Law enforcement program received $180,000 grant
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Search and Rescue program and Active Shooter Law Enforcement program in Meridian, were awarded $180,000 in Tuesday’s Meridian City Council meeting. The money will be used for first responders across the state training in active shooter situations in Meridian. The hands-on training was offered...
Wilbert Jones is the new Civil Service Commissioner for Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has a new face for the Civil Service Commissioner as they confirmed the mayor’s appointment Tuesday night. The CEO of Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Wilbert Jones, is the new Civil Service Commission. The job requires adopting rules for examinations, appointments, promotions, and suspensions. Mayor Jimmie Smith shared why he thinks Jones is the best fit for this position.
Hospital to purchase Holland store site
The Board of Supervisors approved a motion during its Nov. 7 meeting to authorize Neshoba County General Hospital and Nursing Home to purchase the property at the corner of Holland Avenue and Dallas Street. The cost will be $200,000. This is the site of the old Medical Supply Store. County...
Lauderdale County Republican chairman stepping down to run for District 1 supervisor
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chris Bullock, the current chair of the Republican Party in Lauderdale County, has announced he‘s stepping down from that position to hopefully obtain a role that can impact the community even more. “Over the past two years, I’ve had the privilege of serving as Republican...
Coroner Clayton Cobler announces he will not seek re-election
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler has announced he will not run for re-election. Clayton Cobler has given a life of service to the people of Lauderdale County. “I started at Harris Ambulance Service and then went to work at Metro and have been at Metro...
This company plans to expand operations in Leake County
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Tyson Foods announced an $18 million investment in Mississippi by expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, which is located in Leake County. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs. “We are excited to end 2022 with an economic investment in […]
Lauderdale Co. Supervisor President Jonathan Wells to run for coroner
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Supervisor President Jonathan Wells has announced he is not seeking re-election and will instead run for another public office. He said he will qualify to run for coroner. Wells, who has served two terms as District 1 Supervisor, said he believes he has what it takes...
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 16, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Toython 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) WTOK-TV is working with Santa’s elves to organize this year’s Toython. Vice President and General Manager, Jacque Harms, hopes to gift the children of east Mississippi with lots of presents as the station collects toys and money in this year’s charity event. WTOK-TV will...
Meridian firefighter injured
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian firefighter was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after being injured in a house fire. Meridian Fire Chief Jason Collier said firemen responded to a fire in the 300 block of 5th Ave. 5:00 a.m. He said firefighters were inside of the home when a flashover happened. A flashover is basically when the temperature rapidly increases and everything suddenly ignites. The injured firefighter suffered second degree burns to his hands but is expected to be okay.
Meridian Police Department Hosts "No Shave November" Fundraiser
Meridian Township Police officer this month with a little extra stubble, know that they are participating in the annual "No Shave November" fundraiser to support the Meridian Cares Emergency Needs Fund. In order to participate, each officer donated to the fundraiser, and residents are able to do the same by...
Meridian’s Skate Park Presentation Kick-off Party set for Wednesday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is getting closer to having its own skate park as the city council voted to have a skate day celebration open to the public. The skating community is invited to come out to Meridian’s Skate Park Presentation kick-off party Wednesday at Ben Arthur Davis Park, which will be home to skating activities. The event will have music, free food, skateboarding, and roller skating.
Small fire has been contained at West Lauderdale Middle School
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - All students were safely evacuated and dismissed early after a small fire was quickly contained at West Lauderdale Middle School. The fire started in the closet of a 5th grade classroom due to a failure in a heating unit pipe, according to Lauderdale County Fire Coordinator Allan Dover.
Ochsner Rush Volunteer Auxiliary gives to a local organization
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Their volunteer auxiliary uses the month of November to give to local organizations. The group is giving to the Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter this month. November 15, these volunteers gave money and necessary toiletries to Care Lodge as part of that initiative to give back.
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 was quickly on the scene of a reported shooting on the corner of 36th Ave and 37th St. The reported shooting happened at around 2:50 Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer reportedly heard the gunfire and was able to radio to officers what happened.
Laurel double homicide update
Player of the Week: Taylorsville junior RB Cobey Craft. Marco’s Chicken and Waffles provided a hot thanksgiving meal to warm the hearts of those in the community. Solicitor General Scott Stewart spoke in front of Lamar County Republicans Tuesday evening. 10pm Headlines 11/15. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Live...
Meridian’s Skate Park celebration kick-off
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cold weather didn’t stop skaters from coming out to the Meridian Skate Park Presentation Kick-off Party Wednesday night. The skating community came out to the event at Ben Arthur Davis Park, which will be home to skating activities. The event had music, free food, skateboarding, and roller skating. 23-year-old Jaywaun Johnson said he is excited about the progress the project is making.
MIssissippi woman charged with arson after she reportedly set fire to porch of parent’s house
A Mississippi woman has been charged with arson after she reportedly attempted to set her parent’s house on fire. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 767 Homesville Road, in Bogue Chitto. Deputies arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42....
Reality Fair gives local middle schoolers a taste of what life is like after school
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Over 500 middle school students from the Lauderdale county school district got to see what life was like after they graduated high school, and for many students, that was a rude awakening. This year’s reality fair showed how expensive life really is. “And basically what it...
Malicious Mischief, Felony Possession, and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1000. JASON R MCBRIDE, 42, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,544.25. JAMES A MOORE, 33, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold – Leake County Justice...
