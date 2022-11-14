Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Exceptional Healthcare hospital to host ribbon cutting
BULLHEAD CITY – Work continues to progress on the Exceptional Healthcare facility, and a Foundation Celebration is planned for Friday, Nov 18, with a ribbon cutting at 3:45 p.m. The construction site will host the event; it’s located at 2364 Hwy. 95 in Bullhead City, on the southwest corner of Hwy. 95 and Marina Boulevard.
SignalsAZ
Lake Havasu Transit Announced 2nd Pilot Program
Lake Havasu City Transit is announcing the start of its second pilot route on The Bridge called The Express. The service will begin on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 9:00 am. The Express will service bus stop locations at Pima Wash Bus stop, Arizona State University (ASU) Lake Havasu City campus, and Walmart.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Frozen storage operation plans construction near Kingman￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – A Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company plans to build and operate a warehouse facility that will store and distribute frozen products, mostly food and beverage items, at a 92-acre site in the Griffith Energy Industrial Corridor, about 15 miles south of Kingman. The Tippmann Group Interstate Warehousing venture is a three generation, family-owned company that’s been in business for more than 50 years.
At least One Died In A Fatal Vehicle Crash In Lake Havasu City (Lake Havasu City, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal vehicle crash that claimed at least one life. The crash happened on Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. on State Route 95, near milepost 201, north of Lake Havasu City.
445,000-acre Avi Kwa Ame proposal subject of public meeting Thursday in Laughlin
A public meeting on the proposed 445,000-acre Avi Kwa Ame national monument is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 17, in Laughlin.
Mohave Daily News
WARMC initiates mask requirements for employees
BULLHEAD CITY — Amid high levels of respiratory illnesses within the area, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center has reinstated facemask requirements for hospital employees. The requirement does not apply to most hospital visitors. "We are seeing increased numbers of patients with serious cases of influenza, children with (respiratory syncytial...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Legal Notices for the Week of Nov. 16 – Nov. 22, 2022
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION FOR-PROFIT CORPORATION 1. Entity Type: For-Profit (Business) Corporation 2. Entity Name: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. 3. [blank] 4. Character of Business: Any legal purpose. 5. Shares. Class: Common Total: 2. 6. Arizona Known Place of Business: 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 7. Directors: Justin Holmby, 1775 Bimini Lane, #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 8. Statutory Agent: Venjuris P.C., Ruth Carter, 1938 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016. 9. Certificate of Disclosure. 10. Incorporators: Mysti Holmby, 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 By checking the box marked “I accept” below, I acknowledge under penalty of law that this document together with any attachments is submitted in compliance with Arizona law. [x] I ACCEPT /s/ Mysti Holmby 8/19/2022 STATEMENT OF MERGER 1. Surviving Entity Name: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. 1.1 Surviving entity jurisdiction of organization: Arizona. 1.2 Surviving entity type: [x] NEW Arizona corporation, LLC, or limited partnership. 2. Merging Entities: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. Type of Entity: Corporation. Jurisdiction of organization: California. 3. Surviving entity known place of business: 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 4. Surviving Entity Statutory Agent: Venjuris P.C., 1938 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016. 5. [blank] 6. Approval of Merger: By the signatures appearing on this Statement of Merger, each entity declares under the penalty of perjury that the plan of merger was approved by each merging entity, and by the surviving entity if it is also a merging entity, in accordance with A.R.S. Section 29-2203, and also by each foreign merging entity or foreign merging and surviving entity in accordance with the laws of its jurisdiction or organization.7. Delayed Effective Date: [blank] J&M Express Freight Solutions Inc. (CA company) /s/ Justin Holmby, CEO 8/14/2022 J&M Express Freight Solutions Inc. (AZ company) /s/ Justin Holmby, CEO 8/14/2022.
parkerliveonline.com
Woman on 1600-mile Colorado River trek passes through Parker
Vanessa Keating has been on a one-woman trek along the Colorado River since the beginning of August. She’s now passing through the Parker area and on the final stretch of her trip, which she has been documenting online to help raise awareness about the water crisis facing the southwest.
