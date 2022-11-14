Read full article on original website
whereyat.com
Best Upscale Bars in New Orleans | NOLA Upscale Bars You'll Love
Here in the Big Easy, it's easy enough to walk down the street and find a picture-perfect neighborhood joint to get some good spirits with good company. There are lots of places to get delicious cocktails in New Orleans. But where do you go to find an upscale bar in New Orleans with a swanky atmosphere?
myneworleans.com
The Gloriette in Covington Offers Thanksgiving Dining
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Gloriette, situated at the corner of Boston and New Hampshire Streets in the Southern Hotel in Covington, is pleased to announce that it will be open all day for Thanksgiving dining. The warm and charming setting is the perfect location for a family Thanksgiving celebration. Chef Steven Marsella’s three-course menu includes a starter, an entrée, and a dessert for $58 per guest. A children’s menu for $21 is available for children under 12.
Eater
7 Pies to Pick Up in New Orleans This Thanksgiving
For Thanksgiving, bakeries in New Orleans — which stands on ancestral Indigenous land originally inhabited by the Chitimacha and Chahta Yakni (Choctaw) peoples — are hoping diners will leave the desserts to them. And what better excuse to try out this year’s creations than to free up more time to spend with loved ones? Once you’ve planned your main meal for November 24, consult this guide to seek out the right pie to end with, from the traditional to the unexpected.
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
whereyat.com
New Orleans' Most Popular Female Bartenders
There are bar leads, spirit influencers, cocktail mavens, and more. Did you know that women are currently dominating the field of bartending? Contrary to popular belief, women make up over 50% of today's bartending community. But this hasn't always been the case. In an industry that is usually represented by...
Popeyes debuts new chicken sandwich, dares competition to ‘Copy This’
Popeyes has introduced a breading-free Blackened Chicken Sandwich, and they're daring copycats to replicate it.
Will the old Six Flags site ever be redeveloped?
NEW ORLEANS — Abandoned roller coasters and a rusting Ferris Wheel have loomed over New Orleans East for 17 years. The old Six Flags Amusement Park closed for the storm and never reopened. But just last year, the City of New Orleans chose a developer to take on the...
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
myneworleans.com
InspireNOLA Hosts Annual Turkey and Ham Giveaway
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – InspireNOLA Charter Schools will host its annual drive-through turkey and ham giveaway as part of its NOLALove initiative that launched in early October. Local politicians and community leaders will join InspireNOLA students and volunteers in distributing nearly 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with a...
whereyat.com
Middendorf’s Seafood Restaurant Blood Drive
Middendorf's Seafood Restaurant is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both their Manchac and Slidell locations. Participating donors will be eligible to receive a free Blood Center T-shirt as well as a free catfish dinner from the restaurant lovingly known throughout the state as "Home of the World Famous Original Thin Fried Catfish".
What’s in this yellow box you see around New Orleans?
Thinking outside and inside the box. The Yellow Box in New Orleans
WDSU
The Big Easy Remains Chilly This Weekend
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans, chilly by day, and cold by night through the weekend -- as cold air and high pressure settle in until Monday. Overnight temperatures tonight 36-45° after mostly cloudy skies decrease and allow most of today's warmth to escape. Friday overnight lows will be an Impact Weather Day as local temperatures drop to the upper 20s to upper 30s, and will feel like mid 20s to upper 30s. Afternoon high temperatures for the remainder of this week remain unseasonably chilly. Normal high for New Orleans this time of year -- is 71°.
boatinternational.com
23m classic yacht Bougie goes up in flames in New Orleans
A 23.4 metre classic yacht Bougie has been destroyed in a shipyard fire in New Orleans, USA. She is one of five yachts that caught fire in a devastating blaze at SeaBrook Harbor over the weekend. According to local reports, the fire department was called to the scene just before...
NOLA.com
See which new cities Breeze Airways will fly to from New Orleans starting in February
Budget carrier Breeze Airways said Tuesday it will start direct flights from New Orleans to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop flights to Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island, beginning in February. The airline, which started flying from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in July 2021, has been...
WDSU
New Orleans fire department battles large fire at recently vacated Oakmont Apartments
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a large fire in Algiers Thursday morning. According to NOFD, the fire started at the Oakmont Apartments in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway. Firefighters say the blaze started around 1:04 a.m. A total of four alarms were called...
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne Performs Live At His 6th Annual “Lil Weezyana Fest” In NOLA [Pictures]
Here are many awesome photos of Lil Wayne performing live for his 6th annual “Lil Weezyana Fest” at Champions Square’s Bold Sphere Music venue in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 29th. If you have not yet viewed the full setlist, seen which special guests Tunechi brought out...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Main Street announced 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners
Thibodaux Main Street announced the winners of the 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off! This year’s event broke previous records and hosted the most teams, the most dishes, and perhaps the largest crowd. The 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners:. Jambalaya/Pastalaya:. First place- Craig Webre for...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit that owns local apartment complexes and pays no property tax is making millions of dollars in revenue every year. Through our Fox 8 Defenders reports, we’ve shown the substandard living conditions residents face at The Willows and Parc Fontaine apartments. Now, one lawmaker says he’s working to strip Global Ministries Foundation of its tax-exempt status, and he has other lawmakers willing to help.
56 rescue dogs from Louisiana ok after plane carrying them goes down on golf course in Wisconsin
NEW ORLEANS — A plane full of rescue animals from Louisiana came crashing down on a snowy golf course in Wisconsin. The plane took off from the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. That was just part of the long journey for nearly 5-dozen dogs. 6 a.m. Tuesday, the first major...
