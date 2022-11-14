ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WBUR

1st snowstorm of the season moving into Massachusetts

Well, this feels more like November. The chill has settled back in, which means that it was only a matter of time before we’d be talking about snow. In fact, Tuesday's sunshine will continue to fade as clouds move in and thicken up – the first sign of increasing moisture aloft, ahead of a storm center moving out of the Ohio Valley and reaching a position over Cape Cod by Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Mass. Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead Of Season's First Snow

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Massachusetts and large swaths of the rest of New England for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of Worcester County excluding Worcester itself, the upper Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires are all under...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Axios

Four new bridges for Cape Cod

State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
BOURNE, MA
NBC Connecticut

First Snow of the Season: Tracking a Wintry Mix, Snow Moving In

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track a wintry mix and snow that is developing tonight, marking the first snow of the season for some of us. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford County and Litchfield County. Both are in effect now through tomorrow morning.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
iBerkshires.com

Some Snow Predicted Midweek in the Berkshires

With cooler winter temperatures moving through the Berkshires this week, some snowfall is predicted Wednesday, Nov. 16. But today, Monday, Nov. 14, temperatures should stay in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies. Expect a cold night with a low of 17, according to Accuweather. Expect the same Tuesday, Nov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MassLive.com

Eversource asks state for a 21% electricity rate increase

SPRINGFIELD — Eversource has asked the Department of Public Utilities for a 21% increase in electricity supply rates for its Western Massachusetts customers that could go into effect Jan. 1. If approved, the proposed Basic Service Rate for residential customers who receive their energy supply from Eversource would change...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday

Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
