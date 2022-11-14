ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

whereyat.com

Best Upscale Bars in New Orleans | NOLA Upscale Bars You'll Love

Here in the Big Easy, it's easy enough to walk down the street and find a picture-perfect neighborhood joint to get some good spirits with good company. There are lots of places to get delicious cocktails in New Orleans. But where do you go to find an upscale bar in New Orleans with a swanky atmosphere?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The Gloriette in Covington Offers Thanksgiving Dining

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Gloriette, situated at the corner of Boston and New Hampshire Streets in the Southern Hotel in Covington, is pleased to announce that it will be open all day for Thanksgiving dining. The warm and charming setting is the perfect location for a family Thanksgiving celebration. Chef Steven Marsella’s three-course menu includes a starter, an entrée, and a dessert for $58 per guest. A children’s menu for $21 is available for children under 12.
COVINGTON, LA
Eater

7 Pies to Pick Up in New Orleans This Thanksgiving

For Thanksgiving, bakeries in New Orleans — which stands on ancestral Indigenous land originally inhabited by the Chitimacha and Chahta Yakni (Choctaw) peoples — are hoping diners will leave the desserts to them. And what better excuse to try out this year’s creations than to free up more time to spend with loved ones? Once you’ve planned your main meal for November 24, consult this guide to seek out the right pie to end with, from the traditional to the unexpected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
peaceful prospects

A history of Hubig's pies.

Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
whereyat.com

New Orleans' Most Popular Female Bartenders

There are bar leads, spirit influencers, cocktail mavens, and more. Did you know that women are currently dominating the field of bartending? Contrary to popular belief, women make up over 50% of today's bartending community. But this hasn't always been the case. In an industry that is usually represented by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Will the old Six Flags site ever be redeveloped?

NEW ORLEANS — Abandoned roller coasters and a rusting Ferris Wheel have loomed over New Orleans East for 17 years. The old Six Flags Amusement Park closed for the storm and never reopened. But just last year, the City of New Orleans chose a developer to take on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

InspireNOLA Hosts Annual Turkey and Ham Giveaway

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – InspireNOLA Charter Schools will host its annual drive-through turkey and ham giveaway as part of its NOLALove initiative that launched in early October. Local politicians and community leaders will join InspireNOLA students and volunteers in distributing nearly 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant Blood Drive

Middendorf's Seafood Restaurant is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both their Manchac and Slidell locations. Participating donors will be eligible to receive a free Blood Center T-shirt as well as a free catfish dinner from the restaurant lovingly known throughout the state as "Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish".
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

The Big Easy Remains Chilly This Weekend

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans, chilly by day, and cold by night through the weekend -- as cold air and high pressure settle in until Monday. Overnight temperatures tonight 36-45° after mostly cloudy skies decrease and allow most of today's warmth to escape. Friday overnight lows will be an Impact Weather Day as local temperatures drop to the upper 20s to upper 30s, and will feel like mid 20s to upper 30s. Afternoon high temperatures for the remainder of this week remain unseasonably chilly. Normal high for New Orleans this time of year -- is 71°.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
boatinternational.com

23m classic yacht Bougie goes up in flames in New Orleans

A 23.4 metre classic yacht Bougie has been destroyed in a shipyard fire in New Orleans, USA. She is one of five yachts that caught fire in a devastating blaze at SeaBrook Harbor over the weekend. According to local reports, the fire department was called to the scene just before...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Fox 8 Defenders: Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit that owns local apartment complexes and pays no property tax is making millions of dollars in revenue every year. Through our Fox 8 Defenders reports, we’ve shown the substandard living conditions residents face at The Willows and Parc Fontaine apartments. Now, one lawmaker says he’s working to strip Global Ministries Foundation of its tax-exempt status, and he has other lawmakers willing to help.
LOUISIANA STATE

