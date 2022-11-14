Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Inside the shelter offered at Safe Home in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”. “Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said. She’s one...
KELOLAND TV
Ordinances restricting casinos in Sioux Falls pass
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city. The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.
dakotanewsnow.com
New shelter is not answer to Sioux Falls homeless problem, task force chair says
Strong Towns Sioux Falls hosting meetings to review city code, present findings to council. Strong Towns Sioux Falls hosting meetings to review city code, present findings to council. President Biden is meeting with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali. Federal undercover investigation confirms Veteran's reports of delayed...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
kynt1450.com
Duck Pond Drying Up
The Yankton City Commission met on Monday night, and became aware of a recent issue with a renovation program. City Manager, Amy Leon, describs what is causing a problem…. The City will be keeping the public informed of any developments as soon as the information becomes available.
KELOLAND TV
Parker bond passed for 110-year-old school
PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — The third time is the charm. At least, that’s the case for the Parker School District. Parker School Board President Ransom Jones told KELOLAND that two previous bond votes had failed, but that the county in November passed the $4 million bond issue to provide updates for the school district.
KELOLAND TV
New sculpture highlights dangers of distracted driving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Last year, there were 250 deaths or injuries in South Dakota that happened because a driver was using their phone behind the wheel. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is hoping to remind people about the dangers of distracted driving through a public art display.
KELOLAND TV
Rosa Parks Elementary hosts ‘Native American Feast’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday was a special day for some Rosa Parks elementary students. After school, students got to celebrate Native American Heritage month with food, drumming and dancing as part of a “Native American Feast.”. It’s an event the school hosts as part of a...
KELOLAND TV
Board of Education releases social studies standards comments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been one of the hottest topics in education this past year, social study standards. On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Education will hold a public hearing in Sioux Falls to hear from parents and educators about the state’s proposed standards.
KELOLAND TV
Fuddruckers closes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls restaurant has closed. Fuddruckers, a national hamburger franchise that started in 1980, has closed its Sioux Falls location on West 41st Street near O’Gorman High School. The Sioux Falls Fuddruckers has been open since 1992. In a post on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
KELOLAND TV
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
KELOLAND TV
St. Francis House receives thousands of dollars worth of donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Christmas came early at the St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls. But it wasn’t Santa who brought the gifts. “This had to have been around a 9,000 thousand dollar gift to the St. Francis House,” said Julie Becker, Ex. Director. Executive Director...
KELOLAND TV
Children’s Inn has a new home and name
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program of the Children’s Home Society that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse now has a new place to call home. But that’s not all – it also has a new name. Staff and clients moved...
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
dakotanewsnow.com
Thanksgiving meal giveaways seeing increase in demand
Strong Towns Sioux Falls hosting meetings to review city code, present findings to council. Strong Towns Sioux Falls hosting meetings to review city code, present findings to council. Updated: 4 hours ago. President Biden is meeting with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali. Federal undercover investigation confirms...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man has another reason to smile
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man received a life changing gift from a local dental practice Tuesday morning. “Without further ado, I’m delighted to announce Siouxland Oral Surgery’s 2022 Second Chance Program recipient who will receive a full arch restoration Mr. Mike Bulick,” oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Lou George said.
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
KELOLAND TV
Court orders man to stay away from minors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha County judge has ordered a Sioux Falls man to stay away from the YMCA and anyone under the age of 18. 62-year-old Craig Brockel is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, stalking and indecent exposure. Court papers say the alleged crimes...
KELOLAND TV
Stolen sculpture in downtown, Incident at 14th and Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Wednesday, November 16 and here is today’s KELOLAND On The Go. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead.
Comments / 1