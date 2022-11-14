Eagles in flight: Gilford High School's 'unbelievable' fall sports season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rhodycigar.com
Football falls in last second thriller to New Hampshire
Rams likely eliminated from FCS playoff contention with loss. Graduate receiver Kahtero Summers finished with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown for the Rams. PHOTO CREDIT: gorhody.com. Rhode Island Football’s playoff hopes were left all but extinguished this past weekend, as a 31-28 loss to the University of...
inplaymagazine.com
MacPhersons Sign National Letters of Intent
Home » Hockey » MacPhersons Sign National Letters of Intent. Connor MacPherson and Ryan MacPherson have officially signed on the dotted line and committed to playing NCAA D1 hockey at the University of New Hampshire. The Flyers forwards signed their National Letters of Intent this evening at the...
laconiadailysun.com
Students, residents talk of paper mill lagoons’ future in Gorham
GORHAM — Local residents heard several suggestions for how to put to use the lands that have long been used as lagoons by a paper mill, as the mill owners investigate a new option for treating the mill's wastewater. Athletic fields and a recreation center or building with an...
Haverhill cancels football season after alleged hazing video is made public
“I am alarmed, concerned and frankly disgusted by what I have been told and by the video that I was shown.”. Haverhill Public Schools abruptly canceled the rest of its football season Wednesday after a video reportedly showing hazing was made known to school officials. In an online post, the...
laconiadailysun.com
Local resident Brian Constant named manager of Smart Memorial Home
TILTON — Brian Constant, a Northfield resident, has accepted the leadership role as the manager of the Smart Memorial Home in Tilton. Brian, in conjunction with Milestone Funeral Services of NH, proudly succeeds Scott Davis in the management role of the well-known local funeral home. The decades of caring local service combined with new resources and support should enable the Smart Memorial Home to continue service the greater Tilton community in a truly personal manner.
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / North of Concord: PAVILION
Five years ago, the Avery Building in Wolfeboro could have been torn down and replaced by a big box retail store. Today, it’s home to PAVILION, a restaurant dedicated to elevating the farm-to-table dining experience in the Lakes Region. Centrally located in Wolfeboro’s historic district near Lake Winnipesaukee, PAVILION...
laconiadailysun.com
Luncheon at Hart's is canceled due to expected weather
MEREDITH — Based on the WMUR weather report this evening at 5 p.m., the Thanksgiving lunch at Hart's Wednesday, November 16 is canceled. The prediction is for 1-6. Meredith is firmly on the line of the heavier snow. There are those who would drive in the snow and then there are those who don't drive when there is one flake.
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops.
WMUR.com
Wintry weather creates problems during morning commute
The storm began with a heavy, wet snow, and a couple of inches accumulated from Concord to Springfield. The snow, along with some freezing rain, created icy conditions.
Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire
We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
thepulseofnh.com
No Injuries Reported Following Fire At School In Belknap County
No injuries have been reported following an electrical fire that happened at a school in Belknap County. Crews were called to the scene at Winnisquam Regional Middle School in Tilton yesterday and were able to knock the small fire down in just a few minutes. Students were evacuated by staff, something that firefighters said was an important thing for them to do quickly because burning electrical equipment can cause toxic fumes. The fire started due to a problem with a ventilation fan motor.
Pre-Revolutionary War farm on NH’s historic places list
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. The Captain Smith Emerson Farm in Lee, circa 1765, is part of the register. Emerson served in the New Hampshire militia...
tmpresale.com
Happy Together Tour at Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach Jun 11th, 2023 – presale code
Pleased to announce that a presale password for another Happy Together Tour presale is now available!! While the Happy Together Tour pre-sale is underway you will have an opportunity to order great seats in advance of their public sale!. This could be your only opportunity ever to see Happy Together...
laconiadailysun.com
Roland W. Moore, 88
ASHLAND — Roland Ward “Mort” Moore, 88, died at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith on November 15, 2022, following a period of failing health. He was born in Newton, Massachusetts, on June 5, 1934, the son of Henry and Flora (Ward) Moore. Mort spent his early years in Newton before relocating to Ashland, New Hampshire, in 1948. He attended the Ashland Schools, graduating from Ashland High School class of 1953. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was employed at General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts, at Scott and Williams in Laconia, at IPC, and at Freudenberg as a machinist.
laconiadailysun.com
Loon Preservation Committee to host annual Holiday Open House
MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee will host its annual Holiday Open House at The Loon Center in Moultonborough on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free event, and there will be fun for the whole family, including horse-drawn hay rides, balloon animals, crafts for the kids, and a visit from Santa.
manchesterinklink.com
Weekend protest at Massabesic traffic circle highlights anti-animal trapping billboard
MANCHESTER, NH — In Defense of Animals and New Hampshire Citizens Against Recreational Trapping joined in the midst of New Hampshire’s trapping season to support a statewide recreational trapping ban, and express solidarity with the thousands of animals that suffer and die in traps. Residents honked to show...
laconiadailysun.com
George Faris
George "Buddy" Faris passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Eva, with whom he is joyfully reunited. He is survived by his large and loving family: DeAnna and Steve Hampton of Thaxton, Virginia, Gina Faris McKitrick of Roanoke, Virginia, Erik and Leslie Faris of Georgetown, Kentucky, Seth and Rachel Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Micah Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Caleb Faris and Marcela Payan of Boynton Beach, Florida, Kimberly and David Cote of Hubert, North Carolina, Bethany and David Elliott of Laconia, New Hampshire. Mom and Dad also "adopted" Katrina Thayer and children Owen and Aubrey, who were very special to him.
Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery
The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
Hearty Sandwiches on the Go? The Takeout Station Opens in Exeter, New Hampshire
This place looks absolutely awesome! The Takeout Station has only been open in Exeter, New Hampshire, for a week, but every time they post a photo of one of their sandwiches, it cues my belly to begin a symphony of grumbles. I took a peek at their menu, and they...
Comments / 0