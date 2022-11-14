Read full article on original website
Gary Van Surksum, 88, Inwood
INWOOD—Gerard “Gary” Van Surksum, 88, Inwood, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Fellowship Village in Inwood. Service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.porterfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/gary-van-surksum. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Doon. The family will greet friends during a luncheon at the Doon Community Room next to City Hall.
Beck Engineering opens Sheldon office
SHELDON—Brad Beck is engineering a significant presence in N’West Iowa. About a year after opening an office in Orange City, Beck Engineering has set up shop with an office in downtown Sheldon. Beck Engineering’s office at 301 10th St. Suite 1 at Prairie Queen Court officially opened its...
Two injured in rollover by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center. Thirty-three-year-old Katrina Garcia of Hull was driving north when she lost control of her 2010 Jeep Liberty, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheldon still waiting Bethel assessment
SHELDON—The final OK to approve the 14 town houses on the former Bethel Reformed Church property in Sheldon will have to wait until a date yet to be determined. The Sheldon City Council was scheduled to review the final plat for the project along with the contract for development and the minimum assessment agreement with CAP Builders in Clive, which is led by Casey Shelton, during its meeting on Sept. 21.
Sioux Center vets given Quilts of Valor
SIOUX CENTER—With prayer, the singing of the national anthem and the presentation of Quilts of Valor to two Sioux Center veterans, Sioux Center High School students took time Thursday (Nov. 10) to honor the service of veterans in its 2022 Veterans Day program. High school principal Brent Town began...
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
Our publishing business stumbled along during the early 1980s with occasional victories and just as many issues. By 1986, Connie and I were drowning in debt. We were in trouble with the IRS, behind on our payments to The Daily Globe in Worthington, MN, for the printing of our papers and struggling to make our weekly payroll. I was at the end of my rope. We were putting out a good regional newspaper, but we were not making the profit we needed to continue.
One hurt in collision north of Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the intersection Highway 75 and Highway 10, two miles north of Maurice. Sixteen-year-old Asa Daniel Byl of Maurice, was driving west on Highway 10 when he failed to stop for the stop sign...
Sheldon sends four to All-State festival
For the second straight year, Sheldon High School is sending four students to the annual Iowa All-State Music Festival. Senior Claire Krogman and sophomores Preston Crawley and Christian Richards were selected as all-state participants in choir and sophomore Valerie Cook was an all-state selection in band. The 76th Iowa All-State...
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Sheldon council to review two resignations
SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council will review two resignations along with a potential appointment during the meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Sheldon Community Services Center. Sheldon recreation director Jake Kerr and Sheldon Police Department officer Shane Nellis put in their resignation notices, which are on the...
'Steel Magnolias' coming to Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center Community Theater offers a hilarious story of love, loss and enduring friendship through its production of “Steel Magnolias.”. Set in a Louisiana beauty salon, this play follows six women as they face life’s challenges together and find comfort in one another. “There are weddings,...
Fifty students selected for all-state music
REGIONAL—Being selected to perform in the All-State Music Festival Concert is considered the highest honor an Iowa high school musician can achieve. N’West Iowa had 50 high school students selected for the honor this year, including a talented five selected for the fourth straight year. Here is a look at two of them.
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Enrique Guevara Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford F-350 pickup on North Fourth Avenue near Pine...
Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
Archer chicken vote comes down to 2-2 tie
ARCHER—The fate of the second reading of the updated chicken ordinance for Archer came down to the head rooster. The Archer City Council is proposing a change to its chicken ordinance. The town of about 120 residents currently allows three chickens per household with no roosters. The updated ordinance would allow six chickens per household with no roosters.
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 25-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while under suspension, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Humberto Vinicio Morales Morales stemmed from the stop...
Ireton Christian School to host Ireton’s Holiday Festival
IRETON—Formerly known as Festival of Trees, the Ireton Christian School will be hosting Ireton’s Holiday Festival as this year’s official kickoff event for the holiday season. “The planning committee realized that the focal point of the event is indeed the displays of spectacular trees, but that is...
Woman charged for pot pipe after crash
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon woman was cited about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The citing of Grasiela Doty stemmed from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and Country Club Road in...
Sibley man jailed for OWI, open container
SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Ramon Lopez Gomez stemmed from the stop of a...
