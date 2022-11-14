ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill man shot, killed by Hernando deputy next door to senator’s home

By Anastasia Dawson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7qwM_0jAisPdZ00
Gary Jean Schryver, 61, was fatally shot on Saturday by a Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputy who was sent to arrest him on felony charges of grand theft and trafficking in stolen property. [ Hernando County Sheriff's Office ]

SPRING HILL — A Hernando County sheriff’s deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave while state officials analyze how the agency’s attempt to serve an arrest warrant to a 61-year-old man early Saturday ended in his death.

The agency has not named the deputy who fatally shot Gary Jean Schryver just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, but stressed that it’s standard protocol for any law enforcement officer involved in a shooting to be placed on paid leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conducts an investigation.

Details about what led to the shooting were just beginning to emerge Monday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Schryver’s home at about 2:40 a.m. with a warrant for his arrest on felony charges of grand theft and trafficking in stolen property.

It remains unclear, though, what instigated the shooting once deputies arrived at 12480 Feather Street — Schryver’s home inside a sprawling, stately neighborhood near Veterans Memorial Park in Spring Hill. No deputies were injured in the shooting, but Schryver suffered a fatal gunshot wound and died in his home, the agency said.

Hernando jail records show Schryver had been arrested multiple times on charges including drunken driving, fraud and larceny. Records from the state Department of Corrections show he was sentenced in 2012 to two years in prison on a Pasco County charge for robbery with a deadly weapon and, in 2018, was given a three-year sentence on Hernando County charges of grand theft, trafficking in stolen property and giving false information to a pawnbroker.

State prison records show Schryver was released on July 9, 2021, and his drug offender probation was scheduled to end in 2024.

According to county property records, Schryver’s brother and sister-in-law own the home where Schryver, who was unemployed, was living. Directly next door to the house where the shooting occurred is a home owned by Florida Sen. Blaise Ingoglia. Ingoglia, the Republican representative for District 35, did not respond to calls requesting comments on this story by the time of publication.

The fatal shooting Saturday wasn’t the first time Schryver had been shot by a Hernando deputy. According to an investigative report from the FDLE, Schryver told investigators he instigated a February 2018 shootout on purpose by waving a fake gun around a local Family Dollar store and acting erratically. He said he then called 911 to report a man with a gun in the store, gave a description of himself and began slowly walking back to his home as deputies arrived at the scene.

Eventually, Schryver was stopped by deputies at the intersection of Marble and Antelope streets, about two blocks from the house on Feather Street. He refused to answer the deputies’ questions or take his hands out of his pockets, the FDLE report said, at which time a deputy fired a bullet into Schryver’s left hip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLDp5_0jAisPdZ00

Then, the report said, deputies saw that Schryver wasn’t holding a weapon at all. Instead, he had used black electrical tape to attach two wooden blocks together in the shape of a gun.

According to the FDLE report, Schryver — then 57 — told investigators he “had set out a plan to end his life” and “wanted the deputy to shoot him.” The deputy who pulled the trigger was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing by both state and internal investigations into the incident.

Schryver had just moved into the home on Feather Street and had fallen into a deep depression at the time of the 2018 shooting, the FDLE report said. He received treatment for his injuries and mental health at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point in Hudson, the report said.

Investigators have yet to say if Schryver was armed with a real weapon during the Saturday shooting that ended his life. The Hernando Sheriff’s Office does not provide deputies with body cameras, so the agency said it collected no video of the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Deputies investigate homicide in Tampa’s Palm River-Clair neighborhood

TAMPA — Hillsborough deputies have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Palm River-Clair Mel area. Deputies responded to the 7400 block of Rosy Periwinkle Court after receiving calls about a person down and found a man with “severe upper body trauma,” according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough deputies find person dead in Ruskin neighborhood after gunshot reports

One person has died in what appeared to be a shooting in a Ruskin neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Hillsborough dispatchers began getting calls about 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in regard to gun shots fired on the 1500 block of Auburn Woods Lane in Ruskin, according to a news release from the agency. When deputies arrived they found an adult with “what appears to be gunshot wounds,” deputies said.
RUSKIN, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Jury considers death penalty in slaying of Hillsborough teacher

TAMPA — The same jury that found Matthew Terry guilty this week of murdering his girlfriend was poised Thursday to begin deliberating whether he should die for his crime. In a two-day penalty trial, a prosecutor sought to convince seven women and five men that the murder of Kay Baker was so heinous, atrocious and cruel that Terry deserved to be executed for it. The state also pointed to Terry’s prior conviction for stabbing a previous girlfriend, nearly killing her, as a reason to favor the death penalty.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa crash kills woman, 55, on her birthday, officers say

A 55-year-old woman was killed just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night when she was hit by the driver of a Mercedes SUV as she turned left from East Busch Boulevard onto North Nebraska Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers identified Alene Marie Folsom as the driver who was...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Worker dies after Port Tampa Bay construction accident, deputies say

A construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Wednesday after he was crushed by a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said around 11 a.m. Wednesday, the man was helping clear an area for a forklift that was carrying two bundles of lumber. The forklift driver hit the brakes and the bundles rolled forward and fell off. According to deputies, “the first bundle clipped the worker, while the second bundle of lumber rolled over and crushed him.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Woman struck, killed trying to cross Tampa street, police say

TAMPA — A woman died early Tuesday after the driver of a vehicle hit her as she tried to cross a street in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood, police said. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. near the intersection of North 22nd Street and East Henry Avenue, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. Police said the woman was trying to cross a street when she was hit. She was not in a crosswalk at the time, according to police.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough adds 487 acres to south county preserve for $11.4 million

Hillsborough County plans to spend $11.4 million to turn a cattle ranch into part of an environmental corridor. Wednesday, commissioners voted 6-0, with Commissioner Ken Hagan not voting, to acquire and restore the 487-acre ranch on Flowers Road in Wimauma. The land buy will be made through the county’s Jan K. Platt Environmental Land Acquisition and Protection Program.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough rethinks naming courthouse auditorium for Andrew Warren

TAMPA — A portion of a downtown courthouse won’t be named for ousted Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren. Hillsborough Commissioner Mariella Smith, who proposed naming an auditorium after Warren two weeks ago, has withdrawn the plan. It had been scheduled to be considered and voted upon by the County Commission Wednesday during what will be the final meeting with the board under Democratic control.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
84K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy