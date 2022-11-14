ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

ABC10

Homeless woman dead, possibly hit by semi-truck, in Modesto, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is investigating whether a homeless woman may have been run over by a semi-truck while she slept on the sidewalk. "The initial investigation does show that she was possibly run over or hit by an unknown type of vehicle. We believe it to be a tractor trailer or a semi, but we don't know if she was deceased before the accident or if the accident caused her to die," said Modesto Police Sgt. Kalani Souza.
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Bicyclist killed in Modesto crash, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — A bicyclist died Tuesday evening after they were hit by a vehicle, according to the Modesto Police Department. The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. at McHenry and Union avenues, police said. Officers went to that intersection and found the bicyclist, a man, down in the roadway.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injury Accident in Ripon Occurs Between Sedan and Big Rig

Accident at South Carrolton Avenue Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. An injury accident involving a big rig and sedan occurred in Ripon, north of Modesto, on November 16. The collision happened around 2:44 p.m. on South Carrolton Avenue at Mello Road, partially blocking the intersection. A tow truck was called to remove the Honda Accord involved in the crash, which exited the roadway, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
RIPON, CA
FOX40

Woman found dead on Modesto sidewalk, police say

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Modesto early Wednesday, according to the Modesto Police Department. Video Above: Body found near area where DUI crash occurred Officers responded to the 1400 block of Yosemite Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m. following reports of a “person down,” police said. The woman […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash

PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene.  The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
PITTSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch woman with special needs reported missing

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is requesting the public’s help with finding a woman who has been missing since Monday. Krista Gibson, 52, went missing at about 10:00 a.m. on Monday. She stands 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds and has what police described as a “diminished mental capacity.” KRON ON is streaming news […]
ANTIOCH, CA

