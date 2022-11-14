Read full article on original website
United Prison States
2d ago
Wages go up. The cost of goods go down. More jobs for locals. Lol only natural that there would be democrats that want it to stop🤣😂
Reply(1)
2
Related
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson Merge
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AlaskaPublic and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Constitutional Convention question holds 70 percent disapproval vote in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As votes continue to be tabulated in the 2022 midterm election, many races in Alaska remain up in the air. However, Ballot Measure 1, the question of whether Alaska will hold a Constitutional Convention, is currently failing by a wide margin. This result is unlikely to...
ktoo.org
Alaska salmon hatchery operator agrees to pay $1M for environmental violations
A salmon hatchery operator in Prince William Sound has agreed to pay a $1 million fine for hazardous waste violations. Prince William Sound Aquaculture Corp. pled guilty to illegally burning fuel and waste at its hatcheries, which led to a worker being seriously injured. Alaska has 25 private nonprofit salmon...
akbizmag.com
Advanced Supply Chain Intl. Wins $12.4M Contract for Federal Logistics in Alaska
A subsidiary of Anchorage-based Advanced Supply Chain International (ASCI) won a contract to provide logistics service support for federal agencies, both civilian and military, in Alaska. The US General Services Administration awarded ASCI Federal Services a Firm Fixed Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery/Definite Quantity (IDIQ) contract worth approximately $12.4 million. First...
Delta Discovery
First Alaskans Institute urges a No Vote on Ballot Measure No. 1 – The Constitutional Convention Question
First Alaskans Institute (FAI), a statewide Alaska Native advocacy nonprofit, takes a rare position to encourage Alaskan voters to vote no on the Constitutional Convention ballot measure. Alaska’s constitution requires that the question of a constitutional convention be put before voters every 10 years following the decennial census. FAI has...
ktoo.org
Alaska gas prices are among the highest in the US despite producing most of it in-state
Across the country, Americans have seen record high gas prices this year, but the spikes haven’t been distributed evenly. Many southern states are paying around $3 a gallon at the pump, but a few western states, including Alaska, are averaging nearly $5 a gallon. Anchorage Daily News reporter Alex...
kinyradio.com
Alaska joins 40 Attorneys General in announcing Google Settlement over Location Tracking
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Attorney General Treg Taylor announced Tuesday that Alaska, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. The Alaska Department of Law said this is the largest multistate Attorney...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla company Thermo-Kool keeps cardboard from the landfill by making something new
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to the things we throw away, experts say nothing fills up the landfill faster than cardboard. Most of the cardboard that is collected in Anchorage is barged out of state to be recycled at papermills on the West Coast. But a Wasilla company has been keeping cardboard out of the landfill for a long time and turning it into something new.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage police to start carrying overdose-reversing Narcan as early as next year
Anchorage police officials say they’re finalizing a policy for officers to begin carrying the opioid-reversing drug naloxone. The move follows growing demands from residents, including parents of overdose victims, who want police to carry and use naloxone to curb a rising number of overdoses in Alaska. Naloxone is commonly known by the brand name Narcan.
ktoo.org
Empire reporter breaks down how Juneau voted in statewide election
Alaskans are still waiting for the final outcome of races after the recent general election. But there’s no doubt about who Juneau voters picked as their winners. KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac spoke to Juneau Empire reporter Mark Sabbatini about his recent article breaking down how capital city voters differed from the rest of the state.
ktoo.org
Newscast — Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Juneau Empire reporter Mark Sabatini breaks down Juneau’s election results;. A salmon hatchery operator in Prince William Sound is on the hook for $1 million in hazardous waste violations;. Language immersion programs are no longer on the chopping block to balance the Anchorage School District’s budget;. High winds...
alaskasnewssource.com
Push to keep cardboard out of the Anchorage Landfill
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the holidays approach, the amount of cardboard in the Anchorage Regional Landfill almost always increases as people order items online that come in boxes. According to Anchorage Recycling Coordinator Kelli Toth, cardboard is the number one item in the landfill, and also the one that...
lonelyplanet.com
The perfect 8-day Alaska road trip
Along with its spectacular wildlife, gorgeous fjords and glaciers, Alaska is also a great place to learn about Native Alaskan culture and is an example of Indigenous groups managing authentic tourism experiences that also embrace sustainability. Alaska Native Richard Perry maps out an eight-day road trip that will help you...
Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola (D) is ahead in Alaska’s only House race by more than 20 points with about 80 percent of votes counted as of Tuesday. Yet the race still has not been called in her favor, due to Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system. Republicans Sarah Palin, the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School Board says immersion programs will not be cut to save money
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a major update on the budget cuts that the Anchorage School District is considering, the Anchorage School Board announced that the district’s language immersion programs will not be axed. At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the support was overwhelming in favor of saving the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats rescued
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man doing surveying work was rescued Thursday morning after getting stuck up to his waist in mud near Girdwood, according to the Girdwood Fire Department. The incident closed the Seward Highway near mile 90 for over 40 minutes as members of the fire department conducted...
Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood gather at 110th Grand Camp Convention
News Release Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood The Alaska Native Brotherhood (ANB) and Alaska Native Sisterhood (ANS) gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early ...
Alaska, other states win $391 million settlement from Google over location tracking, privacy practices
Alaska and 39 other states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices. The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood elects Grand Camp leadership
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early October was a hybrid event, with participation in-person in Anchorage, as well as...
alaska.gov
Governor Selects Adam Crum to Lead the Alaska Department of Revenue
Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Adam Crum to be the new commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue. Crum takes over the department after serving as commissioner at the Alaska Department of Health. “Commissioner Crum demonstrated to me, and all Alaskans, his management and leadership abilities over the past four...
Comments / 8