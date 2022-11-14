Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
Laszewski, Wertz lead Notre Dame past S. Indiana 82-70
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame beat Southern Indiana 82-70 on Wednesday night to improve to 3-0. Its the best start in 5 seasons for the Irish. Trey Wertz led Notre Dame with 20 points, including three 3-point field goals. Nate Laszewski added 18 points, on a night where all five starters scored in double figures.
22 WSBT
Eddies returning to the MHSAA Semifinals for the sixth time in seven years
Edwardsburg, Mich. (WSBT) — The streak continues for Edwardsburg football. They're heading to the MHSAA State Semifinals for the sixth time in the last seven years. On Monday, the Eddies spent time watching film and stretching for what will be a tense matchup with a Grand Rapids South Christian, a team they're quite familiar with.
22 WSBT
Special Report: Claim Your Cash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Millions of dollars are currently up for grabs, and some of it could be yours. You can find access to Michigan's Department of Treasury, and search for unclaimed property here. You can find access to Indiana's Attorney General's office, and search for unclaimed property...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert Weather: Lake effect snow continues to impact Michigan communities
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Those in Buchanan are still digging their way out of lake effect snow. More than a foot of snow came down on the city. Slick roads, winter conditions, and power outages were all seen in Buchanan over the last couple days as lake effect snow impacted the city.
22 WSBT
"Amenities for Generations": Mishawaka nears completion of Beutter Park expansion
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A multi-million-dollar revitalization project in downtown Mishawaka is days away from being completed. The site is the former Uniroyal factory. It started with the Mishawaka Biergarten and the expansion of the Riverwalk. Now, a new ice-skating rink and more are adding to the city's amenities.
22 WSBT
Mishawaka ice rink and trail ready for Mishawaka's Winterfest
The wait is almost over... Mishawaka will open its new ice rink and trail in just a couple of weeks. The city is putting the finishing touches on the Ironworks Ice Rink now. It sits in downtown Mishawaka near Beutter Park. The official grand opening is December 3rd during Winterfest.
22 WSBT
Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County celebrates newest homeowner
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Habitat for Humanity is seeing its work pay off as it celebrates another Habitat Homeowner today. The latest to do it is Timara Lauderdale who got her key Thursday afternoon. This build was in The Field at Highland Subdivision. That's the Habitat for Humanity development...
22 WSBT
74-year-old passenger killed in crash near Constantine
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A South Bend man has died in a crash in southwest Michigan. St. Joseph County Police say the 74-year-old passenger was trapped in the car near Constantine, Tuesday evening. Deputies arrived to find the car on fire. They were able to pull him...
22 WSBT
Two businesses lost to early morning fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A large, early morning fire in South Bend is under investigation and the building seems like a total loss. Fire needs two things... something to burn and oxygen. What was inside this building on Longley Avenue was a perfect recipe for the large fire.
22 WSBT
Storm Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning continues as lake effect snow accumulates
A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan as well as LaPorte and St. Joseph counties in northern Indiana until 10am Thursday. Bands of moderate to heavy lake effect snow will continue overnight through Thursday. This will cause very slick travel conditions, and at times produce low visibility.
22 WSBT
A thank you 24 years in the making
South Bend. Ind. — Police officers have responded to multiple calls every day. They deal with the biggest emergencies. And over time, events tend to blur together. But for the people they help, it's an unforgettable memory. At only three years of age a little boy was wandering in...
22 WSBT
Update: Most power outages restored as lake effect snow continues to fall
Berrien Springs, Mich. — Parts of Berrien County have been hard hit by this band of lake effect snow. People have been dealing with power outages and slick roads throughout the day in Berrien County. Going the speed limit was not really an option with snowplows cleaning up the...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning issued
A WINTER STORM WARNING will go in effect for Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan as well as LaPorte and St. Joseph counties in northern Indiana from 4am Wednesday until 10am Thursday. Heavy, wet lake effect snow will develop late tonight and continue through Thursday morning. 4-6" of snow will...
22 WSBT
South Bend Mayor announces reelection campaign for second term
South Bend. Ind. — The mayor of South Bend announced he’s running for a second term. Democratic Mayor James Mueller was sworn in in January 2020, after serving on Mayor Buttigieg’s administration. A large push for his first campaign was keeping the success going from the previous...
22 WSBT
Passenger dies in Elkhart County crash
A Goshen man died in a crash at County Roads 32 and 15 on Wednesday. Police say a car driving south on 15 pulled into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign and was hit by a car driving east on 32. 30-year-old Adam Maxson-Jones was riding in the...
22 WSBT
Two arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint
The Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department arrested two men Monday night after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The St. Joseph County Police Department thanked the officers involved in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Around two hours after the call came in, an officer spotted...
Comments / 0