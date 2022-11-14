It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Hazen Johnson, Libby Miller, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They chat about their recent mini-tour, which took them to Virginia Beach (in the middle of a tornado) – and we’re also joined by School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph, who chats about upcoming shows. The next one is Black Friday, November 25, at Cats Cradle.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO