Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games
The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The New York Knicks (6-7) take on the Utah Jazz (10-5) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Jazz prediction and pick. New York sits in 10th in the Eastern Conference following an ugly loss to Oklahoma City on...
This Hornets-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns
Talent is the first prerequisite for winning games in the NBA. If you don’t have an immensely talented team, you simply can’t expect to win much. With that said, fit matters too. A poorly constructed roster will also struggle to win, no matter how much talent it has. The best teams have elite talent that plays well together.
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
Viral Vikings Fan Reacts To Wild 4th Quarter “We Got A New Minnesota Miracle”
For those of you unfamiliar with TikTok user CadillacJackk, she is a hoot! Her reactions on TikTok are genuine gold, and Vikings fans young and old can relate to her ups and downs that happen during a game. Sunday's dramatic comeback win had Jackie on the edge of her seat, using some adult language, and proclaiming that we've just witnessed a 'new Minnesota miracle' with the catch Justin Jefferson made late in the 4th quarter.
Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team
The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell rips NFL officiating, jokes about practice habits
In his first year as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, we’re learning more and more about Kevin O’Connell each
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins
Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 11
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, with a win that firmly secured Minnesota’s status as Super Bowl contenders. Against Buffalo, the Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit late in the 3rd Quarter to achieve an unhinged road victory.
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets brutally honest on breaking out of shooting slump vs. Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum entered their Tuesday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies as one of the most inefficient scorers in the NBA, clearly going through one of the worst slumps of his career. Through 13 games, McCollum has only averaged 17.8 points – the lowest since his second season – on the worst shooting percentages of his career. The 31-year old combo guard was only shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from downtown, which adds up to a terrible 46.3 percent true shooting percentage.
Our Staff Prediction for Cowboys at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Dallas Cowboys is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with a 9-1 record five times — in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1998, and 2009. Minnesota is 15-18 (.454) all-time versus Dallas.
The Vikings Teensy Magic Number
The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
Shorthanded Magic fall to Timberwolves to wrap up homestand at 3-4
The Orlando Magic have battled through injury woes since the season’s start, keeping every game close despite missing significant parts of the rotation. That wasn’t the case in Wednesday’s homestand-ending 126-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8) at Amway Center. It wasn’t for a lack of fight or effort. The Magic battled back after falling behind by 27 in the second quarter and reduced ...
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
This Timberwolves-Wizards Trade Features D’Angelo Russell
Value is not stagnant. It changes. Do you follow the economy? Are you hip to cryptocurrency? If so, you know what we’re talking about. Some kind of new currency will come, its price will hit a high, and in all likelihood, it will go. NBA players see a similar cycle.
