Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio Spurs partner giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio pastry chef Jenn Riesman holding Wednesday soft opening for new bakery
Rooster Crow Baking Co. is now selling kolaches, focaccia and scones in Shavano Park.
sanantoniomag.com
These San Antonio Restaurants Are Offering Thanksgiving Meals
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails at the Hotel Contessa is offering a prix-fixe menu that will only be available on Thanksgiving. Menu items include roasted persimmons, roasted turkey and noodle soup, free range turkey, herb roasted prime rib and more. The cost is $85 per person and valet is complimentary that night. 306 W. Market St.
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio location
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio next month.
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores
The meat may be contaminated with mirror-like material, according to H-E-B officials.
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
Cody's Restaurant Bar & Patio now open and other New Braunfels business news
Cody's Restaurant Bar & Patio recently opened on 188 S. Castell Ave. in New Braunfels. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of business news from around New Braunfels. Now Open. 1. The former location of 188 South, an Italian restaurant, is now the second location of Cody’s Restaurant Bar...
sanantoniomag.com
9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Luminaria returns downtown this weekend with fine art installations, film, poetry, dance, spoken word, sculpture and much more on display between the Tobin Center and Travis Park. Featured work was created by more than 200 artists who come from San Antonio and beyond. Admission is free. Saturday, 6 p.m.-midnight. 100 Auditorium Circle to 301 E. Travis St.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 17, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, fall sewing, a handmade market, recipes and Texas Trippin’. Fall sewing crafts from Mesquite Bean Fabrics will keep the cabin fever away this year!. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Hye Thai restaurant. Boerne Handmade Market is happening this weekend...
How To Find The Best Christmas Small Town in Texas
I love San Angelo at Christmastime. The Parade of Lights along the Concho is truly magical. If you are looking for more, you are in luck. San Angelo is less than 150 miles from the best Christmas town in Texas. Fredericksburg, Texas is incredible at Christmas. Fredericksburg is nationally recognized...
fox26houston.com
Texas mother shares secrets to making $5 dinners every night
HOUSTON - As inflation has driven up food prices by 10% this year, a Texas mother has figured out a way to make 5 dollar dinners every night. She shares her secrets with us. One of the most important ways San Antonio mom Erin Chase saves money on groceries is through what she calls Freezer Cooking.
KSAT 12
Monday is last day to arrange for Thanksgiving meal delivery from Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner by calling 211
SAN ANTONIO – Monday is the final day to arrange for a free Thanksgiving meal delivery from the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner. People can reserve a meal delivery by calling United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County’s 211 Helpline until midnight. The meals are reserved for people...
KSAT 12
Traveling water circus Cirque Italia coming to Kerrville in November
KERRVILLE, Texas – A traveling water circus known as Cirque Italia will be performing in Kerrville this November. Guests can catch the show from Nov. 24-27 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center located at 2785 TX-27 in Kerrville. Shows will take place under the blue and white big...
San Antonio’s StreetFare SA food truck park closing permanently this weekend
StreetFare opened in 2018 and has hosted live music nights, themed parties and mini food festivals during its run.
Historic San Antonio building damaged by earthquake
SAN ANTONIO — The Robert B. Green historical building downtown has been determined as unsafe by structural engineers after an earthquake occurred in west Texas Wednesday, according to a press release. The release states the building has been closed off and a safety zone has been established around it....
territorysupply.com
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas
Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
enchantingtexas.com
Dinosaur Tracks at Heritage Museum of the Texas Hill Country, Canyon Lake
The Heritage Museum of the Texas Hill Country is one of the best things to do in Central Texas with kids. Very few people know of this hidden gem, making the Dinosaur Museum Canyon Lake TX one of the best off the beaten path attractions in the Lone Star State.
sanantoniomag.com
Babes Support Babes Builds Community While Coworking
It’s just a few minutes before 6:30 p.m. at the Babes Support Babes Co-space and nearly every seat on the first floor is taken. On this night, members and guests of the community that offers co-working options, events and more are waiting for an Instagram intensive workshop to begin. Earlier in the day, the desks and tables housed laptops and notepads belonging to the handful of women who were calling the north central San Antonio facility their office for the day. In the weeks to come, the space would host a pop-up market, a coffee meetup, a baby shower and more.
San Antonio airport to launch Spirit routes to Las Vegas, Orlando this week
The launch will have some help from "Star Wars" characters.
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
Comments / 0