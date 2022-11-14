ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

sanantoniomag.com

These San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Meals

Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails at the Hotel Contessa is offering a prix-fixe menu that will only be available on Thanksgiving. Menu items include roasted persimmons, roasted turkey and noodle soup, free range turkey, herb roasted prime rib and more. The cost is $85 per person and valet is complimentary that night. 306 W. Market St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Luminaria returns downtown this weekend with fine art installations, film, poetry, dance, spoken word, sculpture and much more on display between the Tobin Center and Travis Park. Featured work was created by more than 200 artists who come from San Antonio and beyond. Admission is free. Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight. 100 Auditorium Circle to 301 E. Travis St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 17, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, fall sewing, a handmade market, recipes and Texas Trippin’. Fall sewing crafts from Mesquite Bean Fabrics will keep the cabin fever away this year!. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Hye Thai restaurant. Boerne Handmade Market is happening this weekend...
BOERNE, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas mother shares secrets to making $5 dinners every night

HOUSTON - As inflation has driven up food prices by 10% this year, a Texas mother has figured out a way to make 5 dollar dinners every night. She shares her secrets with us. One of the most important ways San Antonio mom Erin Chase saves money on groceries is through what she calls Freezer Cooking.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
territorysupply.com

The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas

Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Babes Support Babes Builds Community While Coworking

It’s just a few minutes before 6:30 p.m. at the Babes Support Babes Co-space and nearly every seat on the first floor is taken. On this night, members and guests of the community that offers co-working options, events and more are waiting for an Instagram intensive workshop to begin. Earlier in the day, the desks and tables housed laptops and notepads belonging to the handful of women who were calling the north central San Antonio facility their office for the day. In the weeks to come, the space would host a pop-up market, a coffee meetup, a baby shower and more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE

