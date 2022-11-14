ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Axios

The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law

Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
CBS Boston

Where's my Massachusetts tax refund?

BOSTON - The refund rollout is leaving some Massachusetts taxpayers wondering where their checks are, so WBZ-TV reached out to the state for answers.As of late last week, the Department of Revenue had sent out 1.3 million automatic refunds totaling over $1.2 billion from the budget surplus. A majority of those are paper checks instead of direct deposit, so check your mailbox!According to the numbers, the state is less than halfway through the list of people slated to get rebates. They predict everyone will get their money by December 15.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986.  The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be. A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.  
WNAW 94.7

25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts

Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
fallriverreporter.com

Eligible Massachusetts healthcare workers to receive between $12,500 and $300,000 each in loan repayments

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced a step in addressing the health care workforce shortage by contracting with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to implement a $130 million loan repayment program to support and retain the behavioral health and primary care workforce. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Trust Fund.
WSBS

Can You be Fired or Penalized While on FMLA in Massachusetts?

Back in 2017 when I had my transplant surgery at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, I had to get all of my ducks in a row with my employer. I had to make sure I notified all of the necessary parties in Human Resources as well as my co-workers at the radio station that would be filling in for me while I was off. Plus, I had to fill out and submit the appropriate paperwork prior to my time away.
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts TOP 50 Slang Words

If you’re from here, you KNOW these Massachusetts TOP 50 slang words. You may not even realize it. But you possess a unique trait. You speak like NO one else on earth, if they are not from here. Some Call It Boston-ese Our language is so famous, it’s been...
