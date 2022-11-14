Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Free Thursday Night Football stream: How to watch Titans vs. Packers at Lambeau Field
There’s a pretty decent Thursday Night Football matchup in primetime this week. Mike Vrabel’s Titans will travel to Green Bay, where the tundra at Lambeau Field may finally be frozen as kickoff temperatures will be in the 20s. Coming off an upset of the Cowboys, the 4-6 Packers are actually 3-point favorites over a 6-3 Titans team.
Be Prepared: The Vikings Should Lose in the Next 2 Weeks
I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but the Minnesota Vikings should lose a game soon. The Vikings just upset the Buffalo Bills on the road in historic fashion. It was an outstanding game, and it should go down as the game of the year. After this historic upset, we all need to be prepared. A trip-up is likely coming.
MassLive.com
Patriots release tallest receiver on their roster after bye week
The New England Patriots are moving on from wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday. At 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey was the biggest wide receiver on the Patriots roster and had made an on-and-off impact throughout the year. Originally signed as a free agent over the summer, Humphrey had...
Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency
FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
Patriots sign former USFL tight end who put on 30 pounds to play O-line (report)
The New England Patriots have reportedly added an intriguing prospect from the USFL to their practice squad. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have signed Hunter Thedford to their practice squad as an offensive tackle. Here’s the thing: Thedford last played football as a tight end in the USFL after playing tight end in college.
If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Eagles on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) will look to stay undefeated under interim head coach Jeff Saturday as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11. Those in the red region of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel, courtesy of 506 Sports.
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 11 game
The San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City in the final game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 11 picks, predictions:. Titans vs. Packers | Bears vs....
Jets QB Zach Wilson has snarky exchange with reporter when asked about last Patriots loss
A little over two weeks after throwing three interceptions in a loss to the Patriots, Zach Wilson had a snarky exchange with a reporter when discussing his reaction afterwards. When asked Wilson about his “pretty emotional” response coming off the field last month, the second-year quarterback said “I still believe...
At just 27, he’s one of three Patriots assistants named ‘NFL coaches to watch’
Ross Douglas is a year older than Jakobi Meyers. He’s the same age as Kendrick Bourne. Both Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker are two years older than him. Having a 27-year-old coach may be unusual. But it appears to be working. On Thursday, Douglas was named one of three New England Patriots assistants named among “young NFL coaches to watch” by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
BetMGM bonus code: $1k risk-free bet, $200 TD bonus for Titans-Packers
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Football fans are in for a treat on Thursday night when the Titans and Packers go head to head, and our BetMGM bonus...
‘80 For Brady,’ Patriots Super Bowl LI championship movie trailer releases
Paramount Pictures released the trailer for “80 For Brady” on Thursday, a movie based on a true story of four older best friends traveling to Houston to watch Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ historic Super Bowl LI Championship over the Atlanta Falcons. Lily Tomlin, Jane...
Titans-Packers DraftKings promo code scores bet $5, win $200 bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A new DraftKings promo code offer creates a no-brainer bonus for Thursday Night Football between the Titans and Packers. Anyone who can pick...
atozsports.com
NFL insider predicts if key player will return to the Chiefs in 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a team-friendly one-year deal before the 2022 season.. At the time, it felt like the one-year deal for Smith-Schuster was basically a “tryout deal”. Smith-Schuster showed during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, early in his career, that...
FanDuel promo code nets exclusive Packers-Titans bet $5, get $125
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel promo code offer for Titans-Packers tonight is giving away a guaranteed bonus. Betting on the unpredictability of the NFL can...
Patriots LB Matthew Judon spent time during bye ‘fixing’ Madden ratings
FOXBOROUGH — Matthew Judon may be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in real life, but that still hasn’t been updated in the video game world. In Madden 23, Judon is rated an 88, not even among the Top 20 of front seven players. You wouldn’t know...
Yardbarker
Could former a Eagles offensive coordinator make a comeback in Philadelphia?
After a 3-5-1 start, Frank Reich was fired as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Is a reunion in store for him with the Eagles?. Philadelphia fans have fond memories of Reich, who served as the Eagles offensive coordinator during their magical Super Bowl run in the 2017 season. Shane Steichen, the...
USA TODAY Sports' Week 11 NFL picks: Do Cowboys or Vikings gain ground in NFC?
Dallas and Minnesota prepare to tangle in hopes of keeping pace or closing the gap on the conference-leading Eagles.
One Taylor Swift concert ticket going for over $73,000 at first Gillette Stadium show
Tickets for Taylor Swift’s U.S. leg of the tour will go on sale via TicketMaster on November 18 but there was a frustrating presale on November 15, when many fans saw Ticketmaster crash on them before they could get tickets. Swifties everywhere are skipping the Ticketmaster madness and are...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0