Sioux City Journal
October numbers indicate Lincoln casino may be taking slot machine dollars from Iowa
Lincoln's WarHorse Casino followed up a phenomenal first week with an equally solid first full month. According to information released Monday by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, the casino generated just more than $854,000 in gaming tax revenue in October. The state's gaming tax is 20% of revenue, which...
KETV.com
Lincoln and Lancaster County consider how to spend casino revenue
In just five weeks, the 433 slot machines at Lincoln's Warhorse Casino paid out $800,000 to the state's Property Tax Credit Fund – $28,500 for compulsive gamblers' assistance and $143,000 to each, the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County. "This first month has been a very nice number," said...
klkntv.com
Lincoln casino generates over $850,000 in tax revenue in first full month of operation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln casino raked in a large sum of money for the state in its first full month of operation. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its October tax revenue report on Monday. In October, Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino generated $854,077 in tax revenue, according...
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
WOWT
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
News Channel Nebraska
Fundraiser heightens talk of McDonnell for mayor in Omaha
It's hard to find a political insider in Omaha who thinks State Sen. Mike McDonnell, a lifelong Omaha Democrat, isn't running for mayor in 2025. And now we have more than just talk, there's a fundraising invitation for this Thursday. And while it doesn't say "McDonnell for Mayor" it might as well.
1011now.com
Blue Springs: One Property at a Time
BLUE SPRINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteers in a small Gage county town are buying rundown properties, cleaning up lots, and attracting new construction. We caught up with Rex Adams, who is the chairman of an organization called “One Property At A Time.”. “The organization was formed in 2017,” Adams...
KETV.com
OPPD proposing raise in customer bills starting in 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District is proposing a raise in customer bills to help offset costs. OPPD proposed increasing its "fuel and purchased power adjustment fee" starting in 2023. It said the average customer's total bill would go up by about 2.9% — the exact amount...
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth, Nebraska City residents on state appointments
LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments Wednesday to boards and commissions. Appointed to the crime victim’s reparations committee are Lou Leone of Nebraska City, David Nelson of Gretna and Weysan Dun of Omaha. Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Public Schools, is appointed to the Nebraska Children’s...
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA -- Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Crete,...
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
WOWT
Bill Murray greets Omaha vets at movie screening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you were at Aksarben Cinema on Wednesday night, maybe catching the new film “Wakanda Forever,” you may have noticed a familiar face hanging out: Bill Murray was in town. The actor was on hand to help support a fundraiser for the Nebraska Vietnam...
klkntv.com
Lincoln prepares to say goodbye to Highway 2, hello to Nebraska Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln will begin changing some signs on Highway 2 this week as it prepares to take full responsibility for its section of the road. In 2019, property owners along the 9-mile stretch received a letter to notify them of the plans to change the road’s name to the Nebraska Parkway.
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
Omaha council approves controversial apartments near 168th and W. Center
The half dozen or so neighbors who spoke cited traffic concerns, that the 192-unit luxury apartment complex is too big and that it would “destroy the quality of life” for current residents.
kfornow.com
New Results Show Lancaster County Attorney’s Race Remains Close
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 16)–Updated election results are out from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office, and they keep open the slim possibility of a recount in one race. Incumbent Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon leads State Senator Adam Morfeld 55,880 to 54,839, a margin of 1,041 votes. Nebraska...
WOWT
Girl, 3, left in back seat of burning car in Omaha
The program from Charles Drew Health Center and Siena Francis House provides temporary care for unsheltered people who are too sick to live on the streets but not enough to stay in a hospital. It aims to redirect people without housing away from unnecessary emergency room visits to more appropriate care and shelter.
