Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting
A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
North Platte Telegraph
28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says
Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
North Platte Telegraph
Jury finds Omaha man guilty of Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong
The 27-year-old Omaha man accused of shooting a Lincoln man in February 2021 and leaving him to die in a failed plot to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana was found guilty of murder Monday. Days after Deontae Rush took the stand in his trial and declared he "had...
North Platte Telegraph
Bellevue teen dies in high-speed crash in southwest Omaha
A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died late Tuesday night when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha. Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the I, L, Q streets on-ramp to eastbound I-80.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska center Trent Hixson wrapping up six-year career of leadership and growth
LINCOLN — Nebraska center Trent Hixson grew up watching Husker football, dreaming of dawning the Scarlet and Cream some day. Still, he didn’t imagine it becoming reality. And as the Omaha Skutt prospect began looking at colleges, none of them felt quite right. That was until the walk-on...
North Platte Telegraph
Lineup turnover, inexperience contribute to Nebraska’s offensive line struggles
In the Big Ten, winning football teams are built in the trenches. Nebraska’s struggles this season aren’t exclusively limited to the offensive line — but there’s no question that issues in both pass and run blocking have contributed to the Huskers’ 3-7 record. A look...
North Platte Telegraph
Sun Country Airlines to begin flights out of Omaha's Eppley Airfield
Sun Country Airlines, a low-cost airline, will begin offering twice-weekly flights between Omaha’s Eppley Airfield and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on a seasonal basis starting Memorial Day weekend. Sun Country will join Delta Air Lines in offering flights between the two airports. Tickets can be purchased starting Tuesday on...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Nebraska interim coordinator Bill Busch facing greatest coaching challenge
LINCOLN — This is the life he chose. So Bill Busch knows that in two weeks, he will be job-hunting again, moving again, looking for another horizon on the coaching trail. “When a new staff comes in, it’s usually a whole new staff,” Busch said. “That’s how the business works. That’s what I signed up for.”
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin
Check out a full scouting report on Wisconsin that takes a closer look at the offensive and defensive statistics, why and why not Nebraska should worry and more. Coach: Jim Leonhard (3-2, first season as interim head coach) Record: 5-5, 3-4 Rankings: N/A. OFFENSIVE RATING: 6. Averages per game /...
North Platte Telegraph
'We're still right there': NU remains in mix for Big Ten title despite key loss
Nebraska’s chances to win the Big Ten volleyball title took a hit Sunday in a four-set loss against Ohio State. Now, with four matches to go, Ohio State and Wisconsin are tied at the top of the standings at 15-1. Nebraska is in third place and one match back at 14-2.
North Platte Telegraph
Creighton blitzes Nebraska from the start, dominates in-state showdown
OMAHA — Amy Williams put both hands on her forehead in a display of frustration. Creighton had just splashed another three-pointer, and the Nebraska women's basketball coach had already watched the Bluejays drain four of them earlier in the first half. No. 20 Creighton blitzed the No. 22 Huskers...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: A letter to Nebraska’s senior class, which has been through the wringer
Dear Husker seniors (and juniors electing to walk),. Congratulations on reaching such a special moment in your lives: your last* game in Memorial Stadium. Each and every one of you come to this moment in different ways. Some of you — like Caleb Tannor, Broc Bando, Trent Hixson — have been here since you were freshmen. Others have transferred in recently to end their collegiate careers here.
North Platte Telegraph
Wisconsin-Nebraska predictions: Here are our best bets
Nebraska hasn't beaten Wisconsin in, well, a while. But the Badgers come to town bruised and battered following a frustrating loss to Iowa last weekend. Does the drought end Saturday?. Forecast Casey Thompson’s Saturday afternoon. Amie Just, columnist: 250 yards, but may look rusty out of the gate. A...
North Platte Telegraph
Take 2: NP City Council starts over on sales-tax ordinance amid discord
It was an eventful 10 minutes in North Platte City Hall Wednesday. City Council members voted 5-2 to advance an ordinance — but on its first round, not its second — to implement the half-cent sales tax increase for recreation improvements that voters approved Nov. 8. As a...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Same ‘ol shoddy offense from a Fred Hoiberg team in loss to St. John’s
For Nebraska basketball to even sniff a postseason tournament of any kind, it’s going to have to win a few rock fights. Like six, seven or eight of them. And NU had seven more rocks than St. John’s at halftime Thursday night. Then history kicked in. The long...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Husker OC Whipple recalls scary sideline moment, talks move to box
Mark Whipple saw A.J. Henning coming, but there was only one thing Nebraska’s offensive coordinator could do about it. Whipple, 65, has witnessed a litany of things during his 42-year coaching career, but getting hit on the sidelines was a new experience for him. A knee injury, though? He’s...
North Platte Telegraph
Why did Fred Hoiberg assemble such a brutal schedule during a crucial season?
To quote a former Division I coach, the two most important factors in a college basketball coach’s success are his recruits and his schedule. “But I don’t know which order,” that same coach told The World-Herald last week. Beginning Friday at St. John’s, Nebraska basketball’s schedule turns...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Hot Topic: What should we expect in Casey Thompson’s return from injury?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a topical question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a subject heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on Friday.
