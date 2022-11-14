Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Town of Chapel Hill to Paint ‘Walking Lanes’ in Neighborhood
In an effort to create a safer space for pedestrians, the Town Of Chapel Hill will paint designated “walking lanes” in a neighborhood this week. The lanes will be located on the north side of Honeysuckle Road from Brookview Drive to Booker Creek Road, on the west side of Booker Creek Road from Honeysuckle Road to the Booker Creek Trail and on the north side of Cleland Drive from Hayes Road to Burning Tree Drive.
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: November 18 – November 20
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Friday, November 18 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 19 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Start your holiday shopping early with the Alternative Gift Market at the United Church of Chapel Hill. Vendors...
'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The town of Chapel Hill is trying to right a wrong from three decades ago. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town’s role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested.
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
chapelboro.com
Notes From the Field: I Think Being a Food Critic Would Be Fun
Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
cbs17
Granville County license plate agency closing Thursday due to contract ending
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends. An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT. The division’s policy is...
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: Town Staff Awards, Orange Country Transit, and More
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver visited with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 15th. She discussed town staff awards, Orange County transit, the new assistant town manager, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Armed Robbery, School Safety, NCAA Tournament
In today’s news: an armed robbery in Chapel Hill, school safety on county commissioners’ agenda, and an NCAA soccer tourney doubleheader.
The inventor of Buffalo wings is bringing a new restaurant to Raleigh
The legendary sports bar, which is the birthplace of the fiery orange chicken wing, has signed a deal with a Raleigh franchisee.
chapelboro.com
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: My New Head Canon
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: JJ Helbert, Hazen Johnson, Libby Miller, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They chat about their recent mini-tour, which took them to Virginia Beach (in the middle of a tornado) – and we’re also joined by School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph, who chats about upcoming shows. The next one is Black Friday, November 25, at Cats Cradle.
cbs17
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
railfan.com
R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
cbs17
Dairy Queen No Moooore: Garner ice cream favorite closing after 20+ years
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The owners of a popular Garner Dairy Queen have announced they’re closing their doors after more than 20 years. Michael and Allison Buffaloe announced they are closing their Dairy Queen off Highway 42 in Garner as of Dec. 18. “I’d like to thank the...
chapelboro.com
Speaking of Schools: Chapel Hill High Automotive Instructor Robert Ballard
Chapel Hill High School Automotive instructor Robert Ballard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 15th. He discussed being a finalist for a recent CTE Award, teaching automotive classes to high schoolers, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Future of North Hills could be decided in final Raleigh City Council meeting before new leaders take seats
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Hills could look very different in the next few years. A developer on Tuesday will make a new offer to the Raleigh City Council in a push to approve a much-debated rezoning. Kane Realty wants to rezone land within the shopping center to build taller...
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
Road closed after crash with injuries in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A street in Greensboro is closed following a crash with injuries Tuesday night, according to police. Officer said the 2900 block of Patterson Street is closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to South Holden Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of...
cbs17
Raleigh Transit Authority votes to end free bus rides, Vice Chair votes to keep them free
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every day in Raleigh, hundreds of people hop onto GoRaleigh buses for free. “I [have] to get around,” Adam Trum, one rider, said. “Right now I don’t have a car, so I [have] to get to my appointments, to school.”. GoRaleigh bus...
