Greeley, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

macaronikid.com

Anythink & City of Thornton Announce Community Center Project

Anythink Libraries and the City of Thornton have announced their partnership in the new Thornton Community Center rebuild project which is scheduled to open at the end of 2024. Located at 2211 Eppinger Boulevard in south Thornton, this 40,000-square-foot building designed by Studiotrope Design Collective will house the Thornton Community...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions

An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado weather: Snow and frigid temperatures will make Thursday’s evening commute difficult

A major snowstorm is bringing very cold temperatures and the most snow yet this season to the I-25 corridor, with the heaviest snowfall expected during rush hour. Meteorologists estimate 5 to 10 inches of snow could fall in the northern Front Range between Fort Collins and Denver. A Winter Storm Warning also includes cities like Longmont, Boulder, Golden, Arvada and Lakewood. The Continental Divide will also see several inches.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Colorado Eagles To Give Away 2,000 Free Cowbells Friday Night

It's a 20-year Colorado tradition, and it will continue this Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. The world-famous Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night is back!. Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night 2022. Having been the In-Arena Host for the Colorado Eagles since their 10th season, I'm extremely familiar with...
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Slick roadways expected for Friday morning commute

As much as 6 inches of snow may fall in northern Colorado in Greeley, Eaton, and Windsor before the latest winter storm is over. The National Weather Service upgraded the Winter Storm Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning Thursday, signaling higher snow totals were imminent in Weld County and parts of Larimer County. With temperatures well below freezing, expect slick conditions on area roadways Friday morning.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Severe Weather Shelter Network up and running for bitter cold night

The Severe Weather Shelter Network started about 10 years ago and operates out of three churches on the west side of the Denver metro area, from Littleton to Lakewood and Arvada. Those locations will provide shelter to about 100 people Monday night.The network hopes to give shelter and warmth to unhoused people on bitterly cold nights in the Denver metro area. "Obviously we're saving people's lives. But it's really about building those relationships over time so that we have permission to get into the lives of people we're sheltering and connect them directly with service providers that can meet the needs they have," said Lynn Ann Huizingh with the Severe Weather Shelter Network.The operation is hoping to get help as they return to normal services after the pandemic. They hope donations and volunteers will support the cause during the chilly winter months. 
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming

As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1310kfka.com

Snow, artic air on the way for northern Colorado

Arctic air is on the way to Fort Collins, and with it, will likely come our largest snowfall of the season. Northern Colorado is expected to bear the brunt of this latest winter storm with the National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting up to 6 inches of snow for the I-25 corridor. The Coloradoan reports the heaviest snow is expected Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours and will make for tricky travel Thursday night and Friday morning. Highs both days are only in the 20s. All of Larimer County and much of the northern foothills and mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
5280.com

It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries

I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

What drivers can expect during Thursday’s snowfall

Metro Denver and Boulder drivers should expect another snowy commute Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will begin at 11 a.m. and end Friday at 9 a.m. The area is expected to get three to four inches of snow in metro Denver and four to six inches in Boulder.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

The Colorado Eagles Holiday Store Returns On Friday

The Colorado Eagles 20th anniversary season is off and running and the excitement of Eagles hockey is once again hitting all over Northern Colorado. Often times, people ask me the best way to get Eagles gear and other than ordering online or visiting the team headquarters at 1601 Pelican Lakes Point Suite 201 in Windsor, you just have to check out the merchandise kiosk at Eagles games.
WINDSOR, CO
The Longmont Leader

Costco opening moved to spring 2023

A variety of factors have combined to move the opening of Longmont’s Costco warehouse store to spring 2023, say city officials. Costco originally indicated the 150,000-square-foot store would open its doors to customers no later than July 2024. A projected start date was then set for the third quarter of 2023, said Dale Rademacher, special project assistant for the city of Longmont.
LONGMONT, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

