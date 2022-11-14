ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Brrrr! Freeze Warning in effect tonight for region

The Weather Service notes that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.

Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
ASHEVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The Elizabethan Gardens hires Education Programs Manager

The Elizabethan Gardens is pleased to announce that Laura Hensley will join the Gardens as Programs Manager. Hensley, who currently serves as Curator of Education of the North Carolina Aquarium at Roanoke Island, will start her new role on November 21. She will develop and lead the Gardens educational programming for adults, students, and pre-k early learners.
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

James F. Scott of Elizabeth City, November 15

James (Jimmy) F. Scott died peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott, and a grandson-in-law, Cliff Bright. He is survived by his son, John (Patrice) Scott; his granddaughter, Jenny Bright; grandson, J. F. Scott; his great-granddaughter, Zoie Bright; and a host of other family members.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Public weighs in on proposed Nags Head housing development

The Woda Cooper housing project continued to be a hot topic of conversation at the November 2 Nags Head commissioners meeting. Though town officials implemented a temporary moratorium on building in the general commercial district starting October 19 so they could take time to conduct a detailed review of the town’s zoning map and its consistency with the town’s comprehensive land use plan, community members and other interested parties are taking this time to make their positions known to commissioners.
NAGS HEAD, NC
13News Now

FBI: Many of this year's threats against HBCUs were made by a minor

HAMPTON, Va. — Monday, the FBI determined that a string of threats against Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) earlier this year were made by a minor. The threats affected universities and houses of worship around the country this year, but especially in January and February. The FBI said more than 50 institutions faced "racially motivated threats of violence."
HAMPTON, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Elizabeth City homicide reported, information sought

The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night. According to an ECPD press release, on November 15, 2022 at around 10:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of five gunshots in the area of Bunnells Avenue and Washington Street. “Once officers arrived in the area,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

Sam P. Staples

Legendary and much beloved lifelong Camden County resident Sam P Staples (“Sam I Am”), age 74, passed in the early morning of Friday, November 11, 2002. Everybody that knew Sam loved him and his wit. Sam had many friends and no enemies. Freehearted Sam is already missed by all. Sam, a Veteran, passed away on Veteran’s Day. Gone too soon!
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Basnight ‘consistently rose to the top at every step’

New Dare Supt. contract runs through 2026, starts at $190K. Longtime educator Steve Basnight takes the helm of Dare County Schools as its new superintendent beginning Dec. 1, nearly six months after the sudden resignation of John Farrelly and the subsequent appointment of Steve Blackstock as interim superintendent. Basnight will...
DARE COUNTY, NC
