chapelboro.com

Chatham County Roundup: County Commissioner Karen Howard

Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 15th. She discussed midterm election results, updated Chatham County Capital Projects, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
WRAL News

'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The town of Chapel Hill is trying to right a wrong from three decades ago. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town’s role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Commissioners Set Goals, Open Applications for Schools Safety Task Force

The Board of Orange County Commissioners drew attention from some community members earlier this year when the idea was floated of creating a buffer zone around school grounds for protests and demonstrations. While Orange County School leaders and students reported feeling unsafe due to some protests in late 2021, other community members argued that such an ordinance would hinder their constitutional rights.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

County commissioners awarded Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Three outgoing county commissioners received the highest award for state service Nov. 15. State Rep. Jamie Boles awarded commissioners Catherine Graham, Otis Ritter, and Jerry Daeke with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine plaques at the Moore County Board of Commissioners regular meeting. All three did not seek reelection.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Slave-owner named Raleigh park could get new title after council vote

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is in the process of developing a 14-acre park with plans to include pathways, plazas, and natural spaces. It could also include the first greenway connection from Crabtree Creek Greenway to Downtown Raleigh. During the concept design process, the city heard from...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham

The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Wake County election official harassed, followed by strange car

A chief judge at one of the county's precincts was returning to the main board of elections office with the ballots and tabulator containing the day's results when they noticed a strange car following them all the way there, and even pulling over near the office. A chief judge at...
cbs17

This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: My New Head Canon

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Hazen Johnson, Libby Miller, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They chat about their recent mini-tour, which took them to Virginia Beach (in the middle of a tornado) – and we’re also joined by School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph, who chats about upcoming shows. The next one is Black Friday, November 25, at Cats Cradle.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

