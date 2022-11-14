Our publishing business stumbled along during the early 1980s with occasional victories and just as many issues. By 1986, Connie and I were drowning in debt. We were in trouble with the IRS, behind on our payments to The Daily Globe in Worthington, MN, for the printing of our papers and struggling to make our weekly payroll. I was at the end of my rope. We were putting out a good regional newspaper, but we were not making the profit we needed to continue.

