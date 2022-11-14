Read full article on original website
Nina May Shelton Broadway
On November 13, 2022, Nina May Shelton Broadway, age 88, of Franklin, Tenn., was called to her eternal home where she was restored and reunited with her late husband, Reg Broadway. She was born May 29, 1934, in Memphis, TN. Her life was full of love and laughter, and she...
Sherry West Cloud O’Sullivan
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, Sherry West Cloud O’Sullivan, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away after a 4-year battle with cancer. She was 74 years old. Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Elnora West, her father, Lloyd West, and her beloved son, John Cloud. She is survived by her husband, Dan O’Sullivan, her sister, Lisa West, her son, Jay Cloud, her daughter-in-law, Molly Cloud, and 5 grandchildren, Aiden, Avery, Shea, Jack, and Rian.
Danny Wayne Williamson
Danny Wayne Williamson, 76, of Franklin, Tennessee went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1946 in Sistersville, West Virginia. Danny will be greatly missed by his wife of 54 years, Marlene Sue Hall. He is survived by his...
Donald “Don” Wayne Locke
Donald “Don” Wayne Locke of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 13, 2022 after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was 93 years young. Don was born on April 15, 1929 to parents, Samuel Otho Locke and Nannie Holloman Locke. He was the youngest of three children. Don graduated from Tennessee Military Institute in Sweetwater, TN, Boot Camp in San Diego, Radar School at Treasure Island and served four years in the U.S. Navy. Afterwards, he worked for Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga for 37 years as a Civil Engineering Mapping Associate until his retirement in 1985.
Brentwood Academy's Christmas in Brentwood returns Dec. 4
Brentwood Academy will return their free community celebration Christmas in Brentwood for the second year on Dec. 4. The event will take place from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on the Brentwood Academy campus featuring live music by Christian group Point of Grace, as well as family-friendly Christmas activities, culminating with the lighting of the Great Brentwood Academy Christmas Tree.
Notes: Acai bowl chain taps WillCo for first local presence
Acai bowl chain taps WillCo for first local presence. Minnetonka, Minnesota-based acai bowl chain Nautical Bowls is eyeing Williamson County for three outposts. According to the company website, the locations will be at Cool Springs, Berry Farms and downtown Franklin. Founded in 2018 by Rachel Amundson and Bryant Amundson, Nautical...
Brentwood health incubator marks one year
Brentwood-based health tech incubator 25m Health announced that it launched six companies and invested in five more in its first year of operation. The organization is a joint venture of LifePoint Health, a locally based hospital operator, and New York City-based venture studio 25madison. 25m Health-sponsored companies include discharge case...
Factory at Franklin's water tower repainted red as renovations continue
The Factory at Franklin has received another visual upgrade in their ongoing renovation with the repainting of the iconic water tower from green to red. Painting began last month and will now feature the new Factory at Franklin logo on the 75,000-gallon tank that sits atop the 110-foot tall structure.
Brentwood special election set for Jan. 12, two candidates currently running for seat
The City of Brentwood’s Special Election is set for January 12, 2023, in order to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Commissioner Regina Smithson in July. The winning candidate will serve the remainder of Smithson's term which set to end in May 2025. According to a...
City of Franklin, FSSD cuts ribbon on new baseball, softball fields
The City of Franklin and the Franklin Special Schools District held a joint ribbon cutting ceremony on November 4 for the unveiling of the a pair of new athletic venues. “This is going to be great, not just for our students in FFSD, but also the city and the opportunity to have tournaments and other activities here,” FSSD Superintendent Dr. David Snowden told the crowd of dozens of community members in attendance.
Brentwood rolling out LED upgrades to streetlamps
Brentwood will soon see an upgrade to nearly 4,000 streetlights to LED bulbs. The upgrade was first discussed by the city in 2021 with the goal to reduce electric and infrastructure costs as well as a reduction in light pollution and improvements to roadway safety. The Brentwood City Commission approved...
Franklin Preservation group purchases historic Creekside property, city discusses potential involvement
Franklin Preservation Partners, a newly formed group with the "purpose of preserving Franklin’s open space and historical heritage through private-sector initiatives" announced the purchase of Franklin's historic Creekside property in an effort to preserve the open space. The announcement was made on Nov. 1 to a crowd of dozens...
Ukrainian leaders gather in Franklin to garner support from American Christian communities
Dozens of Ukrainian nationals gathered in Franklin on Nov. 10 and 11 for the Nashville Consultation on Ukraine, a conference featuring Ukrainian faith leaders and politicians. About 15 of the leaders flew to the U.S. from the war-torn country to discuss the role they hope American Christians can continue to play in the ongoing humanitarian efforts and future rebuilding of Ukraine. The conference was hosted by Mission Eurasia, a formerly Illinois-based organization that has relocated to Franklin.
