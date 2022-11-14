Read full article on original website
Shakur Sheffield
3d ago
IT WAS THE:Bright Line train that has been doing ALL the killing. Now the Tri- Rail is getting in on the ACTION !🚅
WPBF News 25
Pedestrian crushed between train cars during train hook-up in Palm Beach County 'industrial accident'
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — One person is dead after an "industrial accident" involving a train in Palm Beach County Thursday morning. Palm Beach County deputies said a pedestrian was crushed between two train cars during the train hook-up at about 7 a.m. It happened at Rogers Road and Miami Canal Road in South Bay.
WSVN-TV
Woman hurt by Brightline train while walking bike near railroad in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian walking with her bike near the railroad tracks in Fort Lauderdale was hurt when a Brightline train hit her bicycle. The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and Flagler Drive, Tuesday night. The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with a...
WSVN-TV
2 multi-vehicle crash scenes in Fort Lauderdale; 1 involves BSO deputy and the other left child injured
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two multi-vehicle crashes happened in Fort Lauderdale, one involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and the other sent a child to the hospital. At one of the crash sites, at Northwest 21st Avenue and 19th Street, a U.S. Postal Service truck collided with other...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into building in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Fort Lauderdale. The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and North Federal Highway, Wednesday. The driver crashed into a motel room, damaging the room’s window and door. No one was injured. Police are investigating the cause of...
Three Teens Arrested In Boca Raton After Multi-County Chase In Stolen Car
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An overnight car chase that started in Broward County ended near Patch Reef Park on Yamato Road. Three teens were taken into custody by the Boca Raton Police Department. Investigators tell BocaNewsNow.com that Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation officers were […]
WSVN-TV
Tractor-trailer catches fire on Turnpike in West Miami-Dade
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze on the southbound lanes of the expressway just before the Northwest 41st Street exit, Wednesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where black smoke...
cbs12.com
Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
WSVN-TV
Single car crash causing traffic delays in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash is causing heavy traffic delays at one intersection in North Miami Beach. The incident occurred early Tuesday evening in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard. It is unclear what caused the crash, but 7Skyforce hovered over the scene,...
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
WSVN-TV
Police pursuit in Doral ends in Florida City; suspect who shot at officers taken into custody
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A driver took police on a wild chase on the Florida Turnpike after police said shots were fired at an officer. The suspect was stopped miles away from where it started. According to police, it all began with a road rage shooting in Doral....
WSVN-TV
Amazon driver says he was stalked, attacked by knife-wielding man in South Beach; suspect arrested
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An Amazon delivery driver said he had to make some quick and decisive moves in order to survive a knife attack in a busy part of South Beach, leading police to make an arrest. The driver, who asked not to be identified or show his...
Body Found In Boca Bridges Canal
UPDATE: GATOR VEHICLE FELL IN CANAL, BUT NO ONE REPORTED MAN MISSING FOR DAY. Police, Fire Rescue Remain On The Scene Mid-Day In Community On Lyons North of Clint Moore Road. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher COMPLETELY UPDATED AT 4:09 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A […]
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
Boynton Beach T-Mobile Store Burglarized, Thief Forgets To Turn Off GPS
More Than $30K In Electronics Stolen, Found In North Broward County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An ex-employee of the T-Mobile store in the Boynton Beach Mall allegedly returned to the store after it closed for Hurricane Nicole — gained entrance — and stole […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
BSO’s burglary apprehension team arrests high-end auto theft crew
Proactive enforcement by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) and regional law enforcement partners led to the arrest of three men from an auto theft crew, the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars cash. According...
tamaractalk.com
Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Tamarac
A hit-and-run driver killed a female pedestrian in Tamarac Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Broward Regional Communications center received reports of a hit-and-run crash involving the victim in the area of Commercial Boulevard and University Drive in Tamarac around 8:30 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District deputies and Tamarac Fire...
WSVN-TV
Driver says he was shot at in Miami Beach road rage incident
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police are searching for an armed and dangerous driver who, they said, shot at another man in a road rage incident. On Tuesday, just after 7 p.m., the driver and his passenger experienced a scary ride. “Thank God we’re alive,” said the victim,...
I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into insurance building in Fort Lauderdale after losing control of van
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver crashed into a building after losing control of his vehicle. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene along State Road 84 and South Andrews Avenue just before 9 a.m. after the driver of a van crashed into the wall of an insurance building, Tuesday.
Boca Raton Man Jumps From Car To Flee Woman Punching Him
CLAIM: Alessandra Diem, In Red 2023 Audi Q3, Followed Man Who Wouldn’t Give Her A Key To His Apartment. Second Arrest Since August When She Was Expelled From Lynn University But Refused To Leave. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman — […]
