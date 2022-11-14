ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrysburg, MI

Ferrysburg city manager to draft 'ethics ordinance'

By KAYLA TUCKER Grand Haven Tribune
 3 days ago
Ferrysburg City Council members debated over the adoption of an ethics ordinance for the city at their latest meeting.

Councilmember Jerry Sias said he was in favor of creating a committee that would evaluate ethics issues, instead of the current default procedure, which requires a citizen complaint to go through the state governor’s office instead of being handled by the city.“I’m definitely in favor of an ethics ordinance and possibly a committee,” Sias said during the Nov. 7 work session, adding that he wanted more time to look at the examples of other ethics ordinances from Michigan communities provided by City Manager Craig Bessinger in the meeting packet. “I think we need to take a lot of consideration into this process.”

