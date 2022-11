THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had all the ingredients to overcome the loss of Cooper Kupp to a torn ACL in 2018. There were receivers familiar with the system and quarterback, in addition to a strong running game and stability on the offensive line to help mitigate not having Kupp, who had not yet blossomed into a Super Bowl MVP and the fourth player in NFL history to claim the receiving triple crown. With their star wide receiver out at least four weeks following surgery to repair a high ankle sprain, it will be a much tougher task for the reeling Rams to manage his absence this time. “Some guys need to step up. They will,” offensive coordinator Liam Coen said Thursday. “It’s going to be a big opportunity for some guys that are going to be able to play in a moment that they may not have been in before.”

23 MINUTES AGO