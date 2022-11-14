Read full article on original website
Related
How much snow did Massachusetts get? See totals for your city, town here
Overnight snow showers delivered the first flakes of the year to parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, though a turn toward warmer and rainier conditions promises to wash most of the accumulation away before long. The National Weather Service said a wintry mix that left snow in some areas and sleet...
Here’s a look at some overnight snowfall totals in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A storm packing a mixed bag of precipitation rolled through overnight, bringing more than an inch of fresh snowfall to parts of Massachusetts. The snow washed away rather quickly as warmer temperatures and rain prevailed Wednesday morning. The bulk of the snow fell in Worcester and...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Absolute Most Snow
For the first time in the Fall of 2022, we saw some snow in the Berkshires yesterday, last night, and into this morning. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as a storm packing snow and rain approaches the region. The advisory is in effect for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Hampden, Berkshire, and Hampshire counties from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Portions...
WBUR
1st snowstorm of the season moving into Massachusetts
Well, this feels more like November. The chill has settled back in, which means that it was only a matter of time before we’d be talking about snow. In fact, Tuesday's sunshine will continue to fade as clouds move in and thicken up – the first sign of increasing moisture aloft, ahead of a storm center moving out of the Ohio Valley and reaching a position over Cape Cod by Wednesday.
Snow this winter? Chances look better in latest Massachusetts outlook
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
iheart.com
Mass. Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead Of Season's First Snow
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Massachusetts and large swaths of the rest of New England for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of Worcester County excluding Worcester itself, the upper Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires are all under...
Four new bridges for Cape Cod
State officials want Massachusetts residents to weigh in on the designs for a pair of twin bridges to eventually connect Cape Cod to the mainland. Driving the news: MassDOT officials floated the idea of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges with two pairs of twin bridges at a public meeting Tuesday evening.
School delays and closings for Massachusetts for Nov. 16
The first snow of the season fell overnight in parts of Massachusetts Tuesday into Wednesday morning, leaving up to 2 inches in a few spots. The snowfall had turned to rain by early morning, but the transition could leave the morning commute a little slippery still for some. Both Shrewsbury...
NBC Connecticut
First Snow of the Season: Tracking a Wintry Mix, Snow Moving In
NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track a wintry mix and snow that is developing tonight, marking the first snow of the season for some of us. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford County and Litchfield County. Both are in effect now through tomorrow morning.
Here’s what Boston meteorologists are saying about this week’s winter weather in parts of Mass.
"From mid 70s this past Saturday to the first snow map of the season." National Weather Service: ‘It’s expected the coastal plain will remain as rain, while the interior starts as snow before changing to rain.’. Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘Best shot at some slushy accumulation + some icing...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
iBerkshires.com
Some Snow Predicted Midweek in the Berkshires
With cooler winter temperatures moving through the Berkshires this week, some snowfall is predicted Wednesday, Nov. 16. But today, Monday, Nov. 14, temperatures should stay in the low 40s with partly cloudy skies. Expect a cold night with a low of 17, according to Accuweather. Expect the same Tuesday, Nov....
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
Eversource asks state for a 21% electricity rate increase
SPRINGFIELD — Eversource has asked the Department of Public Utilities for a 21% increase in electricity supply rates for its Western Massachusetts customers that could go into effect Jan. 1. If approved, the proposed Basic Service Rate for residential customers who receive their energy supply from Eversource would change...
Western Massachusetts deals with heavy rainfall over two days
Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with rainfall once again this morning.
This Is Where You Are Most Likely to Hit a Deer in Massachusetts: Report
According to a new report, deer collisions are increasing in Massachusetts. The report claims that deer collisions have risen to 1,656 incidents in 2021. That’s the highest on record since 2002, according to AAA. The study isolated the most common towns and counties where deer collisions occur, and here are the results.
NECN
Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday
Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
Historic Snowstorm: 6 Feet of Snow Could Fall in Western New York
It's hard to believe that it was near 80 degrees in Western New York, just a week and a half ago. Those summer-like temperatures soon gave way to more seasonable air this past week and now, we are about to see below normal temperatures by the end of this week.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 3