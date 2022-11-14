ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Former Atlanta Hawks Player Reveals That He Is Gay

We live in a society these days that is a lot more accepting of homosexual individuals but there is one walk of life where people are still incredibly hesitant in coming out as homosexual and that is men's professional sports. We almost never have any athlete at the top level admit it, for the fear of backlash and also because it can get uncomfortable in the locker room.
ATLANTA, GA
AllTarHeels

Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball

After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels. Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

Third possible NBA expansion city emerges in the running

The NBA’s growing popularity has spurred talk of expansion, and while Seattle and Las Vegas are likely the next sites, Mexico City has emerged as a possible contender. The NBA is the hottest ticket in town, at least among ownership groups. The league has seen steady fan and revenue growth over the years, while MLB and the NFL have each had their share of issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MassLive.com

FanDuel promo code nets exclusive Packers-Titans bet $5, get $125

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel promo code offer for Titans-Packers tonight is giving away a guaranteed bonus. Betting on the unpredictability of the NFL can...
GREEN BAY, WI
Brad Stevens savvy roster construction on display during Celtics win streak | Brian Robb

The Celtics’ depth to begin the 2022-23 season took a serious hit before the year even began. Danilo Gallinari was gone for the year and Rob Williams was ruled out for at least two months after undergoing knee surgery. With open roster spots and trade exceptions available, the calls came early and often for Brad Stevens and Boston’s front office to add more experience to this group amid the injury woes.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Help is finally on the way for the Lakers rotation

The struggling Los Angeles Lakers could get a big boost to their depth with two key offseason additions returning to practice and preparing to make their season debuts. It’s been a rough start for the Lakers, sitting at 3-10 and near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The reasons for their struggles are myriad but a lack of depth has certainly played a part. Only one player (Austin Reaves) has appeared in all 13 games so far and Darvin Ham has already tried nine different starting lineups.
LOS ANGELES, CA
