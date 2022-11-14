Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ trailer drops to instant criticism from Black fans
Antoine Fuqua’s latest film Emancipation sees him collaborate with Will Smith on a slavery drama, with its first trailer dropping and leading to criticism for its depiction of slavery. Based on the true story of a slave known as Gordon or “Whipped Peter”, it sees the events which spark...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Evans fans are writing him passionate hate mail for being in a relationship, in case you needed a laugh today
Chris Evans has made waves recently in two ways – he was declared People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022, but perhaps more intriguingly, his reportedly year-long relationship with Alba Baptista was made public. The news that Evans is officially taken has incensed some of his...
wegotthiscovered.com
Offset pens heartfelt message to late rapper Takeoff
Mourning the tragic passing of his group mate and cousin-once-removed, Offset has finally made a public statement on Takeoff‘s untimely passing. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” begins the sad social media post on Instagram by the Migos rapper. Takeoff was shot in Houston earlier this month, officially by a stray bullet, but reportedly by someone who shot into the group of people that included Takeoff after his uncle Quavo, who is also a member of Migos, had allegedly argued over the outcome of a dice game. Takeoff, known for keeping to himself, was simply in attendance and wasn’t involved in the argument.
wegotthiscovered.com
A beloved 1990s blockbuster that’s getting a sequel nobody wants endures as a warm and fuzzy favorite
Legacy sequels have become part and parcel of the modern blockbuster business, but is anyone really crying out for a follow-up to the delightfully cheesy and perennially popular 1996 box office-buster Twister?. Even though Prey director Dan Trachtenberg ruled himself out of the running, Twisters remains in development as far...
wegotthiscovered.com
An ‘Avengers’ text chain exists and actively roasts people, as per Chris Hemsworth
To no one’s surprise, the Avengers‘ cast is as close as we would’ve expected, with Chris Hemsworth proving that even 10 years later, their collective bond has nowhere near vanished. During the latest episode on the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host prompted Hemsworth by bringing...
wegotthiscovered.com
A fantasy failure that flopped hard after butchering beloved source material fights the future on streaming
Adapting any beloved source material always required a delicate balancing act between appealing to new fans while trying to not piss off the existing ones, something 2017’s Ghost in the Shell failed miserably to accomplish. Snow White and the Hunstman director Rupert Sanders was tasked to head up the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise-launching favorite that’s become grossly offensive cracks a streaming case wide open
1994 was the year that Jim Carrey exploded out of relative obscurity to become an A-list megastar, which comes with the territory when you headline widely-quotable smash hits Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, and Dumb and Dumber in the span of under 12 months. The former established the rubber-faced...
wegotthiscovered.com
Julia Fox relives her dominatrix days, performing to ‘slave piggy’ camera
File this one under things we didn’t know about Julia Fox but aren’t surprised to learn. Apparently, the Uncut Gems star and former Kanye “Ye” West girlfriend used to be a dominatrix. How do we know? There’s a clip circulating with her demonstrating just how, well, dominant she can be to her “slave piggies.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk denies Jimmy Fallon’s request, makes joke about his own verification system
No, Jimmy Fallon is not dead despite the hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon trending on Twitter. Understandably, The Tonight Show host responded to the wildly bizarre popularity of the hashtag, which had actually been the top trending hashtag yesterday, by tweeting Elon Musk for some help. Fallon simply tweeted, “Elon, can you fix...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
wegotthiscovered.com
A time-tampering sci-fi gem takes a psychedelic plunge onto the Netflix Top 10
Filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead finally got the mainstream recognition they’ve deserved for years after helming several episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight, and impressed the top brass so much they were placed in charge of directorial duties on Loki season 2. Watching the pair’s Synchronic, it’s easy to get hyped for the God of Mischief’s return.
wegotthiscovered.com
Science has officially proven that MCU fans are growing weary of constant content
Phase Four may have drawn to an end following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but that hasn’t stopped fans from weighing up the pros and cons from what’s proven to comfortably the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most divisive stage yet. With new movies and Disney Plus...
wegotthiscovered.com
A mesmerizing sci-fi spectacular bends the fabric of the universe to its will on streaming
To give you an indication of just how consistent Christopher Nolan has been for two decades and change, Interstellar ranks as the second worst-reviewed entry in his entire directorial filmography on Rotten Tomatoes with a 73 percent score, putting it ahead of only Tenet at the bottom of the pile.
‘Twerkaholic’ R&B singer B. Smyth dead at 28
R&B singer B. Smyth, whose single “Twerkaholic, Pt. 2″ was released last month, died Thursday after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, his brother said. He was 28. In a post shared on the singer’s Instagram account, Denzil Smith said his younger brother, whose real name was Brandon Smith, died of respiratory failure stemming from the lung disease, People reported.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson turns her coffee break into an exotic European adventure
Brie Larson is making the banalest of moments seem exciting with her newest Twitter post. Yep, Larson proves even a regular coffee break can seem like an exotic European adventure. “The theme is Francophile,” Larson tweeted while sharing a photo of some fur-decorated golden shoes and another snap of two...
wegotthiscovered.com
A criminally little-seen and relentlessly dark horror puppeteers a brand new wave of affection
We’re currently living through a new Golden Age for horror, with countless critically acclaimed and widely inventive tales of terror spooking critics and audiences all over the world. One of the very few downsides is that the sheer volume of top-tier frightening content allows too many gems to fall through the cracks, a category 2018’s Possum firmly falls into.
wegotthiscovered.com
A sci-fi reboot that thrilled crowds while irritating diehards blasts off on streaming
J.J. Abrams has accidentally developed a reputation for pissing off longtime fans of iconic sci-fi properties, with Star Trek supporters the first to voice their disdain towards the filmmaker’s handling of a franchise multiple generations hold close to their hearts. There was skepticism right from the off when it...
wegotthiscovered.com
A frenzied post-apocalyptic thriller feasts on the juicy innards of streaming glory
You know a franchise has made a lasting impact on the zeitgeist when sequel chatter hasn’t disappeared 15 years after the last installment, with the team behind 28 Days Later and sequel 28 Weeks Later very recently waking the rumor mill from its slumber once again. While Juan Carlos...
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-star epic that’s an ‘Avengers’ movie in everything but name makes its annual streaming splash
If you were called upon to name a 2012 big budget blockbuster that featured a recognizable cast of stars inhabiting a myriad of iconic roles partnering up to do battle against a pale-skinned threat with designs on taking over the universe, then we’d feel pretty confident Rise of the Guardians wouldn’t be the first title on your lips.
Comments / 0