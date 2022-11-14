ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:
Idaho Cash
06-14-19-23-26
(six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $49,200
Lotto America
09-23-29-40-49, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3
(nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty, forty-nine; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,340,000
Lucky For Life
04-15-19-36-43, Lucky Ball: 17
(four, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-1-8
(four, one, eight)
Pick 3 Night
3-9-3
(three, nine, three)
Pick 4 Day
9-0-9-6
(nine, zero, nine, six)
Pick 4 Night
4-6-0-5
(four, six, zero, five)
Powerball
19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $76,000,000
Weekly Grand
08-16-18-22-24
(eight, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
