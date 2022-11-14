ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

stivnan
2d ago

Drive a few States in any direction and see if anybody even heard of Charlie Baker the most popular governor

The Independent

‘She got up and left’: Marjorie Taylor Greene flees local TV interview during ad break

Marjorie Taylor Greene abruptly left a local TV interview in which she was taking questions, much to the bemusement of the hosts.“She’s outta here. Nothing I can do about that ... She got up and left,” co-host Judy O’Neal said to her audience.The Republican representative was taking part in a Q&A session on North Georgia’s UCTV’s Night Talk on Monday, 24 October.During her prematurely-cut interview, Ms Greene said that the public should blame the government’s shortcomings on the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene's hypocrisy over pandemic loans.mp4Democrats ‘party of child abuse’ and ‘anti-white racism’, Marjorie Taylor Greene saysMoment man punches rail worker who challenged him for fare evasion
Boston

‘We’re never going back’: How Mass. lawmakers reacted to Trump’s renewed presidential run

"We’ve defeated him before. We’ll defeat him again." Donald Trump made it official Tuesday: Despite being impeached twice, whipping up false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election, and being the subject of various, ongoing investigations, including a Congressional probe into what role he played in inciting a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, he’s ready for another run for the presidency.
ABC News to Freeze Hiring

On Monday morning, ABC News boss Kim Godwin informed staffers on the network’s daily editorial call that ABC News will need to implement a hiring freeze, with the exception of executive producers and producers. Godwin added that business travel — outside of newsgathering — will also be frozen....
