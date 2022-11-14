Dear Husker seniors (and juniors electing to walk),. Congratulations on reaching such a special moment in your lives: your last* game in Memorial Stadium. Each and every one of you come to this moment in different ways. Some of you — like Caleb Tannor, Broc Bando, Trent Hixson — have been here since you were freshmen. Others have transferred in recently to end their collegiate careers here.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO