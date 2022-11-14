Armed thieves break into over a dozen vehicles in Hermitage neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents of the Villages of Riverwood neighborhood in Hermitage are on edge after thieves, some of whom appeared armed and wearing knee pads, went from vehicle to vehicle knocking in windows.

It all happened early Sunday morning in the Hermitage neighborhood just off Interstate 40.

There are numerous videos showing at least three people running from driveway to driveway, tugging on door handles, and in many cases, breaking out glass.

News 2 drove through the neighborhood and found three pickup trucks with window damage; two of those trucks were in one driveway where the owner said they awoke Sunday morning to shattered glass, open glove boxes and center consoles, but nothing stolen in either truck.

The woman, who preferred not go give her name, said, “Yeah, I’m mad. Why even do something like this? Being new to the area, it’s a little scary. We thought we are in a safe place, and I think we are in a safe place, and maybe this is just a random act of nonsense.”

Several victims sent News 2 video showing different angles of the thieves going from vehicle to vehicle.

In one of the videos, a man appears to be carrying a gun.

In another video, you can hear the bandits pop a Jeep window, then smash out the remaining glass with their elbows. One of the thieves even dove in the car and began removing items.

A neighbor who was not victimized but knows residents who were told News 2, “What startles me the most, the guy has his gun drawn, it’s the middle of the night and he’s expecting if anyone comes out, he is ready to deal with the threat. I think they are looking for guns, cash, jewelry…I hide my garage door opener now because once they break into your car, they can pop the garage open.”

The man had the following message for the thieves.

“Quit what you are doing. Get a job. Stop breaking into people’s property. Have some respect and you may get shot, if you come into my house you are getting shot, and that’s that.”

So far, Metro police have reported 15 victims.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

