Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOP
Player of the Week: Centreville’s Isaiah Ragland
As he prepared to handle a heavy late-season workload, Isaiah Ragland was continually in the weight room. That dedication helped him add more than 10 pounds of muscle, improving his speed and strength. It also prompted Centreville High football coach Jon Shields to wonder whether the Wildcats’ star running was spending too much time in the weight room.
Inside Nova
High school region semifinal football playoff preview capsules
JOHN CHAMPE (8-3) AT FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE (11-0) Friday, 7 p.m. How they got here: John Champe defeated Forest Park 44-25 in the region quarterfinals. Patrick Bryan threw four touchdown passes. Bryan, the Cedar Run District Offensive Player of the Year, has thrown for 3,117 yards this season along with 42 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Bryan has also run for 10 touchdowns. Gregory Spiller has caught a team-high 63 passes for 1,090 yards and 20 touchdowns and Cameron Petrey has caught 59 passes for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
arlnow.com
Some see a restaurant boom in Arlington after D.C. voters end tipped minimum wage
D.C.’s new law that phases out tipped minimum wage could potentially have significant ramifications for Arlington, local restaurateurs say. Voters in the District last week approved Initiative 82, a measure that essentially ends an employer’s reliance on tips from customers to ensure paying minimum wage to workers. Currently,...
dcnewsnow.com
Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University of Virginia
Drone footage shows the area around buses that returned to the University of Virginia after a field trip to Washington, D.C. A student is accused of opening fire, killing three people and hurting others. Drone Footage Taken After Shooting at University …. Drone footage shows the area around buses that...
WJLA
D.C. Hypothermia Alert goes into effect for second straight day
WASHINGTON (7News) — Winter weather has arrived. For the second straight day, Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the District's Hypothermia Alert. Browser announced through Twitter on Wednesday that the alert will officially activate at 7 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s but the wind chill will...
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. early Tuesday morning. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of Southern Avenue. Shortly before 5:30 am, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department was called to Southern Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Kelvin Blowe of Maryland suffering from a gunshot wound. Blowe died at the scene. If anyone has any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
dcnewsnow.com
Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery County
Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Several hurt in building explosion in Montgomery …. Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg. Election night. Election. Maryland...
19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sweeping DC criminal code overhaul passed by councilmembers
The D.C. Council passed a sweeping overhaul of the century-old criminal code on Tuesday, despite objections. The controversial bill modernizes criminal offenses.
NPS prepares to clear McPherson Square encampment
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Park Service will move forward with plans to close one of the largest homeless encampments in the District. NPS posted flyers around McPherson Square stating its intention to enforce its “no-camping regulation” by April 12 of 2023. According to the notice, NPS will “clear the encampment at McPherson […]
38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two people shot on Metrobus in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one […]
WTOP
Offices on K Street to be converted into luxury apartments
D.C. leads the nation for developers snapping up older office buildings and converting them to apartments or condos, and another one is in the works. A group of developers, including D.C.-based Bernstein Management Corp., Bethesda-based Urban Atlantic and D.C.-based Placemakr have partnered to redevelop 1735 K St., NW, near the Farragut Square Metro station, and will reposition the 12-story building as luxury apartments. They will be operated under the Placemakr Premier brand, which operates apartments with hotel-like amenities.
theburn.com
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken chooses first Loudoun location
Breaking Nashville hot chicken news — the fast-growing Hangry Joe’s chain has finally settled on its first Loudoun location. The purveyor of spicy chicken sandwiches is headed to Ashburn. The Burn has learned that Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Cameron Chase Village Center. That’s the...
Metro unveils new equipment to catch passengers who don’t pay to ride
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro is testing new equipment at its Fort Totten Station that it hopes will reduce fare evaders. New turnstiles installed Thursday have higher gates than the current ones. They’re designed to prevent those who don’t pay. This is an added measure on top of $100 fines that have been in […]
Inside Nova
Warrenton mayor's lead narrows to 13 votes as ballots continue to be counted
Update: Nov. 14, 4:11 p.m. Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables told FauquierNow shortly before 4 p.m. that provisional results have been posted to the state Department of Elections website, while the Central Absentee Precinct is still in progress. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Warrenton's incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill held a...
WTOP
NORAD conducting flight exercises over DC-area early Tuesday morning
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct military training flights starting at midnight tonight over the D.C. area. Aircraft participating in the flight exercise include...
Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A shooting in Southeast D.C. left a man dead, and a roadway closed Tuesday morning as police investigate at the scene. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Southern Avenue Southeast, right by the D.C.-Maryland state line, after a report of a shooting around 5:50 a.m.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0