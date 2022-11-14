Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: County Commissioner Karen Howard
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 15th. She discussed midterm election results, updated Chatham County Capital Projects, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – School Safety Task Force, Feedback on County Properties, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including the latest on Orange County’s School Safety Task Force, Orange County seeking input on the use of some buildings in Hillsborough, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17
Granville County license plate agency closing Thursday due to contract ending
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends. An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT. The division’s policy is...
'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The town of Chapel Hill is trying to right a wrong from three decades ago. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town’s role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested.
North Church St near Cone Elementary in Greensboro closed due to damaged utility pole
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy road has been shut down in Greensboro due to a crash that knocked down a utility pole. North Church Street between Cornwallis Drive and 14th Street was closed due to a crash, according to Greensboro Police Department. Parts of N. Church St. have reopened as of around 7:45 a.m., […]
Former Granville County sheriff pleads not guilty to falsifying training records
Indicted former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins faced arraignment on Thursday in court. Wilkins pleaded not guilty to charges he helped falsify firearms training records that are required for law enforcement certification. The trial is set to begin the week of Dec. 5 in Wake County. Wilkins was suspended from...
WRAL
Trend of theives stealing from constrcution sites could delay projects in Durham
Durham police are looking into a surge in power tool thefts at construction sites as figures are way up from 2021 and 2020. Durham police are looking into a surge in power tool thefts at construction sites as figures are way up from 2021 and 2020. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie...
chapelboro.com
Orange County: School Safety Task Force, 988 Crisis Prevention Number, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 16th. She discussed the creation of the board’s School Safety Task Force, the 988 Crisis Prevention Number, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
chapelboro.com
Orange County Commissioners Set Goals, Open Applications for Schools Safety Task Force
The Board of Orange County Commissioners drew attention from some community members earlier this year when the idea was floated of creating a buffer zone around school grounds for protests and demonstrations. While Orange County School leaders and students reported feeling unsafe due to some protests in late 2021, other community members argued that such an ordinance would hinder their constitutional rights.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: Rosemary Parking Garage Project, Affordable Housing, and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, November 17th. She discussed the Rosemary Parking Garage Project, several affordable housing projects, and more from this week’s town council meetings and upcoming community events. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Wake County Public Defender's Office to represent 15-year-old suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting
The 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, including his brother, will have a public defender. The Wake County Public Defender’s Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled. Thompson will...
sandhillssentinel.com
County commissioners awarded Order of the Long Leaf Pine
Three outgoing county commissioners received the highest award for state service Nov. 15. State Rep. Jamie Boles awarded commissioners Catherine Graham, Otis Ritter, and Jerry Daeke with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine plaques at the Moore County Board of Commissioners regular meeting. All three did not seek reelection.
Juvenile made threats against Moore County school, sheriff says
A juvenile made violent threats against a Moore County school, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said.
cbs17
Slave-owner named Raleigh park could get new title after council vote
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is in the process of developing a 14-acre park with plans to include pathways, plazas, and natural spaces. It could also include the first greenway connection from Crabtree Creek Greenway to Downtown Raleigh. During the concept design process, the city heard from...
WRAL
Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham
The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
WRAL
Wake County election official harassed, followed by strange car
A chief judge at one of the county's precincts was returning to the main board of elections office with the ballots and tabulator containing the day's results when they noticed a strange car following them all the way there, and even pulling over near the office. A chief judge at...
cbs17
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
chapelboro.com
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: My New Head Canon
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Hazen Johnson, Libby Miller, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They chat about their recent mini-tour, which took them to Virginia Beach (in the middle of a tornado) – and we’re also joined by School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph, who chats about upcoming shows. The next one is Black Friday, November 25, at Cats Cradle.
cbs17
Durham police investigating deadly shooting near Durham Technical Community College
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is currently in an active investigation after a man was fatally shot near Durham Technical Community College on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found one man who had been...
