Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
helihub.com
Archer Selects Site in Georgia for Manufacturing Facility
Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft announced plans to locate its manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia at a site adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport. Archer plans to initially build out a 350,000 square-foot facility on a 96-acre site capable of...
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
DeKalb CEO says “time is up” for customers with unpaid water bills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Six weeks after DeKalb County announced a deadline for people to clear up unpaid water and sewer bills, about 75% of those customers still haven’t paid. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond tells Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher “time is up.” But that does not mean cutoffs before or during the holidays. “We are waiting as we get through the holiday season because we are still recognizing that families are gathering, but time is up. And we are going to take whatever steps are necessary so that it’s there for all ratepayers,” Thurmond said.
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bills to rename Atlanta area VA buildings for Isakson, Cleland pass House
ATLANTA — Two Atlanta area Veterans Affairs buildings will soon be renamed for former Georgia senators, after the U.S. House passed bills authorizing the renaming of the buildings on Thursday. Those bills will now require only the signature of President Joe Biden for the renamings to officially take effect.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
Atlanta councilmember accuses Wellstar of never wanting to provide urban health care
Atlanta City Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari recently criticized the Wellstar Health System on WABE by accusing the nonp...
Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says Wellstar Health System received purchase offers for its Atlanta Medical Center property...
Oconee Enterprise
Oconee Costco welcomes its first customers
Snugged inside a BabyBjörn and sporting an adorable bow, 9-month-old Isabel Palmer proudly wore a VIP-issued nametag to the Costco grand opening Tuesday that read, “Future CEO.”. Mesmerized at a large gathering of people holding onto shopping carts outside a massive building, Isabel’s star- eyes gazed intently at...
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
13 displaced in overnight fire at Decatur apartments
DECATUR, Ga. — More than a dozen people are left without a home after an overnight fire tore through a Decatur apartment complex Thursday morning. It happened at the Hidden Valley Apartments off Misty Waters Drive around 12:45 a.m. Fire officials said 13 people are safe and were able...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
californianewswire.com
World of Illumination Returns to the Atlanta Metro Area for Third Consecutive Year of Holiday Magic
MARIETTA, Ga., Nov 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
Housing developments receiving city funding could accept Section 8 housing vouchers -- if this Atlanta resolution passes
ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council is getting creative in helping people keep a roof over their heads. A new resolution introduced by Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari is calling on housing developments, receiving funding from the city, to accept Section 8 housing vouchers. The vouchers are distributed by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
DeKalb County employees could see more money in their pockets
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County employees will see a one-time increase in their paychecks. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. County commissioners have approved a plan to provide a one-time $1,500 retention bonus. This is for non-sworn, front-line workers in several departments such as...
WXIA 11 Alive
There are other runoff elections in metro Atlanta on Dec. 6 | Here's what they are
ATLANTA — While the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is catching the overwhelming lion's share of attention into Georgia's Dec. 6 runoffs, voters in several metro Atlanta municipalities actually will have two votes to cast. In addition to the Senate race, voters in South...
boxofficepro.com
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Generated Over $314M for the Georgia Economy
According to data from Disney and Marvel Studios, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has infused the Georgia economy with more than $314M in local economic activity. The production also created more than 1,800 local jobs for Georgia residents and supported local businesses. The overall impact data was announced at a community screening in Atlanta for the film’s crew and local businesses that supported the production. The screening last week welcomed cast and crew, local vendors, the Motion Picture Association, Georgia Film Academy, the Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment City of Atlanta, Make-A-Wish Georgia, and Blue Star Families, along with community leaders and elected officials. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened nationwide on November 11th with a domestic opening weekend of more than $181.3M.
Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
WRDW-TV
Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
