Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games

The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz

As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Viral Vikings Fan Reacts To Wild 4th Quarter “We Got A New Minnesota Miracle”

For those of you unfamiliar with TikTok user CadillacJackk, she is a hoot! Her reactions on TikTok are genuine gold, and Vikings fans young and old can relate to her ups and downs that happen during a game. Sunday's dramatic comeback win had Jackie on the edge of her seat, using some adult language, and proclaiming that we've just witnessed a 'new Minnesota miracle' with the catch Justin Jefferson made late in the 4th quarter.
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team

The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins

Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 11

Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, with a win that firmly secured Minnesota’s status as Super Bowl contenders. Against Buffalo, the Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit late in the 3rd Quarter to achieve an unhinged road victory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets brutally honest on breaking out of shooting slump vs. Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum entered their Tuesday night clash against the Memphis Grizzlies as one of the most inefficient scorers in the NBA, clearly going through one of the worst slumps of his career. Through 13 games, McCollum has only averaged 17.8 points – the lowest since his second season – on the worst shooting percentages of his career. The 31-year old combo guard was only shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from downtown, which adds up to a terrible 46.3 percent true shooting percentage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Cowboys at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Dallas Cowboys is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with a 9-1 record five times — in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1998, and 2009. Minnesota is 15-18 (.454) all-time versus Dallas.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Teensy Magic Number

The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Orlando Sentinel

Shorthanded Magic fall to Timberwolves to wrap up homestand at 3-4

The Orlando Magic have battled through injury woes since the season’s start, keeping every game close despite missing significant parts of the rotation. That wasn’t the case in Wednesday’s homestand-ending 126-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8) at Amway Center. It wasn’t for a lack of fight or effort. The Magic battled back after falling behind by 27 in the second quarter and reduced ...
ORLANDO, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota

Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
