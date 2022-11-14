Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review: Too Much Pokemon for the Switch to Handle
There's a rule in Pokemon games that means Pokemon of a certain level will only obey you consistently if you've got enough gym badges. That can lead to this all-too-common experience: You know a Gym Leader battle is coming up, so you spend time training up your party. You evolve your main Pokemon, the quarterback of your team, and take it into battle.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers demand Niantic change wild spawns
Pokemon Go trainers are demanding Niantic provide more variety to the game’s wild spawns, calling them “useless” and “repetitive.”. Over the last few years, Pokemon Go has greatly increased the available ‘mon in the game. And with Gen 9 about to be released, it’s only going to grow even more.
Starter Final Evolutions for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally coming out, and fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the starters will evolve into. This will certainly influence which starter they are going to pick. Here is a look at all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starter Evolutions. Both the middle and final Evolutions are certainly going to have the fans debating for quite some time.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
NME
Streamer says ‘Warzone 2.0’ developers want gamers to “stop comparing it” to ‘Escape From Tarkov’
A streamer has said that Warzone 2.0 developers want gamers to “stop comparing” the new game to Escape From Tarkov. Warzone 2.0 will launch this week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Last week (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape – before its much-anticipated DMZ mode was revealed in a content creator event.
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day
Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
Warzone 2 befuddles players by requiring the Modern Warfare 2 launcher
Pre-loads have already proven confusing
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
ComicBook
Major Pokemon Leaker Shut Down After Taunting Nintendo
A major source of Pokemon leaks was shut down earlier this week on Twitter due to sharing numerous images of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet early. Centro Leaks, the "leaks account" for the Latin American site Centro Pokemon, was pulled off Twitter earlier this week after it had shared leaked images from Pokemon Scarlet, which was obtained prior to the game's release. Centro shared images ranging from various unrevealed Pokemon to details about new moves and abilities, as well the "final bosses" for several storylines in the game. It's noted that Centro's suspension came after the account dared Nintendo in several tweets to take action, at one point telling the video game giant with a significant legal staff to "Let's play."
Full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex
The time has come. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally being released and everyone is going to want to know what Pokemon will be coming in the game. Not every Pokemon has been revealed beyond their sprites and there is even a rumor of a DLC 3rd Legendary. But, neither of those have been revealed yet. Here is a look at all the full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex including every Pokemon available from Gens 1-9 including through Pokemon Home.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders: Every character confirmed so far
Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders Game Freak has revealed so far
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review: A Fantastic Pokemon Game Let Down by Performance Struggles
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the most ambitious and forward-thinking Pokemon game yet, but suffers from some frustrating graphics and technical features. The new Pokemon games represent a transition to the franchise's ninth generation of games and the first to truly feature an open world able to be explored however a player wishes. It continues a nearly decade-long evolution for the Pokemon games produced by Game Freak, with each set of games increasingly deviating from the time-worn formula set by the original Pokemon Red and Green games 25 years ago. But while Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is truly a wonder to behold as a Pokemon game, it struggles to meet even the relatively basic graphical standards for a modern video game.
Pokemon fans are getting emotional over a 22-year-old cameo in Ash's championship win
It's been 22 years but Ash hasn't forgotten his original team
dexerto.com
Eminem was once pitched for a GTA movie but Rockstar Games turned it down
GTA co-creator Sam Houser allegedly shut down the idea of a GTA movie starring Eminem, the film having been pitched to him just after the release of GTA 3. While it seems like almost every major video game franchise is getting a film or TV show adaptation at the moment, the gaming industry has never had the best reputation when it comes to creating movies or shows based on the source material.
How To Find Donphan Paradox Form In Pokemon Scarlet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans will see brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites Pokemon and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. In Pokemon Scarlet, they are known as Past Paradox Pokemon. One of those Pokemon includes the Paradox form of Donphan, Great Tusk. Here’s how to find the Donphan Paradox form to add to your party.
Pokemon Scarlet: All Version-Exclusive Pokemon
One of the biggest differences between "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet" is that the former takes a more past-like approach to its world and Pokemon.
