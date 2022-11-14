Read full article on original website
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMrs HStockton, CA
Homeless woman dead, possibly hit by semi-truck, in Modesto, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is investigating whether a homeless woman may have been run over by a semi-truck while she slept on the sidewalk. "The initial investigation does show that she was possibly run over or hit by an unknown type of vehicle. We believe it to be a tractor trailer or a semi, but we don't know if she was deceased before the accident or if the accident caused her to die," said Modesto Police Sgt. Kalani Souza.
Bicyclist killed in Modesto crash, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — A bicyclist died Tuesday evening after they were hit by a vehicle, according to the Modesto Police Department. The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. at McHenry and Union avenues, police said. Officers went to that intersection and found the bicyclist, a man, down in the roadway.
Injury Accident in Ripon Occurs Between Sedan and Big Rig
Accident at South Carrolton Avenue Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. An injury accident involving a big rig and sedan occurred in Ripon, north of Modesto, on November 16. The collision happened around 2:44 p.m. on South Carrolton Avenue at Mello Road, partially blocking the intersection. A tow truck was called to remove the Honda Accord involved in the crash, which exited the roadway, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Toddler dies, 2 adults injured in crash on California's I-80
A toddler was killed in a crash Wednesday on eastbound I-80 in Citrus Heights, Calif., officials said.
Crash on Interstate 80 kills toddler, leaves two other people with major injuries
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision at the Riverside Avenue on-ramp on eastbound Interstate 80 resulted in the death of a toddler, according to the California Highway Patrol. Video Above: Body found near area where DUI crash occurred The CHP’s Auburn office said that a white Volkswagon sedan with a possible flat tire was […]
Woman found dead on Modesto sidewalk, police say
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Modesto early Wednesday, according to the Modesto Police Department. Video Above: Body found near area where DUI crash occurred Officers responded to the 1400 block of Yosemite Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m. following reports of a “person down,” police said. The woman […]
Police: Bicyclist hit, killed in Modesto was illegally crossing when accident happened
MODESTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Modesto after a bicyclist was killed in a crash with a driver. According to Modesto police, it happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of McHenry and Union Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 61-year-old man down in the road....
5 die, including 3 children, in horrific wrong-way Highway 4 crash
PITTSBURG -- Five people, including three children, were killed early Thursday in a horrific crash triggered by a wrong-way driver on Highway 4.CHP Sgt. Duy Tran said his agency got a 911 call around midnight reporting the wrong-way driver in a white Hyundai sedan."Early this morning, we got a call of a wrong-way driver," he said. "It was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Highway 4."CHP officers were dispatched and came upon a horrific crash scene on Highway 4 near Loveridge Road."Units observed upon arrival a head-on collision," he said.The impact of the high-speed crash left debris strewn across the freeway and an SUV and the white Hyundai sedan torn apart.Five crash victims were declared dead at the scene. The three children were passengers in the Hyundai. The names and ages of the victims have not been released. All lane were closed by the crash and reopened at 4 a.m.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.Developing story, will be updated as more details are released.
Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
2 adults, 3 children die in wrong-way collision in East Bay
Five people died in a wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsurg on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said.
Student arrested for stabbing another student in the hand, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A student was arrested Tuesday morning after police said they stabbed another student in the hand with scissors. (Video above: Top stories for Nov. 16) The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of 34th Street. Police said one student stabbed another in the...
Habit Burger manager loses eye in attack, Antioch police trying to identify man
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly attacked a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger and Grill in Antioch. The young woman lost her right eye as a result of repeated punches by the man as seen on video. KTVU has learned the manager,...
Placerville man’s body found hours after DUI crash occurred in the same area
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a Placerville man was found on Saturday near where a woman was arrested the night before as a drunken driving suspect, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Mosquito Road and Highway 50 after receiving reports of a crash […]
Man killed in single-vehicle accident on SR-99 in Stanislaus County
MODESTO, Calif. — A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after being ejected from his car on State Route 99 in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on southbound SR-99 near 9th Street. CHP says a 38-year-old man was driving his 2019...
Antioch woman with special needs reported missing
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is requesting the public’s help with finding a woman who has been missing since Monday. Krista Gibson, 52, went missing at about 10:00 a.m. on Monday. She stands 5-foot-6, weighs 100 pounds and has what police described as a “diminished mental capacity.” KRON ON is streaming news […]
Family calls for justice after woman found dead in car in Stockton
After a woman was found dead, stabbed multiple times, family members gathered Wednesday night for a memorial calling for justice. Family members of 23-year-old Lexus Tafoya say they will not stop fighting until the person who brutally murdered her is behind bars.
Suspect arrested for road rage shooting outside Pinole Valley Shopping Center
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield resident was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened outside the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on Aug. 12. The Pinole Police Department (PPD) said 37-year-old Latasha Collor was arrested, and police recovered the gun that was allegedly used. A PPD investigation revealed that the suspect fired […]
Deadly crash involving pedestrian on HWY 4 in Pittsburg causes major backup, CHP says
A deadly multi-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County has caused major traffic delays in the East Bay.
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
2 teenagers arrested after chase in stolen vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested Monday after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Sacramento, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 14) Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 7:30 a.m., which led to a chase. The chase...
