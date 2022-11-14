Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Parkway boys get first victory; Haughton girls tournament underway
The Parkway Panthers edged Evangel Christian 1-0 for their first victory of the season Wednesday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Nolan Dean scored the game’s lone goal. The Panthers improved to 1-1. In the opener of Haughton’s annual Cranberry Classic girls tournament, Bossier and Northwood...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Benton, Haughton aim for quarterfinals Friday night
The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers will seek to advance to the quarterfinals of the non-Select Division I playoffs Friday night. Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seeded, hosts No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Haughton (6-5), the No. 27 seed, hosts No. 11 seed East St. John (9-2) at Harold E. Harlan. Both games kick off at 7.
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Airline wins twice on Day 1 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Plain Dealing gets first win
Airline won two games as the annual Battle on the Hardwood Classic got underway Wednesday at Parkway. The Lady Vikings defeated Delhi 71-39 in the event’s afternoon opener. They came back at 7 p.m. and defeated Homer 64-37. In a battle of parish teams, Plain Dealing picked up its...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Haughton, Bossier girls teams open season with victories
The Haughton and Bossier girls teams opened the season with victories Monday night. Haughton defeated Northwood 6-0 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Bossier downed Huntington 8-3 at Memorial Stadium. In a boys season, opener Benton played Alexandria to a scoreless tie on the road. At Preston Crownover,...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier gives new head coach first win
The Bossier Bearkats gave new Head Coach Justin Collins his first victory Tuesday night, defeating the Haughton Bucs 71-41 at Bossier. It was the season opener for Bossier. Haughton fell to 0-2 under new Head Coach Robert Price. The Bearkats jumped out to a 23-10 lead after a quarter and...
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: Airline rallies past West Monroe in double OT in boys season opener
Colby O’Glee scored 28 points as Airline rallied for a 69-58 double-overtime victory over West Monroe in a boys season opener at Airline Monday night. In another boys game, Haughton fell to Evangel Christian 60-40 in Robert Price’s first game as head coach. In girls openers, Benton fell...
bossierpress.com
Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Haughton post victories
Cope, Benton and Haughton picked up victories as Bossier Parish teams completed the first half of district play Monday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Elm Grove at Cope, Benton downed Greenacres 46-24 at Benton and Haughton edged Rusheon 30-28 at Rusheon. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Elm Grove 16-7, Benton...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway, Airline, Haughton open season with victories
The Parkway Lady Panthers, Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs opened the season with victories Tuesday night. Parkway, last season’s Class 5A runner-up, defeated 2021-22 Class 3A state champion Wossman 57-44 in Monroe. Airline downed Bossier 61-24 at Bossier. Haughton defeated Homer 55-29 at Haughton. Elsewhere, Plain Dealing...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Both Ruston hoop squads take down Minden in home openers
Ruston High’s varsity basketball squads both picked up wins Tuesday night at home with the girls winning by a final score of 56-31 and the boys winning 55-33. The girls improve to 2-0 to start the season while the boys win was the season opener for the team. “I...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: BPCC suffers first loss
The Bossier Paris Community College Cavaliers suffered their first loss Tuesday night, falling to Southern Arkansas Tech 83-79 in The Billy Montgomery Gymnasium. Former Calvary Baptist standout D’Marcus Hall led BPCC (2-1) with 20 points. Damani Claxton added 15 and Christian Caldwell 14. Hall was 6-of-11 from the field...
KLTV
Carthage Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt on playoff game at Texas High
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs will be taking on Van Alstyne this week in the area playoff. Head Coach Scott Surratt, who previously coached at Texas High, spoke out about his return. He said, “Yeah, you know, I coached at Texas High for eight years and you know,...
bossierpress.com
Bossier Schools Make Big Gains Across the Board in State Performance Scores
Bossier Schools received its 2021-22 report card today from the Louisiana Department of Education, the first official performance scores that reflect school letter grades since the pandemic, and it shows students throughout the district are making great strides and tremendous growth. As a result, the state ranked Bossier Schools as the seventh leading district in the state for earning an ‘A’ for student growth and 12th overall among all 65 reporting districts.
KTBS
Bossier Elementary principal celebrates moving school up two letter grades
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Norcha Lacy is the Bossier Parish Schools Principal of the Year, but on Wednesday even bigger news she and her team have moved Bossier Elementary School up two letter grades from "F" to "C." She says even the pandemic helped make this accomplishment possible. "We were...
ktalnews.com
La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores
La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores. La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance …. La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores. New school-based health care center opens inside …. The new location offers a full medical office for students. Texarkana Texas firefighters receive special...
KTBS
Griffin's POTW: Colin Rains
Haughton quarterback Colin Rains isn’t just an outstanding athlete for the Buccaneers, he’s an outstanding student with a 3.96 GPA. He credits his parents for his dedication in the classroom. "They always talk about education. Work can only get you so far, education is going to get your...
KTBS
Bossier deputies respond to active shooter hoax at Benton High School
BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating an active shooter hoax at Benton High School just before noon Wednesday. Dispatchers received a call about a man dressed in all black at the school with a long gun. Deputies quickly responded to the school and found no evidence of...
KTBS
Webster Parish man recognized with life-saving award
MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man who risked his life to save the life of another was recognized Monday by Sheriff Jason Parker. Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, with Harmon's Towing & Recovery, with a Life Saving Award because of his heroic action of saving a car crash victim last month.
theforumnews.com
40 Under Forty
Each year, the Greater Shreveport Chamber’s Young Professional Initiative highlights 40 of our region’s most dynamic and accomplished young professionals who are engaged in our community as entrepreneurs, executives and managers in the public, private and non-profit sectors. is our chance to celebrate our best young leaders by spotlighting those who are excelling in their profession and making an impact on and for our community.
ktalnews.com
Missing Benton teen found safe
BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish say a Benton teenager, missing since Tuesday night, is now home safe. The teen was last seen asleep in his bed at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officials believe he took his grandfather’s car and crashed a short time later on Hwy 162.
bossierpress.com
Veteran owned business opens in Haughton
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
Comments / 0