chapelboro.com

Town of Chapel Hill to Paint ‘Walking Lanes’ in Neighborhood

In an effort to create a safer space for pedestrians, the Town Of Chapel Hill will paint designated “walking lanes” in a neighborhood this week. The lanes will be located on the north side of Honeysuckle Road from Brookview Drive to Booker Creek Road, on the west side of Booker Creek Road from Honeysuckle Road to the Booker Creek Trail and on the north side of Cleland Drive from Hayes Road to Burning Tree Drive.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: November 18 – November 20

Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Friday, November 18 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 19 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Start your holiday shopping early with the Alternative Gift Market at the United Church of Chapel Hill. Vendors...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The town of Chapel Hill is trying to right a wrong from three decades ago. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town’s role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Notes From the Field: I Think Being a Food Critic Would Be Fun

Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: My New Head Canon

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Hazen Johnson, Libby Miller, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They chat about their recent mini-tour, which took them to Virginia Beach (in the middle of a tornado) – and we’re also joined by School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph, who chats about upcoming shows. The next one is Black Friday, November 25, at Cats Cradle.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
railfan.com

R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Road closed after crash with injuries in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A street in Greensboro is closed following a crash with injuries Tuesday night, according to police. Officer said the 2900 block of Patterson Street is closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to South Holden Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of...
GREENSBORO, NC

