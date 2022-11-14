ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Park, FL

Comments / 2

Shakur Sheffield
3d ago

IT WAS THE:Bright Line train that has been doing ALL the killing. Now the Tri- Rail is getting in on the ACTION !🚅

WSVN-TV

Car crashes into building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Fort Lauderdale. The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and North Federal Highway, Wednesday. The driver crashed into a motel room, damaging the room’s window and door. No one was injured. Police are investigating the cause of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Tractor-trailer catches fire on Turnpike in West Miami-Dade

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze on the southbound lanes of the expressway just before the Northwest 41st Street exit, Wednesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where black smoke...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Single car crash causing traffic delays in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash is causing heavy traffic delays at one intersection in North Miami Beach. The incident occurred early Tuesday evening in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard. It is unclear what caused the crash, but 7Skyforce hovered over the scene,...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
DORAL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boca Bridges Canal

UPDATE: GATOR VEHICLE FELL IN CANAL, BUT NO ONE REPORTED MAN MISSING FOR DAY. Police, Fire Rescue Remain On The Scene Mid-Day In Community On Lyons North of Clint Moore Road. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher COMPLETELY UPDATED AT 4:09 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew

Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash. According...
MIRAMAR, FL
tamaractalk.com

Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Tamarac

A hit-and-run driver killed a female pedestrian in Tamarac Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Broward Regional Communications center received reports of a hit-and-run crash involving the victim in the area of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Tamarac around 8:30 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver says he was shot at in Miami Beach road rage incident

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are searching for an armed and dangerous driver who, they said, shot at another man in a road rage incident. On Tuesday, just after 7 p.m., the driver and his passenger experienced a scary ride. “Thank God we’re alive,” said the victim,...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Jumps From Car To Flee Woman Punching Him

CLAIM: Alessandra Diem, In Red 2023 Audi Q3, Followed Man Who Wouldn’t Give Her A Key To His Apartment. Second Arrest Since August When She Was Expelled From Lynn University But Refused To Leave. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman — […]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

