ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Will it snow on Thanksgiving in Denver?

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYvEt_0jAiqYeW00

DENVER (KDVR) — What are the chances of snow on Thanksgiving in Denver?

Historical Thanksgiving snow chances in Denver

Looking at weather records dating from 1872 to 2021, the overall chance for measurable Thanksgiving snow in Denver is 18%. That’s about one out of every five years.

Denver kicks off holiday season with Mile High Holidays Campaign

The most recent measurable snow occurred in 2015, when Denver International Airport measured 1 inch of snow on Thanksgiving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoUkR_0jAiqYeW00
Historical chances for Thanksgiving snow in Denver.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving 2022

What will travel be like this Thanksgiving? The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting snow for the Colorado mountains on Nov. 23-24. That means the Interstate 70 corridor could be a slow drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9h9z_0jAiqYeW00
Future radar/satellite valid 7 a.m. Nov. 24, 2022.

In Denver, it will be dry on Nov. 23, with a small snow chance on Nov. 24. High temperatures on both days are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

How long will snow last in Denver?

Get ready for another round of snow in the Denver metro area. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issue Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Thursday and Friday due to the cold and snow coming with this storm system.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions

An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow and cold air coming to Colorado over next few days

Another blast of winter heading for Colorado. We are looking at another round of snow and arctic air to settle in for a few days. There will be a quick wave of snow moving in potentially in time for the morning commute, but it looks more likely that it will move through Denver later in the morning. Then we get a little lull before the heavier snow moves in later in the afternoon and into the overnight hours. We have Winter Weather Advisory for the Front Range and northern mountains. The Denver area could see 3 to 6 inches by early Friday morning. This could impact our evening commute as the snow could start ramping up again by then. Our temperatures also plummet. We'll barely reach the mid-20s for the Front Range and foothills. We could see our coldest temperature overnight this season on Thursday night with a low of 8 degrees! This will mean icy conditions on our roads for a few days, so be cautious on your commute. We stay very cold, in the low 20s on Friday before thawing out in the upper 30s and 40s for the weekend. 
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

New 'high-end' forecast predicts up to 18 inches on some Colorado peaks

A new report from the National Weather Service shows that if a less likely 'high-end' snowfall scenario occurs, up to 18 inches of snow could land in parts of northern Colorado between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon. In the more likely 'expected' snowfall scenario, snow could reach more than a foot in a couple limited areas along the Continental Divide, but most totals will max out between 6 to 12 inches in the northern mountains.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car

Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow is back: Here's how much Colorado will get

DENVER — A new round of snow will impact Colorado on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories across the state. Snow is already underway across the metro area, with up to an inch of accumulation already observed in and...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy