At least One Died In A Fatal Vehicle Crash In Lake Havasu City (Lake Havasu City, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal vehicle crash that claimed at least one life. The crash happened on Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. on State Route 95, near milepost 201, north of Lake Havasu City.
Exceptional Healthcare hospital to host ribbon cutting
BULLHEAD CITY – Work continues to progress on the Exceptional Healthcare facility, and a Foundation Celebration is planned for Friday, Nov 18, with a ribbon cutting at 3:45 p.m. The construction site will host the event; it’s located at 2364 Hwy. 95 in Bullhead City, on the southwest corner of Hwy. 95 and Marina Boulevard.
BLM to conduct prescribed burning in the Hualapai Mountains￼
KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River District will conduct prescribed burning near the communities of Atherton Acres, Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park, Getz Peak, and Potato Patch communication sites, as well as BLM’s Wild Cow Springs Campground. Prescribed burning operations are planned between November...
Frozen storage operation plans construction near Kingman￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – A Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company plans to build and operate a warehouse facility that will store and distribute frozen products, mostly food and beverage items, at a 92-acre site in the Griffith Energy Industrial Corridor, about 15 miles south of Kingman. The Tippmann Group Interstate Warehousing venture is a three generation, family-owned company that’s been in business for more than 50 years.
445,000-acre Avi Kwa Ame proposal subject of public meeting Thursday in Laughlin
A public meeting on the proposed 445,000-acre Avi Kwa Ame national monument is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 17, in Laughlin.
Legal Notices for the Week of Nov. 16 – Nov. 22, 2022
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION FOR-PROFIT CORPORATION 1. Entity Type: For-Profit (Business) Corporation 2. Entity Name: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. 3. [blank] 4. Character of Business: Any legal purpose. 5. Shares. Class: Common Total: 2. 6. Arizona Known Place of Business: 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 7. Directors: Justin Holmby, 1775 Bimini Lane, #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 8. Statutory Agent: Venjuris P.C., Ruth Carter, 1938 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016. 9. Certificate of Disclosure. 10. Incorporators: Mysti Holmby, 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 By checking the box marked “I accept” below, I acknowledge under penalty of law that this document together with any attachments is submitted in compliance with Arizona law. [x] I ACCEPT /s/ Mysti Holmby 8/19/2022 STATEMENT OF MERGER 1. Surviving Entity Name: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. 1.1 Surviving entity jurisdiction of organization: Arizona. 1.2 Surviving entity type: [x] NEW Arizona corporation, LLC, or limited partnership. 2. Merging Entities: J & M Express Freight Solutions Inc. Type of Entity: Corporation. Jurisdiction of organization: California. 3. Surviving entity known place of business: 1775 Bimini Lane #D8, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. 4. Surviving Entity Statutory Agent: Venjuris P.C., 1938 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016. 5. [blank] 6. Approval of Merger: By the signatures appearing on this Statement of Merger, each entity declares under the penalty of perjury that the plan of merger was approved by each merging entity, and by the surviving entity if it is also a merging entity, in accordance with A.R.S. Section 29-2203, and also by each foreign merging entity or foreign merging and surviving entity in accordance with the laws of its jurisdiction or organization.7. Delayed Effective Date: [blank] J&M Express Freight Solutions Inc. (CA company) /s/ Justin Holmby, CEO 8/14/2022 J&M Express Freight Solutions Inc. (AZ company) /s/ Justin Holmby, CEO 8/14/2022.
WARMC initiates mask requirements for employees
BULLHEAD CITY — Amid high levels of respiratory illnesses within the area, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center has reinstated facemask requirements for hospital employees. The requirement does not apply to most hospital visitors. "We are seeing increased numbers of patients with serious cases of influenza, children with (respiratory syncytial...
Fichtelman on trial for allegedly fathering underage stepsister’s child￼
KINGMAN – It took more than five hours to select the jury while attorneys spent only 20 minutes to present opening statements in the trial of a Lake Havasu City man who allegedly fathered the child of his adopted teenage stepsister, 45 years his junior. Trial for Terry Fichtelman, 65, began Monday in Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman.
School district reacts to 'disturbing statements'
BULLHEAD CITY — Two Bullhead City School District campuses were placed on "soft lockdown" Wednesday and likely will remain so today following comments about the two schools. According to Lance Ross, public information officer for BCSD, both Bullhead City Middle School and Coyote Canyon School enacted soft lockdown procedures that "allow most activities to continue on campus, but some access to the sites will be limited."
Tinker Rattler Race is Nov 19￼
KINGMAN – The Route 66 Tinker Rattler MTB Race will be held Saturday, Nov 19 starting at Coyote Pass Trailhead in Kingman. This race is for all level racers, beginners, kids, intermediate, and experts!. The race course is as follows: Beginners eight miles (1 lap); Intermediate 16 miles (2...
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
Volleyball season comes to a close
As the seasons and the leaves change, if you’re not in Arizona, there comes a time where fall sports end and the winter season begins. In Bullhead City, the fall sports have ended but not without great effort. The boys of Mohave football were able to create a playoff team that produced great success in the regular season, but eventually fell short. Their efforts were displayed and clear as success would come with persistent effort. Out of all the teams, the Mohave football team had the longest season as no other teams performed well enough to enter into the playoffs.
Kelly, Hobbs take senate, governor races￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Kingman voters overwhelming rejected a proposed sales tax increase and Arizona democrats have racked up wins in hotly contested races for the U.S. senate and Governor’s office. That much was clear, but thousands of votes were left to be counted across the state Tuesday morning, at deadline for this edition of The Standard.
Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says her sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states. Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. “She was super sparkly. Everywhere...
Give thanks at Aquarius and Edgewater with a Thanksgiving feast ￼
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Aquarius Casino Resort and?Edgewater Casino Resort will celebrate Thanksgiving with holiday meal offerings at Stockman’s Steakhouse and Café Aquarius on Thursday, Nov. 24. Located at Edgewater, Stockman’s Steakhouse will offer a featured Thanksgiving meal, available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Selections will include...
D'Amico and council members sworn in
BULLHEAD CITY — The regular Bullhead City Council meeting held Tuesday night saw the city's new mayor and five council members sworn into office. Mayor Steve D'Amico was sworn in first by Judge Steven Moss, followed by Dan Alfonzo, Rodney Head, Grace Hecht, Juan Lizarraga and Tami Ring. Alongside...
Varsity volleyball chosen for AIA Sportsmanship Award￼
KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District #20 is proud of the Kingman High School girls’ Varsity Volleyball team. They were selected as this year’s recipient of the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) 3A Conference Sportsmanship Award. This award is handed out annually in each conference to the team that exhibits the highest level of sportsmanship, as voted on by the officials.
Bah Humbug! It’s a Christmas Carol￼
KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater proudly presents A Christmas Carol – Charles Dickens’s festive tale of redemption and compassion. Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly encounters come to life in the Charles Dickens beloved story adapted by Ed Monk and directed by Malachi Ayers. This holiday classic runs...
Chmiel named to Biola U’s Dean’s List￼
Rebekah Chmiel was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence. Chmiel from Kingman, a Nursing major, was one of approximately 1,600 students who were named to the dean’s list in spring 2022. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
