ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Weathering Winter: How to prepare for the worst of the season.

By Kevin Johnson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GQ2K_0jAitovt00

Winter's cold is finally starting to creep in to Maryland, which means its time to start preparing for the snow that come with it.

Baltimore City is well prepared with a budget of $7 million towards snow removal this season. That includes 300 workers, nearly 600 vehicles, and 15,000 tons of salt. But officials emphasize the public's part in staying safe during storms and freezing temperatures. We break down everything you need to know.

Road Safety
The easiest way to stay safe during a storm: stay home. It not only reduces the chance of accidents but allows snow crews to easily do their job and clear the streets. If you do absolutely have to leave, make sure you're familiar with the city's "Know Before You Go" emergency plan. You can brush up on the plan here.

Frozen Pipes
When it comes to pipes freezing, The Department of Public Works says to be proactive rather than reactive. They recommend stocking up on bottled water now in case your pipes do freeze. They also say when temperatures go below 25 degrees for prolonged periods of time, to keep a thin water flowing at the lowest level your house so that you can ensure your pipes don't break. Also make sure your outside garden hoses are disconnected and that outside faucets are turned off.

Fire Safety
In terms of fire safety this season, Fire Chief Niles Ford wants to remind people the fire department will install smoke detectors in their homes for free, just call 311. If you use an alternative heating source such as space heaters, make sure they're never unattended and are on a flat surface at least 3 feet away from anything combustible. Kerosene heaters on the other hand are prohibited in the city.

Emergency Management
The Office of Emergency Management suggests having an "at home emergency kit," with all the basic items your family would need to manage on their own for at least 72 hours until disaster assistance can arrive. You can find a complete checklist on how to prepare an emergency kit for both your home and your car here. Carbon monoxide safety is also a high priority in Winter months due to potential power outages. Running a generator inside of a home or near entranceways can leak fumes into a house. So always place a generator at least 20 feet away from the outside of a home or an entranceway into a home. If your home becomes unsafe for any reason and you need shelter, or you know anyone without proper shelter during the Winter months, call 443-984-9540.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures will drop as a killing freeze creeps across the state

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will once again drop into the 20s and 30s in the Baltimore area this week. There is a freeze warning for parts of Maryland like Kent, Queen Anne's Talbot & Carolina Counties, which are on the Eastern Shore. Most of the area saw a killing freeze on Sunday night that signaled the end of the growing season. That's why there will be no freeze warning for the Baltimore area. Clouds will thicken quickly Tuesday morning and it will be raining across the area by Tuesday afternoon and evening.Tuesday evening will be miserable with a slow rush hour, wet roads and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tumbling temperatures into the weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11:00 a.m. November 16 — Temperatures will tumble through the end of the week and heading into the weekend in Baltimore. Clouds give way to sun Wednesday with temperatures in the breezy low 50s. Thursday and Friday remain sunny, but come with below average temperatures....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Threat of wintry mix Tuesday in western portion of Maryland

BALTIMORE- The winter air has arrived in Maryland. Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of a cold rain moving into the Baltimore area by this afternoon and continuing overnight before moving out early Wednesday.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Western Maryland from 10:00am until midnight due to the threat of a wintry mix.Snow and sleet accumulations of one to three inches is expected with ice accumulations up to a quarter inch possible. Around 11:30 a.m., snow started moving through Western Maryland with rain across Northern Virginia that will push into Central Maryland. The evening commute still looks slow and wet, so plan accordingly.We are waking up to very cold temperatures in the 20s and low to mid 30s. Temperatures will remain chilly for the rest of the week. We're looking at highs this weekend only in the low 40s. 
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Cold and wet conditions could lead to wintry mix in some areas

Meteorologist Ava Marie says to expect Increasing clouds today, with rain developing after 12 p.m. The rain could become a wintry mix in Carroll and northern Baltimore counties, but roads should remain wet. For areas north and west of Frederick, slushy roads are possible. The rain continues tonight, then ends before 6 a.m. Wednesday. It will be dry, with brisk winds the rest of the week and temps only in the 40's.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Anne Arundel County Food Bank Sees Increased Food Needs This Holiday Season

Prices of goods and services nationwide have become higher because of inflation. The average household is now spending $311 more a month on groceries than prior to this period of growing inflation. With the current high costs of essentials, many families are struggling to put nutritious meals on the table and turning to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and its network of more than 70 member agency food pantries for food assistance. On average, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank serves 38,400 people each month to meet the high demand for food in the area.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

All Aboard! Holiday Train Gardens Offer Family Memories

Holiday train gardens are a tradition steeped in nostalgia for many families. This area offers plenty of options for those looking to marvel at model trains traveling through realistic villages of holiday cheer. According to the Lutherville-based Fire Museum of Maryland, German immigrants are believed to be the first to...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
WJLA

DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids

WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again

And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

US Route 50 reopens after crash at Severn River Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — U.S. Route 50 was closed in both directions early Monday morning at the Severn River Bridge after a crash in the westbound lanes. Anne Arundel County fire officials said a large propane truck overturned on the bridge. State Highway Administration officials said crews estimated it could...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant cancelled with 10 minutes until bidding deadline

The much-anticipated auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant in Fells Point was cancelled today with 10 minutes left to go in the online sale and a top bid of $1.32 million. The word “CANCELLED” was posted over a photo of the restaurant on the Alex Cooper Auctioneers website at 11:50 a.m. The auction, which started Nov. 12, was scheduled to end at noon today.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Northwest Baltimore building fire creates hazmat situation, firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters have extinguished a fire that chewed on an auto shop in Northwest Baltimore, according to the local firefighters' union.The fire damaged the one-story building that houses Wabash Auto in the 3300 block of West Coldspring Lane, union officials said.There were initial reports of acetylene tanks at the site of the fire, according to the local firefighters union.Firefighters took precautions and evacuated the building prior to performing exterior operations, according to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson.The Baltimore City Fire Department's hazmat team was dispatched to the fire site to assist with the potentially hazardous material, union officials said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy