Be Careful of Which Name You Use When Checking into a Massachusetts Hotel
A fun pastime of mine is checking out what weird laws are still on the books in Massachusetts. Technically known as "Blue" laws, these laws were passed way back when and may have made sense at one particular time but many of these laws today are either outdated, no longer enforced, or never really made sense when they originally went into effect.
The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law
Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
Christmas Was Actually Illegal In Massachusetts Once, Here’s Why…
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us mention that Thanksgiving is officially one week away. Both of us love the November holiday very much as it seems to be far less commercialized than Christmas. Black Friday, however, certainly seems to fill those shoes!. Thanksgiving has...
When Is a Car Considered A ‘Classic’ in Massachusetts?
We can all agree that we've all dreamed of owning a classic car at some point in our lives. However, finding a classic car can be a bit challenging because you don't know what one you're going to find, is it a project car, is it fully restored, or better yet is it actually a classic in Massachusetts?
Where's my Massachusetts tax refund?
BOSTON - The refund rollout is leaving some Massachusetts taxpayers wondering where their checks are, so WBZ-TV reached out to the state for answers.As of late last week, the Department of Revenue had sent out 1.3 million automatic refunds totaling over $1.2 billion from the budget surplus. A majority of those are paper checks instead of direct deposit, so check your mailbox!According to the numbers, the state is less than halfway through the list of people slated to get rebates. They predict everyone will get their money by December 15.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be. A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.
25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts
Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
Heads of 3 Mass. medical associations call for public’s help battling RSV
An “unusual increase” in RSV is contributing to strained capacity at hospitals in and around Greater Boston. Citing an “unusual increase” in respiratory illness that has hospital and ER capacity stretched thin, three Massachusetts physician groups are calling on the public for help. Physicians across Massachusetts...
fallriverreporter.com
Eligible Massachusetts healthcare workers to receive between $12,500 and $300,000 each in loan repayments
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced a step in addressing the health care workforce shortage by contracting with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to implement a $130 million loan repayment program to support and retain the behavioral health and primary care workforce. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Trust Fund.
This 168 Year-Old Massachusetts Home in Ruins is Selling For $2.3 Million
How does a home that is dilapidated and that has also been described as 'a candidate for demolition or renovation' in Massachusetts being sold for over a million dollars. Not just a million, but more than double that at $2.3 million. Sounds pretty absurd, right? Even when you see it, it's tough to believe. So, how?
CNET
Massachusetts State Tax Refunds Begin: Here's When You'll Get Yours
Massachusetts is issuing one-time tax refunds that will ultimately reach some 3 million taxpayers. About 500,000 payments went out the first week of November, according to the state Department of Revenue, with a million more coming every week through the end of the year. As of late last week, the...
Can You be Fired or Penalized While on FMLA in Massachusetts?
Back in 2017 when I had my transplant surgery at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, I had to get all of my ducks in a row with my employer. I had to make sure I notified all of the necessary parties in Human Resources as well as my co-workers at the radio station that would be filling in for me while I was off. Plus, I had to fill out and submit the appropriate paperwork prior to my time away.
Low-income residents receiving SNAP benefits can now buy groceries online at Big Y supermarkets
BOSTON — Low-income Massachusetts residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can now use their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) SNAP benefits to buy groceries online from Big Y, a supermarket chain based in Massachusetts. Big Y is the latest retailer in the Commonwealth to accept EBT SNAP...
Massachusetts Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License to Board a Plane Then
Massachusetts residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has a REAL ID insignia in order to board a plane starting then. The insignia is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts TOP 50 Slang Words
If you’re from here, you KNOW these Massachusetts TOP 50 slang words. You may not even realize it. But you possess a unique trait. You speak like NO one else on earth, if they are not from here. Some Call It Boston-ese Our language is so famous, it’s been...
Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword
The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts medical groups call for RSV mitigation measures including possible indoor mask wearing
An “unusual increase” in cases of a respiratory virus is ramping up pressure on the already-strained health care sector in Massachusetts, and Bay Staters should take steps including possible indoor masking to protect themselves, medical experts said Wednesday. Leaders of three statewide medical groups warned that physicians are...
Massachusetts Minimum Wage Workers to Get Automatic Pay Raise
It seems as though everything is going up these days, including the minimum wage in Massachusetts. If you earn the minimum wage in the Bay State, your hourly pay rate will likely increase as of January 1. The Massachusetts minimum wage for non-tipped employees will go from $14.25 an hour...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans great gesture for mother after hitting $1 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman plans on doing something great for her mom after hitting big money on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Zetta Eastman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game. Eastman,...
RI lawmaker wants to strengthen new catalytic converter law
The new requirements on scrap metal businesses have been law since June.
