat was infected with the virus. The health department has issued the rabies alert for the City of Live Oak from U.S. 90 to the North; from White Avenue from the East; from Helvenston Street to the South; and Ohio Avenue to the West.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two people rescued from Johnson Lake
Two people were rescued and one is in critical condition following a Tuesday afternoon water incident on Johnson Lake. According to an Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) release, units from Station 62 in Hawthorne responded to a water rescue incident on Johnson Lake near Lindsey Phillips Park east of US 301. Upon arrival, emergency responders found one patient in the middle of the lake who possibly experienced a medical emergency while on a watercraft and fell off the craft into the water.
WCJB
Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy honored
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County Sheriff’s deputy is being recognized for saving a mans life. The American Police Hall of Fame lifesaving award was presented to deputy Trinton Lovell during last night’s Bradford County commission meeting. On August 10th, a driver suffered a medical emergency, causing...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man dead, another hospitalized after attempting to run from traffic crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a serious crash Monday morning in Jacksonville’s Crystal Springs area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit said. Officials said it happened at the intersection of Crystal Springs and Hammond Boulevards. Investigators said a man was speeding when he...
Suicide at Beach Boulevard gun range is the third at that location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman shot and killed herself at Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard Friday afternoon, the third suicide or attempted suicide at that location since 2017. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the 32-year-old was trying out a gun in the indoor firing range prior to purchasing it. Police say an employee noticed she was inexperienced with handling the gun and helped correct her grip.
WCJB
Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office investigates after Bell woman shoots man
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office officials are confirming details about a shooting that occurred last week in Bell. Deputies say the incident happened on Friday around 2 p.m. off Northwest 52nd Street. They say the shooting was domestic. A woman is suspected of shooting a man.
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission punts on decision to abolish GPD K9 units
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a packed house at the Gainesville City Commission meeting, where city leaders gave a hard pass to calls to abolish the Gainesville Police Department’s K9 unit. Many residents spoke their minds wanting the K9 unit to be abolished, but a few people spoke...
Man expected to survive shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside
Jacksonville FL — Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting on Melissa Court. Police say a man in his 30s is expected to survive after getting shot in his torso area Wednesday morning. Currently, police tell us a suspect is on the run, and it’s unclear what lead up to the shooting.
Body cam video shows arrest of woman who helped man accused of killing Nassau deputy Joshua Moyers
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released body camera video is showing moments from the arrest of a woman who helped the man accused of murdering a Nassau County deputy last year. Patrick McDowell is accused of shooting and killing Deputy Joshua Moyers in September 2021. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
