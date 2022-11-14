Weathering Winter: How to prepare for the worst of the season.

Winter's cold is finally starting to creep in to Maryland, which means its time to start preparing for the snow that come with it.

Baltimore City is well prepared with a budget of $7 million towards snow removal this season. That includes 300 workers, nearly 600 vehicles, and 15,000 tons of salt. But officials emphasize the public's part in staying safe during storms and freezing temperatures. We break down everything you need to know.

Road Safety

The easiest way to stay safe during a storm: stay home. It not only reduces the chance of accidents but allows snow crews to easily do their job and clear the streets. If you do absolutely have to leave, make sure you're familiar with the city's "Know Before You Go" emergency plan. You can brush up on the plan here.

Frozen Pipes

When it comes to pipes freezing, The Department of Public Works says to be proactive rather than reactive. They recommend stocking up on bottled water now in case your pipes do freeze. They also say when temperatures go below 25 degrees for prolonged periods of time, to keep a thin water flowing at the lowest level your house so that you can ensure your pipes don't break. Also make sure your outside garden hoses are disconnected and that outside faucets are turned off.

Fire Safety

In terms of fire safety this season, Fire Chief Niles Ford wants to remind people the fire department will install smoke detectors in their homes for free, just call 311. If you use an alternative heating source such as space heaters, make sure they're never unattended and are on a flat surface at least 3 feet away from anything combustible. Kerosene heaters on the other hand are prohibited in the city.

Emergency Management

The Office of Emergency Management suggests having an "at home emergency kit," with all the basic items your family would need to manage on their own for at least 72 hours until disaster assistance can arrive. You can find a complete checklist on how to prepare an emergency kit for both your home and your car here. Carbon monoxide safety is also a high priority in Winter months due to potential power outages. Running a generator inside of a home or near entranceways can leak fumes into a house. So always place a generator at least 20 feet away from the outside of a home or an entranceway into a home. If your home becomes unsafe for any reason and you need shelter, or you know anyone without proper shelter during the Winter months, call 443-984-9540.