Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Longtime Holiday Lights in Loveland Going Dark Due to ‘Humbug’ Reason
For over thirty years, Lovelanders and visitors to town have enjoyed the holiday lights that get put up on the south side of Lake Loveland, and in downtown at Foote Lagoon. Those lights won't be up for 2022, and the future of them seems, questionable. Things are going to look...
kunc.org
Favorite Fort Collins restaurant is at the center of property dispute
One of Fort Collins’ oldest Mexican restaurants closed last Spring, and its new owner wants to sell the property to a fast food chain that plans to knock the building down. But now the Perez family, who ran the restaurant for decades, is fighting to preserve the building and its history.
macaronikid.com
Anythink & City of Thornton Announce Community Center Project
Anythink Libraries and the City of Thornton have announced their partnership in the new Thornton Community Center rebuild project which is scheduled to open at the end of 2024. Located at 2211 Eppinger Boulevard in south Thornton, this 40,000-square-foot building designed by Studiotrope Design Collective will house the Thornton Community...
Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions
An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
cpr.org
Colorado weather: Snow and frigid temperatures will make Thursday’s evening commute difficult
A major snowstorm is bringing very cold temperatures and the most snow yet this season to the I-25 corridor, with the heaviest snowfall expected during rush hour. Meteorologists estimate 5 to 10 inches of snow could fall in the northern Front Range between Fort Collins and Denver. A Winter Storm Warning also includes cities like Longmont, Boulder, Golden, Arvada and Lakewood. The Continental Divide will also see several inches.
Colorado Eagles To Give Away 2,000 Free Cowbells Friday Night
It's a 20-year Colorado tradition, and it will continue this Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. The world-famous Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night is back!. Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night 2022. Having been the In-Arena Host for the Colorado Eagles since their 10th season, I'm extremely familiar with...
1310kfka.com
Slick roadways expected for Friday morning commute
As much as 6 inches of snow may fall in northern Colorado in Greeley, Eaton, and Windsor before the latest winter storm is over. The National Weather Service upgraded the Winter Storm Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning Thursday, signaling higher snow totals were imminent in Weld County and parts of Larimer County. With temperatures well below freezing, expect slick conditions on area roadways Friday morning.
Celebrity Chef to Bring Famous Taco to Fort Collins Restaurant
Fans of celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay know there's nothing more exciting than trying their signature cuisine. Chefs like these don't often bring their star status to Northern Colorado, but now, Fort Collins residents have the chance to try some famous food. Chef Troy Guard, owner of...
Here are the Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen
Unsurprisingly, crashes happen everywhere but are commonly clustered on major arterials and freeway intersections.
A Winter Weather Advisory Has Been Issued for Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado could see its first sizable snowstorm of the season and the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of the storm. Snow could start falling as early as 5 a.m. Thursday morning in parts of Northern Colorado. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Fort Collins, Loveland,...
Severe Weather Shelter Network up and running for bitter cold night
The Severe Weather Shelter Network started about 10 years ago and operates out of three churches on the west side of the Denver metro area, from Littleton to Lakewood and Arvada. Those locations will provide shelter to about 100 people Monday night.The network hopes to give shelter and warmth to unhoused people on bitterly cold nights in the Denver metro area. "Obviously we're saving people's lives. But it's really about building those relationships over time so that we have permission to get into the lives of people we're sheltering and connect them directly with service providers that can meet the needs they have," said Lynn Ann Huizingh with the Severe Weather Shelter Network.The operation is hoping to get help as they return to normal services after the pandemic. They hope donations and volunteers will support the cause during the chilly winter months.
I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming
As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
1310kfka.com
Snow, artic air on the way for northern Colorado
Arctic air is on the way to Fort Collins, and with it, will likely come our largest snowfall of the season. Northern Colorado is expected to bear the brunt of this latest winter storm with the National Weather Service in Boulder is forecasting up to 6 inches of snow for the I-25 corridor. The Coloradoan reports the heaviest snow is expected Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours and will make for tricky travel Thursday night and Friday morning. Highs both days are only in the 20s. All of Larimer County and much of the northern foothills and mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory through Friday morning. For more, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
5280.com
It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries
I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
Comfort Food Alert: Colorado’s Getting Another Great Mac & Cheese Joint
Mac & cheese is great comfort food anytime of the year, but it's when the weather start getting "wintery" that Coloradans taste buds light up tot the idea, more. The state's getting another great place to go to get some. Maybe it's that the idea of having some mac &...
cpr.org
What drivers can expect during Thursday’s snowfall
Metro Denver and Boulder drivers should expect another snowy commute Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will begin at 11 a.m. and end Friday at 9 a.m. The area is expected to get three to four inches of snow in metro Denver and four to six inches in Boulder.
Snow forecast: Timing, totals, temperatures for Thursday
The Pinpoint Weather Team says more snow is moving into the state on Thursday and it will last until Friday morning.
Winter weather advisories in effect Thursday for snow, cold
Get ready for another round of snow Thursday in the Denver metro area, along with the coldest temperatures of the season so far, as winter weather advisories go into effect Thursday.
The Colorado Eagles Holiday Store Returns On Friday
The Colorado Eagles 20th anniversary season is off and running and the excitement of Eagles hockey is once again hitting all over Northern Colorado. Often times, people ask me the best way to get Eagles gear and other than ordering online or visiting the team headquarters at 1601 Pelican Lakes Point Suite 201 in Windsor, you just have to check out the merchandise kiosk at Eagles games.
Costco opening moved to spring 2023
A variety of factors have combined to move the opening of Longmont’s Costco warehouse store to spring 2023, say city officials. Costco originally indicated the 150,000-square-foot store would open its doors to customers no later than July 2024. A projected start date was then set for the third quarter of 2023, said Dale Rademacher, special project assistant for the city of Longmont.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0