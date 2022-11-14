Read full article on original website
Zeri primed for League of Legends Season 13 buffs as win rate toes 40%
Zeri proved to be one of League of Legends’ most controversial releases. Already having faced more than a dozen changes since her early Season 12 launch, Riot are kickstarting the Spark of Zaun again as her win rate continues to plummet towards 40%. When Zeri rushed onto the scene...
Blizzard doubles down on Overwatch 2 role queue improvements with Support hero reworks
Blizzard has doubled down on its commitment to improving role queue times in Overwatch and developers are hoping major Support hero reworks will be the key. From the first implementation of the role queue system in Overwatch, certain roles have been more popular than others. In the original game, queueing into a game as a Damage hero took longer than the rest. Now in the sequel, playing as either a Tank or Damage hero comes with longer queue times than the Support role.
League of Legends Eternals Series 2 finally launches after lengthy wait
League of Legends’ controversial stat-tracker, Eternals, is finally launching Series 2 in Season 13. New trackers are live as of LoL patch 12.22, nearly three years after Series 1’s launch. Eternals were first introduced to League of Legends in 2019 and were met with much criticism. The stat...
Warzone 2 proximity chat is catching stream snipers red-handed on Twitch
Warzone 2’s new proximity chat has already exposed a handful of stream snipers, but Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier had one of the most explosive interactions yet. Whenever a big-name streamer drops into a game, they can expect plenty of resistance from the opposition. Some opponents might up their game knowing they’re being broadcast to the world, while others are purposely trolling.
Hidden Overwatch 2 Tracer buff makes her a top-tier hero
A Tracer buff that never appeared in the patch notes has allowed her to start dominating games, and she’s been taken from a niche pick to one of Overwatch 2’s strongest DPS heroes. Tracer is arguably Overwatch’s most iconic character. She was the poster girl for the original...
How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Slide canceling used to be an important tactic in Warzone and there is a workaround to use it in the new game. Here’s how you can slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Slide cancel is a momentum and movement-based mechanic that proves to be quite useful...
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day
Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
Warzone 2 players furious over “garbage” PUBG-style looting system
The new Warzone 2 looting system is already causing a lot of problems within the Call of Duty community, with many of the playerbase calling for changes. Being able to loot quickly and efficiently in Warzone 2 can give you a huge advantage in any battle royale game, especially when hot dropping into highly contested areas. However, one of the biggest changes in the game is the way players pick up loot in Warzone 2.
DrLupo’s list of Warzone 2 fixes includes proximity chat, looting, and DMZ mode
Streamer DrLupo is among the many who have tried out Warzone 2 and the new DMZ mode, and he has some thoughts on improvements that are needed. DrLupo came to fame thanks to his reputation as a battle royale player back in the hey-day of games like H1Z1 and the height of Fortnite’s popularity.
Crimson Desert: Gameplay, story, trailer, platforms & more
Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action-adventure game that is currently being developed by Pearl Abyss – the team behind Black Desert Online. Here’s everything we currently know about Crimson Desert, including gameplay, platforms, and more. Pearl Abyss originally announced Crimson Desert during the 2020 Game Awards, but...
Pokemon TCG Live beta finally hits US with global launch
The long-awaited Pokemon TCG Live beta is finally available in the US as the company has officially launched the app globally. More than nine months after its initial announcement, the beta for Pokemon TCG Live is officially available worldwide. As the first mention of the new Pokemon TCG online game...
All new Warzone 2 features explained: Interrogation system, Gulag 2.0, new loadouts & more
Warzone 2 is finally here and brings a ton of new features for the players to get excited about. So, here’s a rundown of all the new features in Warzone 2. CoD players are about to witness a new era of the franchise with the arrival of Warzone 2. While the sequel revolves around the same concept as that of the original Warzone, it does come with a slew of new features.
How to play Warzone 2 on Steam Deck: Best settings & more
Warzone 2 has launched, and we’ve worked out how to get the game running on Steam Deck. There’s some good news, bad news, and a workaround. Call of Duty releases doesn’t stop at Modern Warfare 2 this year, as the sequel to Warzone releases today. While the full game has done absolute gangbusters, the appetite for the battle royale chaos lingers. However, will it run on the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld?
Everything in MultiVersus Season 2: New characters, Game of Thrones map, more
MultiVersus Season 2 brings even more new characters to the successful fighter along with a slew of gameplay changes and fresh content. We’ve put together everything there is to know about MultiVerusus Season 2. The rise of MultiVersus has been one of 2022s greatest success stories. Warner Bros. Smash-inspired...
Where to find Dreepy, Drakloak & Dragapult in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to catch, raise, and evolve the Dragon/Ghost-type Dreepy while exploring the Paldea region. Below is everything you need to know to find it. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will again be able to encounter Dreepy, the adorable Dragon/Ghost-type added during Gen 8’s...
How to add an enemy player to your squad in Warzone 2: Assimilation explained
As one of the more shocking new features in Warzone 2, players can now swap sides and join enemy teams in the midst of combat. Here’s how it works thanks to the Assimilation mechanic. With the arrival of Warzone 2 came an all-new map in Al Mazrah, a range...
Overwatch 2 devs reveal big progression system & reward changes amid community backlash
Overwatch 2’s progression system will see some big changes in the coming months in light of community criticism over the lack of earnable skins and rewards, instead with a bigger emphasis being placed on purchasable cosmetics. Overwatch 2 will be moving forward with a slightly different progression system –...
Best Warzone 2 settings on consoles
What are the best settings for Warzone 2 on consoles? To make sure you can spot the competition easily, here’s how to get the most out of Warzone 2 if you’re playing PlayStation or Xbox. Warzone 2 and DMZ offer brand new experiences for CoD players, using the...
Where to find Rockruff & Lycanroc Forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to catch and evolve Rockruff into three different forms of Lycanroc while exploring the Paldea region. Below is everything you need to know to find and catch it. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will include many exciting species from recent generations, including the...
The Devil in Me review – A disjointed season finale to the Dark Pictures Anthology
The Dark Pictures Anthology ends its first season with The Devil in Me, but does this fourth chapter end with a bang or a whimper? Here’s what we thought after playing the game through. Supermassive’s Dark Pictures games have been our guilty pleasure ever since the very first chapter,...
