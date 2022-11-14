ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

mycbs4.com

GNV commission votes to continue the discussion of GPD's K-9 unit

The City of Gainesville commission say they want the incoming commission to continue the conversation of potentially modifying the GPD K-9 unit. Take a look at what a modified K-9 unit would look like with or without their use. Staff is tasked to gather research from other cities in regards...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Lake City Police battles uptick in car thefts

'You shall not steal' it's one of the ten commandments, but Lake City Police say thieves are stealing from unlocked cars while the owners are learning those commandments. Ashley Hardison, a Lake City Police Department spokeswoman, said it's happened to multiple churches within the city limits. "If you leave something...
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion County deputies look for information connected to homicide

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a person they believe has information related to a homicide investigation. Deputies are looking for 20-year-old Richard Bryce Vincent and the 1997 Toyota 4Runner, with the Florida License plate VD1KA. Deputies believe Vincent is driving the vehicle. Detectives...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

MCSO looking for missing 24-year-old

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente, 24, is missing and could possibly be in danger. MCSO says that on Nov. 13th, she got into an argument with her boyfriend and got out of his vehicle on the 9500 block of Southeast 183 Road in Ocklawaha.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for vandalizing UF Institute of Black Culture sign

The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) arrested a man in connection with an overnight vandalism incident at the University of Florida Institute of Black Culture. Marvelle Blair, 27, was caught on video surveillance uprooting the sign in front of the building of the Institute of Black Culture, and officers were made aware of the incident Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Driver dies, passengers seriously injured, in roll over crash in Putnam County

Putnam County — A 50-year-old woman died, an 11-year-orl girl suffered critical injuries, and two other teens had serious injuries after a crash in Putnam County, FHP said. The people were all riding together in an SUV and are from Interlachen, FHP said. The crash happened Wednesday night at 6:08 PM at State Road 20, east of Wippletree Road, FHP said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Man steals motorcycle from Gainesville and flees from police with minor

According to the Starke Police Department (SPD), Garret V. Culverson, 34, was arrested yesterday for stealing a motorcycle and attempting to flee from police with a minor. SPD says they responded to the Heritage Villas Apartments to a report of a stolen motorcycle. Officers confirmed that Culverson had possession of the motorcycle and it was stolen out of Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for following driver and pointing gun at him on Archer Road

According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Richard Bertram Johnson Jr. was arrested after an incident that occurred on Archer Road last night. ACSO says that a victim called the dispatch center stating he was being followed by Johnson. The victim says after minutes of being followed, they came to a red light. Johnson then got out of the vehicle and got a duffle bag out of his trunk and proceeded to get back into the car.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

19-year-old from Palatka found guilty for shooting two almost four years ago

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Timothy Alphonso Scott,19, was found guilty yesterday for shooting two individuals when he was 15-years-old. PCSO says that Scott shot a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old with a stolen gun in a preplanned robbery. One of the victims suffered from a coma for days after the shooting occurred. PCSO says that when the victim woke up from the coma, he was able to identify Scott as the suspect.
PALATKA, FL
mycbs4.com

Spilled fertilizer and overturned semi blocks traffic on I-75 exit

Alachua County — An overturned semi blocked traffic on I-75 South and spilled fertilizer over the interstate Tuesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at the Williston Road exist of I-75 south at 7:10 AM, FHP said. EMS took a 49-year-old male driver, from Brooker, to the...
BROOKER, FL
mycbs4.com

49-year-old Trenton woman dies in single car crash

A 49-year-old Trenton woman died in a car crash early Tuesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened at 12:30 AM on SE 80th Avenue in Gilchrist County. FHP says the driver went off the road and hit a tree. EMS pronounced her dead on the scene. FHP says...
TRENTON, FL

