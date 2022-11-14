ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

5 stolen cars recovered in west Columbus within 1 hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five stolen vehicles were recovered in the same location in about in hour on the west side of Columbus by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies say all the suspects are juveniles. A sheriff's deputy tried to stop a stolen vehicle around 4 a.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m.  The car was on the left […]
HILLIARD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found near Ted Lewis Park in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police in Circleville are investigating the discovery of a body in the area of Rosewood and Western near Ted Lewis Park in the city of Circleville. The call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, investigators with the police department were called after...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police work to curb violence at Groveport schools

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A slew of violent incidents at Groveport Madison High School this year has law enforcement calling for changes. The most recent happened Tuesday when a fight broke out involving dozens of students. Groveport Police said the fight started with a verbal altercation on a field trip and then escalated to a […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths - The City that breaks its laws has a police force that refuses to enforce the city’s laws: The Columbus Way

Across the board, budgets and staffing are insufficient for the City to meet its legal obligations. As a result, the city is a dirty, physical wreck. Visitors who venture beyond the steroid-spewing The Arnold Classic in the Convention Center, within a few blocks of OSU’s football or basketball stadia, or venture into the city for an overpriced steak from the Memorial golf tournament almost universally comment on this.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Widow struggles to make social security appointment. Widow struggles to make social security appointment. Frank LaRose proposes to make citizen-led constitutional …. Frank LaRose proposes to make citizen-led constitutional amendments more difficult to pass. Thursday evening forecast 11-17-22 Columbus plow drivers 90% staffed ahead of winter …. Columbus plow drivers...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police union calling on CPD to pay for first aid equipment being paid for by officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Minutes after two Columbus police officers were fired at by a suspected gunman over the weekend, they began life-saving measures to save his life. Lamar Blue, 26, was wounded after he was shot by one of the officers who fired back after Blue allegedly opened fire with a shotgun. Blue is now charged with two felony first-degree counts of assault on a peace officer.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teens threaten customers with a gun at a Newark restaurant

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Police Department says two teens were arrested over the weekend after threatening to shoot a customer at a local Mcdonald’s restaurant. According to reports, a teen wearing a ski mask threatened to shoot a customer at the fast-food establishment. The victim, officials said, provided responding officers with a description of the vehicle and a license plate number.
NEWARK, OH
WLBT

Natchez police chief moves cities, will be top cop in Columbus

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is moving to a new city for a new law enforcement job. Columbus City Council members have picked him as the city’s new top cop. He will bring over 25 years of experience to this new position with a background in crime prevention.
NATCHEZ, MS
10TV

10TV

