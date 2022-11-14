Will it snow on Thanksgiving in Denver?

DENVER (KDVR) — What are the chances of snow on Thanksgiving in Denver?

Historical Thanksgiving snow chances in Denver

Looking at weather records dating from 1872 to 2021, the overall chance for measurable Thanksgiving snow in Denver is 18%. That’s about one out of every five years.

The most recent measurable snow occurred in 2015, when Denver International Airport measured 1 inch of snow on Thanksgiving.

Historical chances for Thanksgiving snow in Denver.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving 2022

What will travel be like this Thanksgiving? The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting snow for the Colorado mountains on Nov. 23-24. That means the Interstate 70 corridor could be a slow drive.

Future radar/satellite valid 7 a.m. Nov. 24, 2022.

In Denver, it will be dry on Nov. 23, with a small snow chance on Nov. 24. High temperatures on both days are expected to be in the mid to upper 40s.

