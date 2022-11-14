ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Offset pens heartfelt message to late rapper Takeoff

Mourning the tragic passing of his group mate and cousin-once-removed, Offset has finally made a public statement on Takeoff‘s untimely passing. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” begins the sad social media post on Instagram by the Migos rapper. Takeoff was shot in Houston earlier this month, officially by a stray bullet, but reportedly by someone who shot into the group of people that included Takeoff after his uncle Quavo, who is also a member of Migos, had allegedly argued over the outcome of a dice game. Takeoff, known for keeping to himself, was simply in attendance and wasn’t involved in the argument.
Julia Fox relives her dominatrix days, performing to ‘slave piggy’ camera

File this one under things we didn’t know about Julia Fox but aren’t surprised to learn. Apparently, the Uncut Gems star and former Kanye “Ye” West girlfriend used to be a dominatrix. How do we know? There’s a clip circulating with her demonstrating just how, well, dominant she can be to her “slave piggies.”
Elon Musk denies Jimmy Fallon’s request, makes joke about his own verification system

No, Jimmy Fallon is not dead despite the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon trending on Twitter. Understandably, The Tonight Show host responded to the wildly bizarre popularity of the hashtag, which had actually been the top trending hashtag yesterday, by tweeting Elon Musk for some help. Fallon simply tweeted, “Elon, can you fix...
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
A time-tampering sci-fi gem takes a psychedelic plunge onto the Netflix Top 10

Filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead finally got the mainstream recognition they’ve deserved for years after helming several episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight, and impressed the top brass so much they were placed in charge of directorial duties on Loki season 2. Watching the pair’s Synchronic, it’s easy to get hyped for the God of Mischief’s return.
Science has officially proven that MCU fans are growing weary of constant content

Phase Four may have drawn to an end following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but that hasn’t stopped fans from weighing up the pros and cons from what’s proven to comfortably the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most divisive stage yet. With new movies and Disney Plus...
‘Twerkaholic’ R&B singer B. Smyth dead at 28

R&B singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkaholic, Pt. 2″ was released last month, died Thursday after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, his brother said. He was 28. In a post shared on the singer’s Instagram account, Denzil Smith said his younger brother, whose real name was Brandon Smith, died of respiratory failure stemming from the lung disease, People reported.
Brie Larson turns her coffee break into an exotic European adventure

Brie Larson is making the banalest of moments seem exciting with her newest Twitter post. Yep, Larson proves even a regular coffee break can seem like an exotic European adventure. “The theme is Francophile,” Larson tweeted while sharing a photo of some fur-decorated golden shoes and another snap of two...
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection

We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
A sci-fi reboot that thrilled crowds while irritating diehards blasts off on streaming

J.J. Abrams has accidentally developed a reputation for pissing off longtime fans of iconic sci-fi properties, with Star Trek supporters the first to voice their disdain towards the filmmaker’s handling of a franchise multiple generations hold close to their hearts. There was skepticism right from the off when it...

