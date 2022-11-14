Read full article on original website
stivnan
2d ago
Drive a few States in any direction and see if anybody even heard of Charlie Baker the most popular governor
In post-election CNN interview, Gov. Baker denounces political extremism
Gov. Charlie Baker denounced political extremism during a television interview Monday, as he reflected on the Republican Party’s lackluster performance in battleground states in the midterm elections. Baker, a Republican ranked as the most popular governor in the nation, advocated for collaboration among elected officials rather than divisiveness on...
‘She got up and left’: Marjorie Taylor Greene flees local TV interview during ad break
Marjorie Taylor Greene abruptly left a local TV interview in which she was taking questions, much to the bemusement of the hosts.“She’s outta here. Nothing I can do about that ... She got up and left,” co-host Judy O’Neal said to her audience.The Republican representative was taking part in a Q&A session on North Georgia’s UCTV’s Night Talk on Monday, 24 October.During her prematurely-cut interview, Ms Greene said that the public should blame the government’s shortcomings on the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene's hypocrisy over pandemic loans.mp4Democrats ‘party of child abuse’ and ‘anti-white racism’, Marjorie Taylor Greene saysMoment man punches rail worker who challenged him for fare evasion
WATCH: New Casey Anthony documentary slammed as 'gross' and unnecessary platform
Casey Anthony is set to break her silence for the first time in more than a decade since she was acquitted of murder in the unsolved death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.
Actors Ben Savage, Anson Williams run for office, joining stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger in politics
Actors Ben Savage and Anson Williams are up for election this year as Americans flock to cast their votes across the United States on Nov. 8. The "Boy Meets World" star and the "Happy Days" star, respectively, join a growing list of celebrities who have made the jump from Hollywood to politics.
‘We’re never going back’: How Mass. lawmakers reacted to Trump’s renewed presidential run
"We’ve defeated him before. We’ll defeat him again." Donald Trump made it official Tuesday: Despite being impeached twice, whipping up false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election, and being the subject of various, ongoing investigations, including a Congressional probe into what role he played in inciting a deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, he’s ready for another run for the presidency.
Nancy Pelosi to announce ‘future plans’ after Republicans win control of House
UPDATE: Nancy Pelosi won’t seek leadership role, but plans to stay in Congress. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues on Thursday in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi’s decision to either seek...
ABC News to Freeze Hiring
On Monday morning, ABC News boss Kim Godwin informed staffers on the network’s daily editorial call that ABC News will need to implement a hiring freeze, with the exception of executive producers and producers. Godwin added that business travel — outside of newsgathering — will also be frozen....
FBI director ‘very concerned’ by reports of secret Chinese police stations in US
The United States is deeply concerned about the Chinese government setting up unauthorised “police stations” in US cities to possibly pursue influence operations, FBI director Christopher Wray has said. “I’m very concerned about this. We are aware of the existence of these stations,” Wray told a US Senate...
Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey says government could crack down on Elon Musk’s companies after pair exchange remarks
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is threatening to crack down on Elon Musk's companies. This comes after the two got into an exchange over the new Twitter checkmark subscription. Markey was impersonated on Twitter by a Washington Post reporter and posted a tweet to show how easy...
