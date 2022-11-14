Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine hosts ice skating

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Starting Friday, November 18, 2022, a holiday favorite is coming back once again. The ice-skating rink will return to the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum for two weeks.

“The return of the ice rink is a highly anticipated event. While the rink is small, it offers a great deal of fun for people of all ages. We’ve already been getting calls,” Director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Gray Baker said.

The operating hours for the rink are Monday through Thursday from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday and Saturday from 1:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., and Sundays from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Price of admission is $7.50 for adults and $5.00 for children ages 3 to 15. The price includes skate rentals. Tickets can be purchased inside the Rahall Company Store at the mine complex.

“For years we always had something special for families to do as part of our Coal Town Christmas event. Four years ago, we brought in the rink, and it was a real hit. We expanded the hours of the skating so now we can offer it before, during and after the festival as well,” Baker added.

Sometimes there may be a wait, but you can browse the gift shop or sip on some hot chocolate while you wait. You should call beforehand if the weather is bad.

For more information on this event, call (304) 256-3730.

