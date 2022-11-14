Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Redmond Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police arrested a suspect in the disappearance of a woman in 2011. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in...
q13fox.com
Employee shot while interrupting Tacoma smash-and-grab burglary
TACOMA, Wash. - An employee was shot while interrupting an apparent smash-and-grab burglary Thursday morning at a Tacoma business, police said. Before 3 a.m., an alarm company was alerted about a burglary at a strip mall in the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. As officers responded, an off-site manager...
q13fox.com
9-year-old shot in the face during road rage incident improving, released from ICU
RENTON, Wash. - A 9-year-old boy was released from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Renton. According to Washington State Patrol, the drivers of two vehicles made contact with each other Nov. 11on SR 167, approaching I-405. The two vehicles exited and wound up near SW Grady Way.
q13fox.com
Police investigate domestic violence shooting inside Des Moines apartment, suspect arrested
DES MOINES, Wash. - Police are investigating after a woman allegedly shot another man inside a Des Moines apartment Wednesday night. According to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD), officers responded to reports of a shooting near the Heritage Court Condominiums on 30th Ave. S just before 9:00 p.m. While officers were on their way, dispatch learned that someone inside the apartment had been shot.
whatcom-news.com
Mount Baker Highway closed while K9 unit located burglary suspects
DEMING, Wash. — A section of Mount Baker Highway (SR542) was closed early this morning, Thursday, November 17th, while Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies and a Bellingham Police Department K9 unit worked to locate 2 burglary suspects. WCSO Spokesperson Deb Slater told Whatcom News via email deputies...
KOMO News
Neighbors describe 'wild' car chase that ended in Federal Way crash
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A "wild" chase ended in a crash that did damage to cars in one North Beacon Hill neighborhood and now residents are voicing their concern. It started in Federal Way Tuesday evening, neighbors said the people crashed near South Winthrop Street and 17th in North Beacon Hill. The car's occupants reportedly bailed out of the car, running in different directions.
myfoxzone.com
A suspected burglary in 1977 ended with a man dead in his Washington home. The case is still unsolved
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Billy Wills was found dead in his Woodinville home 45 years ago. A suspected burglary turned deadly when he was attacked by one or multiple suspects and shot on Feb. 15, 1977. "From what I know, at the time, my father, he had the flu and...
q13fox.com
Deputies investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Lynnwood home on Saturday. Authorities say suspected heroin and fentanyl were recovered from the scene. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), at around 4:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home to reports of...
MyNorthwest.com
Death investigation underway after body found in burned-out trailer
A body was found following a large fire in unincorporated South King County Thursday. Josh Hoffman of PNW Thinline Photography, who shot video of the fire, said firefighters were called to the 30800 block of Military Road South at about 1:36 a.m. near Auburn. Video showed what appeared to be...
6-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Monroe on Saturday. Snohomish County authorities responded to a rollover crash near Woods Creek Road and Yaeger Road at around 10 p.m. A six-year-old with an injured arm as well as a 31-year-old woman were discovered by deputies. It is unclear...
17-year-old student killed in fatal shooting at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — The victim in a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School was identified in court Tuesday, one week after he was shot and killed by a fellow student. The two suspects in that shooting appeared in court Tuesday afternoon at the King County Family Justice Center. During court...
KOMO News
Lynnwood 2-year-old dies of suspected fentanyl exposure
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) detectives believe a 2-year-old Lynnwood boy who died over the weekend likely died due to fentanyl exposure. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to an apartment on the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West around 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old. Responding deputies gave the boy life-saving measures until aid units arrived.
q13fox.com
Washington man sentenced to 26 years for murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A Washington man who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and dumped her body off of a hillside was convicted of first-degree murder. A Pierce County Superior Court judge sentenced Colin Dudley on Nov. 14 to more than 26 years and 8 months in prison. Kassandra Cantrell disappeared...
Standoff at home near Meridian Elementary in Kent ends, suspect now in custody two days after the incident
KENT, Wash. — The suspect involved in a standoff near Meridian Elementary School in Kent on Monday was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. The elementary school was closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to concerns over the the 26-year-old man in a nearby home who police say pointed a gun at a family member on Monday and started a standoff. Kent Police say the man was acting erratic and was saying concerning comments about the school. During the incident, the school was put on a lockdown for around five hours.
wa.gov
Detectives arrest man for numerous assaults in King County
BURIEN, Wash. – A man accused of committing numerous violent assaults in the area of the Burien Transit Center is in custody due to the coordinated efforts of Washington State Patrol (WSP) and King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) detectives. The 42-year-old Burien man is accused of approaching women...
KOMO News
Man accused of gruesome Georgetown stabbings has been arrested dozens of times
SEATTLE — The man accused of the brutal slaying of two people in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood entered a not-guilty plea in court Wednesday morning. Seattle police arrested John Marcel Williams for allegedly killing 53-year-old Howard Hicks and 55-year-old Maryanne Wooden inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave South on Oct. 30.
q13fox.com
SUV crashes into tree in Woodinville; 3 people injured
WOODINVILLE, Wash. - Multiple people have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday morning. Before 2 a.m., crews with Eastide Fire and Rescue and King County deputies responded to a report of a car that crashed into a tree near the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road.
myedmondsnews.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
Man charged after series of burglaries, attempted ATM thefts in Pierce County
A man was arrested Monday and charged with several counts of burglary and theft after a string of commercial business thefts in the South Sound late last year, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. 45-year-old Kevin Michael Woods was charged Tuesday with three counts of second-degree burglary and two...
q13fox.com
Multiple people injured in Issaquah crash
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Fire and rescue crews said multiple people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in Issaquah. The crash happened on the High Point Way on-ramp to eastbound I-90. Eastside Fire and Rescue said one car overturned and there were multiple injuries. It's unknown what led up to...
