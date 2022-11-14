ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville police continue search for suspects in road rage shooting that paralyzed man

By Sierra Rains
 3 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department has released more information regarding a Nov. 7 shooting that left a man paralyzed from the waist down.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been the result of a road rage incident that began at about 12:30 p.m. on Fort Campbell Blvd., according to a Monday news release from the CPD.

According to police, a passenger in a tan or bronze Ford Taurus with dark-tinted windows shot at the victim, who was driving a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee. The shooting happened near the intersection of Tobacco Road and Wild Fern Lane.

The victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his side. According to police, he was paralyzed from the waist down and remained in the hospital on Monday — about a week after the incident.

Police are continuing to search for the driver and passenger of the Taurus. Anyone who has information on the occupants or who may have witnessed the road rage incident is asked to call 911.

Tips and video footage of the incident can also be submitted by contacting Detective Steinlage at 931-648-0656, ext. 5472 .

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tipline at 931-645-8477 . Tips can be submitted online at P3tips.com/591 .

Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody

The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Man charged with assault over chips at downtown Marriott

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of robbing a hotel in downtown Nashville and assaulting a security guard for a bag of chips. Officers were called to the J.W. Marriott Hotel on 8th Avenue on Wednesday after hotel officials said Ryan Abdelqadar, 35, walked into a restricted area […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police say propane gas leak caused food truck explosion

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville firefighters have now determined the cause of a food truck explosion that happened Friday night and said that it could have been prevented with one detector. According to officials, the explosion stemmed from a leak out of one of the propane tanks a gas detector...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In South Main Street Wreck

Two Hopkinsville women were injured in a wreck on South Main Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 68-year-old Ella Trump was turning onto South Main Street from East 7th Street when her vehicle hit an SUV driven by 35-year-old Amanda Putty- Hughes of Hopkinsville that was southbound. Trump...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery

An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