Mohave Daily News
School district reacts to 'disturbing statements'
BULLHEAD CITY — Two Bullhead City School District campuses were placed on "soft lockdown" Wednesday and likely will remain so today following comments about the two schools. According to Lance Ross, public information officer for BCSD, both Bullhead City Middle School and Coyote Canyon School enacted soft lockdown procedures that "allow most activities to continue on campus, but some access to the sites will be limited."
thestandardnewspaper.online
BLM to conduct prescribed burning in the Hualapai Mountains￼
KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River District will conduct prescribed burning near the communities of Atherton Acres, Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park, Getz Peak, and Potato Patch communication sites, as well as BLM’s Wild Cow Springs Campground. Prescribed burning operations are planned between November...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Military hardware was on display at BHC Veterans parade
BULLHEAD CITY – Retired military hardware donated by the U.S. government to Bullhead City was quietly delivered to the Colorado River community and snuck into the November 5 Veteran’s parade as a delightful surprise for spectators. Outgoing Mayor Tom Brady, and incoming Mayor Steve D’Amico, both veterans, happily...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Plane nose onto landing strip￼
KINGMAN – On November 14, midmorning, the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) was dispatched to the Kingman Airport for a fuel spill. NAFD responded with one engine. Upon arrival crews found a single engine aircraft had nosed in during landing. There was a small fuel spill of AVGAS. Crews mitigated the spill and assisted with the aircraft recovery so the runway could be reopened. There were no reported injuries. The incident is under investigation by MCSO and NTSB has been notified.
momjunky.com
Fun Things to do in Lake Havasu: Mind Blowing Activities!
Are you looking for fun things to do in Lake Havasu, Arizona? Look no further, we just visited, checked out all the water sports, and had a great time!. There’s no shortage of things to do in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Situated on the Colorado River, this desert oasis is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts and sun-seekers alike. From fishing, wakeboarding, water skiing, hiking, boating, and swimming, there’s something for everyone in this southwestern gem. It’s also known for its beautiful beaches, great lakes, and adventurous nature trails. It’s so much fun!
Mohave Daily News
BHC man arrested after furniture, trash found dumped in desert
KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man is accused of dumping furniture and trash in the outskirts of Fort Mohave. Graig Mitchell Salzer, 61, was arrested Nov. 5 for misdemeanor criminal littering. At 3:23 p.m. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported illegal trash dump in progress in...
parkerliveonline.com
Sheriff’s vehicle strikes, kills, pedestrian in Parker
A man was killed when a Sheriff’s deputy struck him while he was attempting to cross the street in the town of Parker. An investigation will be led by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. On November 10th at around 6:30 pm, Jose Sanchez was struck and killed while...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fichtelman on trial for allegedly fathering underage stepsister’s child￼
KINGMAN – It took more than five hours to select the jury while attorneys spent only 20 minutes to present opening statements in the trial of a Lake Havasu City man who allegedly fathered the child of his adopted teenage stepsister, 45 years his junior. Trial for Terry Fichtelman, 65, began Monday in Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kelly, Hobbs take senate, governor races￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Kingman voters overwhelming rejected a proposed sales tax increase and Arizona democrats have racked up wins in hotly contested races for the U.S. senate and Governor’s office. That much was clear, but thousands of votes were left to be counted across the state Tuesday morning, at deadline for this edition of The Standard.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Tinker Rattler Race is Nov 19￼
KINGMAN – The Route 66 Tinker Rattler MTB Race will be held Saturday, Nov 19 starting at Coyote Pass Trailhead in Kingman. This race is for all level racers, beginners, kids, intermediate, and experts!. The race course is as follows: Beginners eight miles (1 lap); Intermediate 16 miles (2...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chmiel named to Biola U’s Dean’s List￼
Rebekah Chmiel was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence. Chmiel from Kingman, a Nursing major, was one of approximately 1,600 students who were named to the dean’s list in spring 2022. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Give thanks at Aquarius and Edgewater with a Thanksgiving feast ￼
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Aquarius Casino Resort and?Edgewater Casino Resort will celebrate Thanksgiving with holiday meal offerings at Stockman’s Steakhouse and Café Aquarius on Thursday, Nov. 24. Located at Edgewater, Stockman’s Steakhouse will offer a featured Thanksgiving meal, available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Selections will include...
