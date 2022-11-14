ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be Prepared: The Vikings Should Lose in the Next 2 Weeks

I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but the Minnesota Vikings should lose a game soon. The Vikings just upset the Buffalo Bills on the road in historic fashion. It was an outstanding game, and it should go down as the game of the year. After this historic upset, we all need to be prepared. A trip-up is likely coming.
Patriots release tallest receiver on their roster after bye week

The New England Patriots are moving on from wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday. At 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey was the biggest wide receiver on the Patriots roster and had made an on-and-off impact throughout the year. Originally signed as a free agent over the summer, Humphrey had...
Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency

FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
At just 27, he’s one of three Patriots assistants named ‘NFL coaches to watch’

Ross Douglas is a year older than Jakobi Meyers. He’s the same age as Kendrick Bourne. Both Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker are two years older than him. Having a 27-year-old coach may be unusual. But it appears to be working. On Thursday, Douglas was named one of three New England Patriots assistants named among “young NFL coaches to watch” by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
NFL insider predicts if key player will return to the Chiefs in 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a team-friendly one-year deal before the 2022 season.. At the time, it felt like the one-year deal for Smith-Schuster was basically a “tryout deal”. Smith-Schuster showed during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, early in his career, that...
