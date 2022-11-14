ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting

A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says

Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Bellevue teen dies in high-speed crash in southwest Omaha

A 16-year-old Bellevue boy died late Tuesday night when his car left an Interstate 80 on-ramp at high speed in southwest Omaha. Mauricio Solorio-Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the I, L, Q streets on-ramp to eastbound I-80.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sun Country Airlines to begin flights out of Omaha's Eppley Airfield

Sun Country Airlines, a low-cost airline, will begin offering twice-weekly flights between Omaha’s Eppley Airfield and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on a seasonal basis starting Memorial Day weekend. Sun Country will join Delta Air Lines in offering flights between the two airports. Tickets can be purchased starting Tuesday on...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin

Check out a full scouting report on Wisconsin that takes a closer look at the offensive and defensive statistics, why and why not Nebraska should worry and more. Coach: Jim Leonhard (3-2, first season as interim head coach) Record: 5-5, 3-4 Rankings: N/A. OFFENSIVE RATING: 6. Averages per game /...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Creighton blitzes Nebraska from the start, dominates in-state showdown

OMAHA — Amy Williams put both hands on her forehead in a display of frustration. Creighton had just splashed another three-pointer, and the Nebraska women's basketball coach had already watched the Bluejays drain four of them earlier in the first half. No. 20 Creighton blitzed the No. 22 Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: A letter to Nebraska’s senior class, which has been through the wringer

Dear Husker seniors (and juniors electing to walk),. Congratulations on reaching such a special moment in your lives: your last* game in Memorial Stadium. Each and every one of you come to this moment in different ways. Some of you — like Caleb Tannor, Broc Bando, Trent Hixson — have been here since you were freshmen. Others have transferred in recently to end their collegiate careers here.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Wisconsin-Nebraska predictions: Here are our best bets

Nebraska hasn't beaten Wisconsin in, well, a while. But the Badgers come to town bruised and battered following a frustrating loss to Iowa last weekend. Does the drought end Saturday?. Forecast Casey Thompson’s Saturday afternoon. Amie Just, columnist: 250 yards, but may look rusty out of the gate. A...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Take 2: NP City Council starts over on sales-tax ordinance amid discord

It was an eventful 10 minutes in North Platte City Hall Wednesday. City Council members voted 5-2 to advance an ordinance — but on its first round, not its second — to implement the half-cent sales tax increase for recreation improvements that voters approved Nov. 8. As a...
North Platte Telegraph

Why did Fred Hoiberg assemble such a brutal schedule during a crucial season?

To quote a former Division I coach, the two most important factors in a college basketball coach’s success are his recruits and his schedule. “But I don’t know which order,” that same coach told The World-Herald last week. Beginning Friday at St. John’s, Nebraska basketball’s schedule turns...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker Hot Topic: What should we expect in Casey Thompson’s return from injury?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a topical question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a subject heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE

