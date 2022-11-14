Mourning the tragic passing of his group mate and cousin-once-removed, Offset has finally made a public statement on Takeoff‘s untimely passing. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” begins the sad social media post on Instagram by the Migos rapper. Takeoff was shot in Houston earlier this month, officially by a stray bullet, but reportedly by someone who shot into the group of people that included Takeoff after his uncle Quavo, who is also a member of Migos, had allegedly argued over the outcome of a dice game. Takeoff, known for keeping to himself, was simply in attendance and wasn’t involved in the argument.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO