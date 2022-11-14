Read full article on original website
5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Body found near Ted Lewis Park in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police in Circleville are investigating the discovery of a body in the area of Rosewood and Western near Ted Lewis Park in the city of Circleville. The call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, investigators with the police department were called after...
Police work to curb violence at Groveport schools
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A slew of violent incidents at Groveport Madison High School this year has law enforcement calling for changes. The most recent happened Tuesday when a fight broke out involving dozens of students. Groveport Police said the fight started with a verbal altercation on a field trip and then escalated to a […]
Sheriff: Reported shooting at Franklin Heights High School deemed false
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A false report of a shooting at Franklin Heights High School led to a heavy law enforcement response Wednesday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The spokesperson with South-Western City Schools told 10TV that someone called in a threat to the Columbus Division of...
Car break-in sees Columbus man wanted on felony theft charge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help to find a man accused of felony theft for “Wanted Wednesday.” Justin Oliver is wanted as a suspect in a felony theft case, which stems from an Oct. 28 car break-in on Dublin Road. Oliver is currently on parole for robbery and […]
Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street...
5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
Another suspect charged in Columbus shooting of Girard man
Another suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Girard man in Columbus last month.
Columbus police release bodycam video of suspect, officer exchanging gunfire in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video on Monday showing a suspect and an officer exchanging gunfire over the weekend. Columbus police said officers were called to the 600 block of Kingsford Road in the Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday morning for a report of shots fired.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way
Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving
Widow struggles to make social security appointment. Widow struggles to make social security appointment. Frank LaRose proposes to make citizen-led constitutional …. Frank LaRose proposes to make citizen-led constitutional amendments more difficult to pass. Thursday evening forecast 11-17-22 Columbus plow drivers 90% staffed ahead of winter …. Columbus plow drivers...
cwcolumbus.com
Police union calling on CPD to pay for first aid equipment being paid for by officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Minutes after two Columbus police officers were fired at by a suspected gunman over the weekend, they began life-saving measures to save his life. Lamar Blue, 26, was wounded after he was shot by one of the officers who fired back after Blue allegedly opened fire with a shotgun. Blue is now charged with two felony first-degree counts of assault on a peace officer.
Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
Facing fines, lawsuit, father of slain Kirkersville Police Chief takes down 'thin blue line' flag
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After a months-long legal battle, Tom Disario has taken down the flag that he says honored his late son, Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario, who was killed in the line of duty in May 2017. In May of 2022, Disario received a letter from the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teens threaten customers with a gun at a Newark restaurant
NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Police Department says two teens were arrested over the weekend after threatening to shoot a customer at a local Mcdonald’s restaurant. According to reports, a teen wearing a ski mask threatened to shoot a customer at the fast-food establishment. The victim, officials said, provided responding officers with a description of the vehicle and a license plate number.
WLBT
Natchez police chief moves cities, will be top cop in Columbus
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is moving to a new city for a new law enforcement job. Columbus City Council members have picked him as the city’s new top cop. He will bring over 25 years of experience to this new position with a background in crime prevention.
Man pulled shotgun shortly after officers made contact in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New information has been released about a police shootout Saturday night in the Hilltop neighborhood. Columbus police say Officer Payne Vantilburg and his partner responded to reports of gunshots fired in the 600 block of Kingsford Road just before 1 a.m. Saturday. In a Monday morning news conference, CPD chief Elaine […]
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday. House Bill 283 was introduced more than a year ago, in May 2021, by Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) and Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek). If enacted, law enforcement would […]
